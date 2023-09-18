Rare photo of Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna is released as the youngster turns two

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have shared a rare image of their daughter Sienna in celebration of her second birthday.

The Queen's great-grandaughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi turned two on September 18, 2023.

In celebration of her birthday, Sienna's father Edoardo posted a rare image of the youngster on social media.

In other royal news, Princess Anne's floral midi dress is the perfect transitional piece for autumn.

A rare photo of Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna has been released in celebration of her second birthday. Edoardo released the photo on Monday, September 18, 2023, with a sweet caption that read, "Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day. 💕💕💕"

In keeping with their parenting style, Edo chose not to show his daughter's face online and instead just showed her back as she walked away from the camera wearing large sombrero and a floral pink dress.

Fans loved this image and many rushed to the comment section to comment on her similarity to her royal relatives."Happy birthday sweet Sienna! As stylish as mummy already! ❤️" said one commenter. "Would really love to see a family photograph to see her little face," said another. One more commenter added, "Happy birthday to the little girl with the great sombrero❤️"

A post shared by Edo Mapelli Mozzi (@edomapellimozzi) A photo posted by on

Whilst fans haven’t yet seen Sienna with the Royal Family in public or at any major events, Princess Eugenie shared a photo of her niece and son August at the zoo earlier this year in April. Fans were able to see that the little girl has fair hair and is a big fan of Zoo animals - particularly the penguins she was gazing at in the photo.

Sienna's grandmother Sarah Ferguson recently spoke about her growing personality and revealed Sienna has established this hilarious role in the family and completely controls her grandparents, the Duke and Duchess of York. "She's the controller of granny and grandpa right now, I can safely tell you that,” Sarah revealed, per Hello! Sarah also added that Sienna is the spitting image of her mother and can look just like Beatrice from certain angles. "When I'm following her, she looks just like Beatrice," she said.

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) A photo posted by on

In addition to their daughter's birthday celebrations, there has been a lot of excitement in the Mapelli Mozzi household in the past few days. Just last week, Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi revealed their hearts are filled with 'so much happiness' as they made an exciting announcement that their family would be expanding.

Edo revealed that his little brother was engaged and said in his emotional post, "Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life. Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures! ❤️"