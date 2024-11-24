The royal family might be used to receiving honours and titles but they also make sure to pay it forward, recognising the hard work and successes of people across the United Kingdom (and Commonwealth).

And while there have been some who have turned down honours from the royal family, there are still a lot of well-known faces and everyday individuals who get recognised each year.

There are plenty of honours in the UK system, and some of the most well-known include:

The Order of the Garter

The Order of the Thistle

Order of the British Empire – this Order rewards people from all walks of life with titles including a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Order of Merit - The sole gift of the Sovereign to 24 members at any one time, this rewards those who have achieved greatly in the arts, learning, literature and science.

Companions of Honour – given to 65 individuals at any one time, this is given to anyone who has made a longstanding contribution to arts, science, medicine or government.

There are other honours, including military honours, Commonwealth honours, and Dame and Knighthoods.

Famous Dames and women who have received royal honours, decorations and medals

Emma Thompson

One of Britain's most revered actresses and screenwriters, Emma Thompson has swept plenty of awards in her life, including two Academy Awards.

But she received one of the highest honours one can attain in 2018 when she was officially appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) by Prince William.

She was included in the late Queen Elizabeth II's Honours List for her contributions to drama.

Anna Wintour

A true legend of fashion and publishing, Anna Wintour has been culturally significant for decades. Not only has she been the long-serving editor-in-chief of Vogue and made the Met Gala fashion's biggest night out, Anna has helped raise millions for issues including AIDS.

For her accomplishments, Queen Elizabeth appointed Anna Wintour a Dame Commander in 2017.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has the rare honour of being one of the few non-Brits to make it on the list.

In 2014, Queen Elizabeth presented the Oscar-winning actress with the Insignia of an Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George, making her an honorary dame.

JK Rowling

Having inspired generations of children to fall in love with reading, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is one of the most successful authors of all time. With book sales exceeding 600 million across the globe, JK Rowling went from being a struggling single parent with aspirations of being published to a global icon.

In addition to her books, JK has involved herself in philanthropy.

For her achievements, Prince William appointed her a Companion of Honour for Literature and Philanthropy in 2017.

Kate Winslet

From 1997's Titanic to 2006's The Holiday and beyond, Kate Winslet has starred in some of the most iconic films of all time.

With many awards to her name - including an Oscar and an Emmy - Kate Winslet was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth for services to drama in 2012.

Professor Louise Richardson

Some of the women with the highest honours in the country might not be household names like actresses and singers, but their achievements are lofty enough to be royally recognised. Louise Richardson is one such example.

Professor Richardson was the first woman vice-chancellor at Oxford University.

She launched Oxford’s new access initiative to ensure that at least 25% of British undergraduates admitted in 2023 come from non-traditional or deprived backgrounds.

Professor Richardson also has the special honour of being one of the last women to be appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, being included in her 2022 Birthday Honours, before she passed in September 2022.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren not only holds a royal honour, she has the rare honour of having played royalty several times. She has even played the late Queen Elizabeth II twice - in the Oscar-winning film, The Queen, and in the 2013 West End play The Audience.

Helen was eventually made a Dame in 2003 - and it was proof that the royals don't hold a grudge. Before becoming a Dame, the legendary actress had previously turned down a CBE in 1996.

Jane Goodall

Considered the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees and a globally recognised zoologist, Jane Goodall has been advocating for animals and conservation for decades.

Knowing Prince William and King Charles' passion for similar issues, it's perhaps no surprise the royal family named her a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2004.

Mary Beard

Professor Mary Beard is an English classicist, a trustee of the British Museum and an author who has written books exploring topics like misogyny.

For her work in cultural studies, she was made a Dame in 2018.

Following her appointment, she posted on her Twitter: "I'm hugely pleased to have been made Dame. sure there are things I worry about (empire? ), and I expect a twitter torrent; but i am still pleased that studying classical civilisation can make you Dame. Happy. It's an honour for all who explore the ancient world."

Laura Kenny

With six Olympic medals, Laura Kenny is both the most successful female cyclist and the most successful British female athlete, in Olympic history.

After receiving an OBE in 2013 and a CBE in 2017, Laura was appointed Dame Commander (DBE) in 2022.

Joanna Lumley

Joanna Lumley is best known for her work in the British sitcom, Absolutely Fabulous. Playing the potty-mouthed Patsy Stone, the character is far from regal - but Joanna herself is a close friend of the royals and also dedicates her efforts to charitable causes.

The Ab Fab star was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 1995 New Year Honours, before being promoted to Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to drama, entertainment and charitable causes.

Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath has been dubbed the most influential make-up artist in the world by the likes of Vogue, and her make-up collections are sold across the world.

Her own line of beauty products had become a billion dollar company by 2019, and two years later, in 2021, she became the first ever make-up artist to be made a Dame Commander of the British Empire.

Twiggy

Since 2019, she's known as Dame Lesley Lawson. But the world knows her best as Twiggy.

The It Girl and defining supermodel of the 60s, Twiggy has also had a celebrated career on stage and screen.

Keira Knightley

One of Britain's finest actresses, Keira Knightley has starred in popular adaptations of classic literature including Pride and Prejudice and Anna Karenina.

Throughout her career, she has received numerous accolades, from BAFTAs to Golden Globes and a Laurence Olivier Award.

She was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2018 Birthday Honours for services to drama and charity.

Jacqueline Wilson

Beloved for her children's novels - and having written over 100 books since her debut - Jacqueline Wilson is a national treasure. Her books - though aimed at children - weren't afraid to challenge complex issues, helping young readers tackle tough topics and grow up with her novels.

In the 2008 New Year Honours, the iconic author was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE).

Victoria Beckham

She might have exploded onto the scene as one-fifth of the Spice Girls, the biggest-selling girl band of all time, but Victoria Beckham's successful rebrand saw her step away from chasing the charts and tackle the world of couture and high fashion.

As a fashion and beauty brand, she's dressed some of the biggest stars and launched numerous products.

Victoria Beckham was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to the fashion industry.

Kylie Minogue

Despite being an Australian, Kylie Minogue has basically become an honorary Brit - and she's also a royally honoured Brit!

The pop princess - who is officially Australia's best-selling female artist of all time and has sold over 80 million records worldwide - was awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to music in 2008.

Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis was a homegrown talent who burst onto the scene in 2006, winning the X Factor and then growing from strength to strength.

The singer became the first British female solo artist to top the US Billboard 200 album chart in more than 20 years with her debut album, Spirit, and songs including Bleeding Love and Run became smash hits across the globe.

As well as music, Leona has pursued a passion for animal rights and other charitable work. For her charity and music, she was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours.

Adele

Adele needs no introduction.

With millions of sales, 16 Grammy Awards, 12 Brit Awards, an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award, she's conquered the world with her raw, gritty lyrics and epic, old-school diva vocals.

In 2013, the London-born icon was awarded an MBE.

Margaret Atwood

Author of The Handmaid's Tale, which has gone on to spawn a massive television adaptation, Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood is considered a true literary genius.

For her work, she was made a member of the Order of the Companions for services to literature.

Non-British nationals, including Commonwealth figures, are appointed as honorary members.

Jayne-Anne Gadhia

A glass-ceiling smasher, the former Virgin Money leader is one of the few women to have been CEO of a British bank.

After being made a CBE in 2014, she was made a Dame in 2019. She also has an extra special honour, having been appointed Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in 2022. This rare honour "recognises distinguished personal service to the monarch, members of the royal family, or to any viceroy or senior representative of the monarch".

Elizabeth Taylor

Without exaggeration, Elizabeth Taylor might possibly have been one of the most famous women to have existed. In a world before social media and 24/7 news, Elizabeth generated around-the-clock mania and has been partially credited with creating the term 'paparazzi'.

As well as being one of the most famous movie stars of all time, Elizabeth Taylor was one of the first celebrities to tackle the AIDS crisis and helped raise tens of millions.

For her lifetime of work, she received the honour of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) from Queen Elizabeth in 2000.

Jo Malone

An icon in British luxury, Jo Malone founded Jo Malone London in 1990 and launched a range of must-have products, including scented candles which remain incredibly sought-after gifts.

As well as selling her successful business (and setting up another), Jo has campaigned to get more business into Britain over the years. In 2008, the businesswoman received an MBE and was then promoted to a CBE in 2018.

Maggie Smith

A true British icon, Maggie Smith achieved the rare Triple Crown of Acting - which included winning an Academy Award, a Tony Award and an Emmy.

A celebrated screen thespian and later part of popular franchises like Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, Maggie was mourned the world over when she passed in September 2024.

Maggie was appointed as Dame Commander in 1990, and was later appointed to the rare Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2014. This made her only the third actress in history to be appointed - following Sybil Thorndike and Judi Dench.

Carol Ann Duffy

Carol Ann Duffy is another boundary-breaking pioneer, being the first female poet laureate, the first Scottish-born poet and the first lesbian poet to hold the Laureate position.

She was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1995, Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2002, and Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 2015.

Kelly Holmes

Olympic champion Kelly Holmes is one of Britain's best athletes, having set British records in numerous events. As of 2024, she still holds the records over the 600 and 1,000 metre distances.

From conquering the Olympics to becoming a popular TV host and personality, Kelly has inspired young girls and people across the country.

She was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 2005.

Sonia Boyce

Sonia Boyce is a prolific British-Afro-Caribbean artist who has accomplished many 'firsts' - she was the first Black woman elected to the Royal Academy of Arts and the first Black woman selected to represent Britain at the Venice Biennale.

In 2024, she was appointed as a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Zaha Hadid

Zaha Hadid didn't just smash glass ceilings - she reshaped them, restructured them and changed the landscape of architecture for women everywhere.

A talented architect, her major works include the London Aquatics Centre for the 2012 Olympics, Rome's MAXXI Museum and the Guangzhou Opera House.

Accomplishments include being the first woman to be individually awarded the Royal Gold Medal from the Royal Institute of British Architects.

In 2012, she was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II.

Julie Andrews

She's practically perfect in every way (or, at least, one of the iconic characters she played was) so it makes sense that Julie Andrews has received some high honours from the royals.

The beloved national treasure, who has starred in films including Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music, was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.

Floella Benjamin

With a career spanning five decades, Floella Benjamin is a celebrated actress, presenter, writer and advocate. She was first appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2001 New Year Honours for services to broadcasting, and in 2020 she was appointed Dame Commander. The honours kept coming though and in 2022 she became a member of the Order of Merit.

She was even chosen to carry the Sceptre with Dove at the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla.

Joan Collins

She's the queen of unapologetic glamour, so it's only fitting that Joan Collins has received the royal seal of approval.

Having made a career playing fabulous (and fabulously bitchy) heroines like Dynasty's Alexis Carrington, Joan has had a career spanning seven decades.

The showbiz legend was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1997 and later promoted to Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 2015.

Judi Dench

Close to the royals (including a reported good friendship with Queen Camilla), and a fierce defender of the family (famously lashing out at The Crown, calling it "crude and cruel") Judi Dench is also one of Britain’s finest ever thespians.

Considered one of the eminent Shakespearean actors to ever tread the boards, plus an Oscar-winning star of movies including Shakespeare in Love and the James Bond franchise, Judi Dench is a true national treasure.

Everything considered, it’s no surprise she was made Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 1988.

She was also appointed a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH) in 2005, being one of only three actresses to ever be given the honour.