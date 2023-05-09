Gemini season 2023: When does the airy season start and how will it guide your star sign?

It’s Gemini season 2023! Feel the shift into extroverted energy, inquisitiveness, and intellectual pursuits. Jump aboard the wings of the social butterfly and activate your curiosity by forging ahead with new connections, relationships, and networks, helping to expand your consciousness and intellectual growth.

Having moved away from the steady earthen vibes of Taurus season 2023, we are wonderfully prepared to now take flight and feel a bit of expansive freedom. There's a good chance that the Full Moon May 2023, which was also the bombastic lunar eclipse May 2023, gave you a push towards Gemini season 2023 - whether you're ready or not.

As we move into the summer months, Gemini energy is perfect for harnessing all things social, and what better way to multitask this double extraverted energy than by channeling the Gemini twins?

About Gemini zodiac sign

The dynamic duo of the Gemini archetype finds its roots in Greek mythology through the legend of the identical twin brothers Castor and Polydeuces. Gemini is the Latin word for twins and is the astrological archetype of the messenger. And it’s no wonder - being an air sign, with a mutable modality - that Gemini's ruling planet is Mercury, the planet of communication.

Gemini’s default setting is the drive to bring versatility, liveliness, and intellectual development into the world. Their main challenge is to curb impulsiveness and channel restlessness into constructive, world-changing ideas.

Cunning and equipped with sharp mental perception, the twins are also tricksters who love a bit of playfulness and humor. It’s not about taking yourself too seriously through the quest for higher states of intellect. Think the mad scientist character Doc from the film Back to the Future crossed with comedian Amy Schumer - who is incidentally a Gemini!

Gemini energy also invites you to become more receptive to spiritual pursuits. The duality of the Gemini twins reminds us that we have two sides - our rational and logical functioning and our higher soul. Although there can be a fluctuation between the two, Gemini teaches us to embrace both equally.

Gemini season also encourages you to connect to youthful versatility and new ideas. Shake off the fuddy-duddy and get hip with the kids. Sharpen your mental perception and learn new things. Stimulate our minds and expand our consciousness into new territories. So whether you end up this summer attending music festivals, wellness retreats, or workshops allow yourself to engage in stimulating conversations, meet new folks, and laugh at a cosmic joke or two.

When does Gemini season 2023 start?

The dynamic twins begin their social butterfly flight through Gemini season 2023 on May 21 fluttering through the beginning of summer all the way to its pinnacle moment of the solstice on June 21.

Check your astrology birth chart for your sun sign, rising sign, and moon sign to see how the season influences you and which days are heightened for your zodiac.

Gemini season horoscope

Aries

Hello Aries! Welcome to Gemini season 2023. There is a focus on creating healthy boundaries and structures for yourself around your career this season. On June 11, the transformative planet of Pluto in retrograde, moves into career-driven Capricorn, transiting through your 10th house of social status. You may feel the effect of this astrological alignment, particularly at work. Pluto, the planet of the deep unconscious, wants to transform work dynamics that are challenging or toxic. This is the time to review your relationship with your co-workers. Set up healthy boundaries and take care not to overwork or burn out. Your physical and mental health are a priority!

Mantra, “I am practicing healthy boundaries at work.”

Taurus

Hey there Taurus! Hopefully, last season was an abundant one for some of you with the lucky planet Jupiter entering your sign on May 16! Let that wonderful kismet energy follow you into Gemini season. Chance meetings, synchronicities, and surprise announcements abound. For some of you, there may be a tension or a burden that you’ve not been able to shift since Mercury Retrograde April 2023 (April 21- May 14). If this is the case, use the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 3 to cathartically release - either through a ritual, moon circle, journalling, or meditation. Feel the shift of positivity that this can bring and move into the summer months with a new feeling of freedom.

Mantra, “I release my burdens.”

Gemini

Hi Gemini! It’s your season and Solar Return for many of you. The communicative planet of Mercury enters your sign on June 11, which can bring a shift into social butterfly energy, with plenty of opportunities to catch up with friends, family, and lovers. On June 18 there is a New Moon in your sign and a perfect time to gift yourself with an intention ritual for what you want to manifest into your life. Self-care practices continue this season, as they were a highlight last season. Depending on how you navigated the Full Moon eclipse in Scorpio on May 5, you may find some big changes are underfoot, especially in the zones of your emotional life. Welcome the transformation Gemini, you are moving into the best version of yourself.

Mantra, “I am transforming into the best version of myself.”

Cancer

Happy Gemini season Cancerians! How are you feeling after last season's Full Moon Eclipse in Scorpio? There was some guidance around self-care which I hope helped you out during that intense alignment. Speaking of alignments, there is a good one coming up for you this season around your material life. Venus enters Leo and your second house of possessions on June 5. You may find that money flows much easier around this time. This is a great opportunity for job hunting and sending out your CV to prospective employers. This astrological alignment may have some of you feeling confident, so therefore a perfect time to launch a business, pitch an idea or apply for a loan.

Mantra, “I am abundant.”

Leo

Hey there Leo! The themes of relationships continue this season. Last season and the one before, both highlighted your interpersonal relationship dynamics. There is a shift into all things romance and sensuality on June 3 with the Full Moon in Sagittarius in your fifth house of pleasure. Then, on June 5, Venus the planet of romance enters your sign. That whole week will activate your love, sex, and romance sector. This will be a perfect time for dating, meeting new people, rekindling romantic dynamics, and increasing sensuality. This could be the beginning of a summer romance or perhaps a deepening of a connection to the romance of life. Enjoy the bliss!

Mantra, “I am embracing romance.”

Virgo

Hello Virgo! You are amazing. You’ve been doing so much great work on yourself in 2023 and your confidence is rising. Last season I was mentioning how to navigate Mercury Retrograde (April 21- May 14) as you move forward with more clarity around your life purpose, and hopefully that has prepared you for the work to come. Gemini season 2023 is all about career and you may be working harder than usual. When Mercury, the planet of communication and commerce moves into busy Gemini in your tenth house of social status on June 11, your career sector could be activated. This means a busy working summer for some of you but it's all good. You’ve got the energy, focus and stamina for it plus it will do wonders for your bank account. Go for it Virgo!

Mantra, “I am productive.

Libra

Hello Libra! It’s Gemini season and quite a social one for you. Carrying on from the themes of the last season and the one before, the emphasis is on long-term friendships and relationships. When Venus, the planet of romance enters confident Leo on June 5 you could be finding yourself feeling more assertive around all things sex, love, and dating. This is a great time to ask out your crush or arrange a date between you and your lover. This alignment could also create more confidence to initiate conversations about sex and intimacy for some of you with partners. It’s all about creating balance, and something your archetype is striving for this year in relationships. Embrace the Venus energy of love and balance and channel it into your dynamics with your friends and lovers this summer.

Mantra, “I am creating balance in my relationships.”

Scorpio

Hello Scorpio. Welcome to the airy season. Hopefully, it will bring you a breath of fresh air after all the deep transformations that you have been experiencing in 2023. Your ruling planet Pluto is still moving retrograde up until October 10, which brings all the unconscious material to the surface in order to let go. On June 5, Venus the planet of love moves into bold Leo. There could be a highlight around all things love, sex, and confidence, as well as abundance. This could be a good money day for some of you! Receive the gifts. There is a continued emphasis on self-care, shadow work, and spiritual work for many of you as Pluto continues its retrograde for the next five months. Lean into your spiritual practices - meditation, journalling, reflection, or book into a retreat.

Mantra, “I am devoted to my transformation.”



Sagittarius

Hi there Sagittarius. A lot was going on for you last season and hopefully, you found time to release through some self-care. As you step into Gemini season 2023, lean into a New Moon intention on June 18 and allow yourself to envision a new chapter unfolding in your life. Any dramas you were experiencing last season, could be settling down and coming into balance. Use that New Moon energy to step into a new energy and new goals. This will give you an energy of excitement as you step into the summer months. Part of this could be travel plans, the need to break free of anything that has felt like a ‘shackle’ and allow yourself the joys of new experiences and places. Have some fun!

Mantra, “I am stepping into freedom.”

Capricorn

Hello Capricorn. Welcome to the summer months and the freedom-loving season of Gemini. Freedom is a theme for you this season, especially around anything in your life that has become a toxic or bad habit. When Pluto, the planet of the underworld moves retrograde through your sign on June 11, there will be a highlight on setting yourself free from a bad habit. This is something that is holding you back in life, something that enslaves you and makes you feel unhappy or destructive. Take the opportunity to work with this powerful and transformative astrological alignment and set yourself free. Lean into a self-care ritual and let go of the things in your life that are holding you back from being the best version of yourself. You’ve got this!

Mantra, “I let go of destructive behavior.”

Aquarius

Hello Aquarius! Transformation is the name of the game. This has been a steady theme last month and the one before that. This has set you up in a good social position as you move forward into the summer months. Gemini season 2023 is all about romance and interpersonal connections. On June 5, Venus the planet of love moves into confident Leo, which may have you feeling lucky in love. You could also be receiving an increase in attention at this time or a boost in attractiveness. For some of you, it might manifest financially, with an abundant influx of money or financial opportunity. A great way to start the summer!

Mantra, “I am embracing love and abundance.”

Pisces

Hi there Pisces! Last season was all about earthing yourself, so hopefully you are nice and grounded before you venture into airy Gemini season 2023. You will need this grounding energy as you navigate your friendships this season. On June 11, Pluto the planet of the underworld, currently in retrograde, enters Capricorn and your eleventh house of friendship. This will highlight transformations in your friendship sector. There could be certain friends that are falling away at this time, a revealing of the truth of a person’s character, or a restructuring of a friendship dynamic. The planet Pluto wants to transform something that isn’t working, that might be toxic or that is deeply wounded. Allow for some self-care and healthy boundaries around your friendships at this time.

Mantra, “I am transforming my friendships.”