The special connection Princess Eugenie's new baby will share with Princess Lilibet

Princess Eugenie is due to give birth to her second child any day now, and her newborn will share a special connection to their cousin, Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet.

Princess Eugenie already shares two-year-old son August with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The royal is due to give birth to her second child any day now, with her mum Sarah Ferguson revealing the baby is already overdue.

In other royal news, this is the intriguing reason Princess Charlotte might not ‘want’ to be ‘burdened’ with future titles.



Princess Eugenie's unborn baby will share a sweet connection to their cousin, Princess Lilibet, who turns two this week.

Princess Lilibet was born on 4 June 2021, making her a Gemini - and Princess Eugenie's baby will share the same star sign as its big cousin.

Princess Eugenie announced she was expecting her second child in January, sharing a sweet photo with her son August on her Instagram account to share the news with royal fans. She wrote alongside the snap, "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,"

And Eugenie's mum, Sarah Ferguson, recently revealed that her second baby was due at the end of May - meaning she is technically now overdue.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Getty Images)

In an interview with ¡HOLA! TV, Sarah said, "Well, we don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now."

While Eugenie is now overdue, Gemini season doesn't end until 21 June, so her new addition will definitely share a star sign with Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet. The late Prince Philip was also a Gemini, who was born on 10 June 1921.

Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry have always had a close relationship, with Eugenie even visiting Harry in California. And it was recently revealed how Princess Eugenie is 'following Harry and Meghan's example' when it comes to royal life.

Historian Marlene Koenig made a connection between the two of them, pointing out how both Eugenie and Harry have stopped making official announcements via Buckingham Palace - such as Eugenie's pregnancy.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Opening up about motherhood, Princess Eugenie made a rare comment about her personal life in a recent interview with Hello!, explaining how becoming a parent has shaped her perspective when it comes to certain issues.

Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank back in 2018, revealed that since she has become a parent she has had the desire to enact more change to make the world a better place for her child.

"Since August came into my life, it's positively impacted my desire to do more. Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them - and for your grandchildren," she commented.

She added, "August is only two but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."