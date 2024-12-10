Best of British: The ways the royals have championed UK labels

For royal fans, figures like Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie epitomise some of the best aspects of the UK.

Just like the Princesses and Duchesses, plenty of brands embody the same spirit associated with Blighty - ranging from those with a long-standing heritage and rich history to others who showcase impressive creativity and resilience.

Whether it's a fashion label, a beauty product or a decadent treat, these brands have been celebrated and championed by the royals over the years.

Ways the Royal family has championed UK labels

Barbour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Family-owned brand Barbour has been around since 1894 and was awarded its first royal warrant in 1974.

Famous for its weather-resistant outerwear, the Royal Family has championed the label, making it a combination of fashionable and functional.

From their walks around Balmoral and time in the country to effortless, dressed-down looks, the waxy jackets that last for years are a style staple thanks to their enduring popularity with everyone from the late Queen Elizabeth II to Kate Middleton.

Aspinal of London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aspinal of London offer luxury gifts and handcrafted leather goods and has earned a reputation for quality.

The Princess of Wales has long been a supporter and has often been seen carrying bags from this quintessentially British brand.

Some of her favourites we’ve seen her wear time and time again include the Mayfair Midi Bag – she has this in a range of colours, including lilac and black croc.

Jenny Packham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenny Packham has become something of a go-to for the Princess of Wales, and, as a result, the British fashion designer is known around the world.

Princess Catherine has turned to the designer for some of her most stunning and significant evening gowns, including the sequinned gown at a reception for the Diplomatic Corps in 2023.

Other notable events include the 2024 Trooping the Colour, when the Princess wowed in white after months out of the public eye following her cancer treatment.

Kiki McDonough

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to regular support from the likes of Kate Middleton, Kiki McDonough has become one of the most desirable names in British fine jewellery.

The designer has become a go-to for the Princess of Wales who is often pictured in the brand's colourful and dazzling earrings.

Some of her most worn pairs include the Yellow Citrine Pear Drops and the Blue Topaz Drops, a pair of blue topaz oval and cushion cut stones surrounded by diamonds set in 18-carat white gold.

Catherine Walker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The title of Princess of Wales isn't the only thing that has been shared between the late Princess Diana and Kate Middleton - both royals love championing the label Catherine Walker & Co.

Catherine Walker was one of Princess Diana's favourite designers - dressing her more than any other designer. Some of her iconic looks for Diana included her famous beaded cocktail dress.

For Kate, Catherine Walker has designed memorable looks including the scarlet red cape dress worn for the State Visit of South Korea and the vibrant blue outfit worn at the Scottish Coronation of King Charles.

Erdem

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded by British fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu in 2005, Erdem has become synonymous with deluxe fabrics, powerful femininity and striking prints.

A favourite of royals including Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales, one of the most iconic Erdem looks includes Kate Middleton's floral skirt suit worn to the Commonwealth Day Service in 2023.

Reiss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royals have a way of championing the best of British, ranging from the high end to the high street.

Take Kate Middleton's consistent love of the brand, Reiss.

Whether it's smart-casual blazers, timeless trench coats or durable leather boots, Kate has long supported the iconic high street label.

Boden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another British brand championed by the royals is Boden.

Known for its mix of blouses, shirts and daytime attire, plus a selection of elevated evening wear, the Princess of Wales has worn the brand on several occasions.

She most often turns to the company for her day-to-day workwear, including timeless black jumpers and the brand’s pointed ballet flats.

Strathberry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Edinburgh-based leather goods company, Strathberry, has been championed by the likes of Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall.

Zara wore the brand's East/West Baguette in Forget Me Not blue for the coronation of her uncle, King Charles III.

Charbonnel et Walker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite its very French sounding name, Charbonnel et Walker is, indeed, a proud British company. In fact, it is considered Britain’s first luxury chocolatier.

Championing the chocolatey goodness over the years, royal chef Darren McGrady, confirmed that the Royal Family were huge fans.

He once took to Twitter to share a photo of the brand's Pink Champagne Truffles, revealing. "Wondering what fancy chocolates to buy? Here are The Queen's favourites!"

Emmy London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 2004, Emmy London is a luxury shoe and accessory brand.

The Princess of Wales is a massive fan and, according to the Kate Middleton style blog, she owns at least 16 pairs of shoes and over 14 clutches from the company.

Burberry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the all-time leading names in luxury British fashion, Burberry doesn't really need a champion - but that hasn't stopped the royals from showcasing the best of the brand.

As a sign of respect for the legacy of the brand, Burberry was one of the first brands to have their Royal Warrants reinstated by the Prince of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal Warrants typically last around five years and are reviewed regularly, but become void when the grantor who appointed them dies.

Jimmy Choo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana was a huge supporter of Jimmy Choo when it was first founded in 1996, and, as the brand has grown to be a leader of luxury, the royals have stayed loyal.

Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been seen wearing a variety of styles from the brand over the years.

Suzannah London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like Kate Middleton has some go-to designers she turns to when she needs a faultless look, Duchess Sophie has been known to turn to Suzannah London.

The Duchess has championed the brand for major events including the funeral of Prince Philip and Royal Ascot.

Speaking about the bond, Suzannah London's founder Suzannah Crabb told HELLO, "I deal with her [personally], which is really nice. And she also has a lady in waiting who's great to work with, too. She's super supportive."

Hunter boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When they aren't dressed up in dazzling tiaras, the royals love nothing more than enjoying the mud and merriment of the British countryside.

Which explains why, over the years, royals from Princess Diana to Princess Anne have been seen happily splashing about in the quintessential British outdoor boot brand, Hunter.

Monsoon Accessorize

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Experts at high-low dressing, the royals champion budget-friendly brands just as happily as they lap up the luxury labels.

Case in point: Kate Middleton's penchant for the brands Monsoon and Accessorize. Part of the same British company - imaginatively named Monsoon Accessorize - Kate has worn wedges from Monsoon on several occasions, and often pairs her stunning dresses and blazers with earrings from Accessorize.

Smythson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royals being, well, royals, they don't make do with any old ballpoint pen or notepad.

Almost as sleek and stylish as their wardrobe, the family has been known to favour Smythson for their stationary and supplies.

The brand has a long Royal history having been commissioned to produce the stationery for Queen Victoria’s residences back in the 1890s, and Kate Middleton was seen carrying a Smythson leather portfolio when she made an appearance for her Early Years development conference in 2022.

Fiona Clare

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fiona Clare is a British label that focuses on bespoke formalwear.

Known for designing feminine prints and flattering cuts, Queen Camilla has showcased the brand on several occasions throughout the years, including wearing a custom floral gown at a literary event and wearing a cream dress for the National Service of Thanksgiving in 2022.

Cornelia James

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen Elizabeth was rarely seen without her pristine gloves - and her dedication to the skilled glovemakers Cornelia James helped catapult the brand. They have since made gloves for the cast of Downton Abbey, Nicole Kidman for Moulin Rouge and Madonna.

Daughter of Cornelia James, Genevieve, explained to HELLO just how the late Queen's gloves were made.

"The whole process of making a pair of gloves can be up to an hour and a half. So it's a long process and each part is done with care and precision. The fabric has to be beautiful. The machinists have to be very experienced and the inspection has to be thorough."

Mulberry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1971 by Roger Saul, Mulberry has grown into a brand renowned for its craftsmanship and quiet luxury understated elegance.

Beloved by members of the royals including the Princess of Wales who has been regularly snapped wearing a range of different handbag styles, including the Mini Holly Tusting and Small Harlow Classic Grain Leather Satchel Bag, the brand is a certified royal favourite.

Hawes and Curtis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just the royal women who showcase the best of British, the men also appreciate the power of quality tailoring and shirt-making.

One brand that has benefited greatly from the royal's championing them is Hawes & Curtis. So much so that the Duke of Windsor directly influenced the creation of one of their iconic shirts which changed menswear forever.

For the Duke of Windsor, they reportedly created the spread collar, designed to fit the ties and the knot he inspired - the Windsor knot. He wore a Hawes and Curtis shirt and collar when he married Wallis Simpson.

HURR Collective

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, it's not the fashion designer or label itself that the royals help champion, it's more of a concept.

In December 2022, the Princess of Wales helped popularise fashion rental platform Hurr when she stepped out in aid of the Earthshot Prize awards in a rented neon-green dress.

Her move helped promote the idea of rented, sustainable fashion to reduce waste and promote reusability.

Beulah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Natasha Finch and Lavinia Richards started the brand Beulah after volunteering with women in Delhi who had been victims of trafficking. After this experience, they set up a business inspired by the colours of India and the beautiful crafts.

The Princess of Wales was an early fan of the brand, first wearing the label in 2011. Since then, other royals have followed suit.

Princess Beatrice wore the puff-sleeved Sienna dress in a vibrant magenta for King Charles' Coronation.

Jo Malone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jo Malone and Jo Malone London are two brands that offer a range of luxury candles, scents and other gifts - and they count Kate Middleton as a huge supporter.

Not only has the Royal Family awarded the woman behind the brands an OBE for her achievements, but according to Vogue, the Princess of Wales is such a fan of the orange and water lily notes in a Jo Malone fragrance that she had Orange Blossom candles lit in Westminster Abbey on her wedding day.

Charlotte Tilbury

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte Tilbury is a British brand renowned for its makeup, skincare and other beauty staples.

Beloved by stars including Kate Moss plus royals like Meghan Markle, many sources suggest that the Duchess of Sussex's go to lipstick is Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria.

The nude tone is inspired by and named after Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

Floris London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen Elizabeth II, according to many sources, was known to love the bespoke fragrances of the family-owned Floris brand.

In celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, the brand released a special edition perfume in Her Majesty's honour.

The brand has a rich history with the royals, and George IV gave it a royal warrant in 1820.

Wartski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jewellery brand Wartski - which was founded in Bangor, Wales - has been championed by the Royal Family for some of their most significant events.

Wartski made the wedding rings for both King Charles and Queen Camilla in 2005 and for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s iconic 2011 wedding.

Fortnum & Mason

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Located in London's Piccadilly - not far from Buckingham Palace and Green Park - Fortnum & Mason is a must-visit destination for people from all over the world.

A luxury department store, according to many different sources, Fortnum & Mason was an important part of the royal family's daily routine. Her Majesty the Queen was said to drink Fortnum & Mason's Earl Grey tea every morning.

The deluxe department store also created a Jubilee Blend tea for the Queen's Jubilee.

Philip Treacy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's one of the royal weddings that captivate the world or the annual Trooping the Colour parades, you can rest assured that, if the royals are bringing their A Game, you'll see a Philip Treacy creation.

So championed by the Royal Family has he become that the milliner's hats are one of the most anticipated parts of a royal's outfit.

The Irish milliner's designs - which include the infamous creation worn by Princess Beatrice at the wedding of William and Kate - are celebrated for unexpected shapes, intricate details and avant-garde creativity.

L.K. Bennett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

L.K. Bennett is a popular British brand known for offering a range of quality occasion wear and day-to-day essentials.

The Princess of Wales has championed the label throughout the years, turning to the brand to elevate her on-the-clock work looks and elegant day-to-night styles, including her sunny yellow blazer a powder blue coat and dress.

Garrard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in London in 1735, Garrard is the oldest jewellery house in the world. The Royal Family has long championed the craftsmanship and legacy of the house, and they have turned to it for some of their most important pieces.

Pieces made by Garrard include the Imperial State Crown, the Lover's Knot Tiara and Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring.

Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably not since Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy has there been such a strong synergy between designer and muse than Kate Middleton and Alexander McQueen.

Highlights of the enduring relationship between the Princess of Wales and the British fashion house include Kate's iconic wedding dress, designed by Sarah Burton, the creative director at the time, plus several red carpet looks and her go-to uniform of the flattering coatdresses made by the brand.