King Charles ‘having the time of his life’ at first engagement since summer break - and fans are particularly impressed with his “elegant” outfit!

King Charles looked to be “having the time of his life” at his first official engagement since his summer break - and fans were particularly impressed with his “elegant” outfit!

His Majesty was pictured beaming in Scotland on 13th September as he made an official engagement for the first time since his summer holiday.

The King’s joyful expressions and highland outfit have won a huge amount of praise from delighted fans.

King Charles and Queen Camilla began their summer break at the Castle of Mey this year before spending time at Balmoral Castle and marking the first anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth’s death on 8th September. His Majesty is still currently in Scotland, but it seems that his summer break is over as he attended an official public engagement on 13th September in the village of Tomintoul. He paid a visit to their Discovery Centre and learnt about Tomintoul’s energy efficient housing project.

Along the way he was photographed beaming as he met school children and members of the public who lined the roads. King Charles seemed to be “having the time of his life”, according to fans, who were quick to admire not only his joy at this engagement but also his “elegant” outfit.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to say hello in Tomintoul!”, the Royal Family declared on social media alongside a series of snaps showcasing King Charles’ interactions with the public during his first engagement back.

And the pictures made *quite* the impression on fans, with one writing, “The Royal Family in the UK are like a Ray of Spring Sunshine after a very dreary winter”.

Someone else responded, “King Charles is having the time of his life. He’s a smasher”, whilst another reflected that “everyone” looked to be having a “great time” meeting him too.

(Image credit: Photo Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images)

The praise extended to his traditional highland attire too as a fellow fan wrote, “His Majesty has such a wonderful smile and to see him laugh is so joyful! And I love Him in His kilts!💜💜💜”.

Whilst we might be more used to Kate’s dresses and Princess Anne’s bold looks attracting more attention from fans, it seems King Charles’ go-to look in Scotland is equally loved by fans.

“He looks great in his kilts,” another person said. “So elegant”.

Someone else agreed, writing, “Love the kilt. Let's get the Prince of Wales on-board”.

The tartan kilt worn by King Charles during this first official engagement after his summer break appears to be the new King Charles III tartan he debuted at the Braemar Gathering in August.

(Image credit: Photo Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images)

Featuring green, blue and red it was designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority to mark His Majesty’s coronation in “recognition of His Majesty’s strong support in preserving the culture and traditions of Highland dress and Scottish tartans.”

The Scottish Tartans Authority stated, “The unique design presented to His Majesty is based on the Balmoral tartan sett, which dates from 1850 and continues to be worn by the King and members of the royal family today.”

King Charles regularly wears kilts when he’s in Scotland and this no doubt won’t be the last time we see him in the new tartan. Fans were certainly delighted to see him in it on this occasion and “having the time of his life”.