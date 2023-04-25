King Charles flaunts his dancing skills with scantily clad dancers in hilarious picture from royal tour

King Charles has gained a reputation for being somewhat light on his feet and never shying away from a chance to show off his twinkle toes. However, there's one particular anecdote about an official royal tour to Brazil when a former dancing partner challenged him to samba with her once again.

King Charles was famously photographed back in 1978, dancing alongside dazzling samba dancers in Brazil.

During an official royal visit in 2009, he flaunted his moves yet again - but did he rise to the samba challenge?

During a Royal Tour of Chile, Brazil, and Ecuador - the King took his chance to have a dance while in Brazil. In fact, he proved quite popular during his visit to Maguari Community near Santarem, Para State, northern Brazil - where he danced with local women.

It's hard to believe that the head of the British Royal Family loves a bit of a boogie and has no problem hitting the dancefloor during public events.

Countless examples include the time the then Prince Charles showed off his dancing skills at a pre-Platinum Jubilee event. And who could forget the toe-curlingly awkward scenes from back when he was Prince of Wales in The Crown season 5, when many wondered - did Prince Charles really breakdance?

Yes, he actually did and that's the tip of the iceberg for this fan of taking a whirl.

Back in 1978, then Prince Charles famously danced with a samba dancer during his first visit to Brazil.

Ahead of his return to the country, he revealed that he'd actually been in touch with the samba dancer, per the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), who invited him to dance again.

During a speech, King Charles referred to his night with the carnival dancer. "On that first visit I can remember dancing a somewhat rudimentary version of the samba with a rather dramatically semi-naked lady here in Rio," he said.

"Thirty years later and prior to this visit the lady concerned has been in touch to suggest a slightly more staid re-run of the Samba. Do I accept the challenge?"

On arriving at the Complexo da Mare, a collection of favelas in Rio, alongside Queen Camilla - the King was met once again with a group of samba dancers. This time around, he was far more bashful about showing off his moves.

The Evening Standard (opens in new tab) reported at the time that he said, "I was grabbed by these girls outside and made to do the samba just now." Adding that his excuse for holding back on the action was, "I don't think I'm properly dressed for it. I'm too hot."

Not one to spoil all the fun, King Charles chose to play a local instrument as his way of getting in on the action.

As the King settles into life as a monarch, only time will tell if he continues to jump on any opportunity to dance - or if he'll finally hang up his dancing shoes.