The most surprising and successful celebrity rebrands of all time

Billionaire Warren Buffet famously said that it can take 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.

Well, these celebrities actually proved that brands can be built, broken down and rebuilt in much shorter time frames.

Whether it's a complete fashion overhaul, a change of career or an unexpected pivot, some of these celebrities have experienced several different lives during their time in the spotlight.

32 celebrities who had the most successful rebrands

Miley Cyrus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus is a master of rebranding because she's not just done it once, but multiple times!

The world met her as popular - and squeaky clean - teenager Hannah Montana, the Disney character she played from 2006 to 2011. Miley's first rebrand saw her step away from the Disney life and embrace a more out-there public image, which culminated in her Bangerz era. This is where she chopped all her hair off, twerked on stage with Robin Thicke, and rode a wrecking ball in nothing but a pair of white pants.

This Miley shocked the world - but she rebranded again following a marriage (and divorce). Now more soft-rock and laid-back, Miley Cyrus isn't a Disney star nor is she courting outrage.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The world first met Victoria Beckham as Victoria Adams, one-fifth of the world-conquering girl band, the Spice Girls.

Known for her chic style and posing ways, Victoria went by Posh Spice and, as a founding member of the band, contributed to the worldwide phenomenon known as Girl Power.

But Victoria would soon go on to become a global icon for other reasons. A high-profile marriage to football star David Beckham catapulted her to new heights, and her decision to swap singing for styling saw her become a bona fide fashion superstar.

Launching her own label in 2008, Victoria now oversees an empire that includes ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, accessories, eyewear and beauty products.

Martha Stewart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Martha Stewart was the first self-made female billionaire in the United States as her empire built on homemaking and lifestyle was an unprecedented success throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Built on an unspoken demand for perfection, Martha's life crumbled when she was sent to prison for conspiracy and obstruction of justice in 2001. With her billion-dollar empire in tatters, many counted Martha out. But she would then pull off one of the most shocking rebrands of all time.

Martha's departure from being prim, proper and perfect saw her embrace a more relatable human side. Her shocking, hilarious roast of Justin Bieber on Comedy Central offered a side of her nobody could ever have imagined. And following this, Martha's rebrand includes a high-profile friendship with Snoop Dogg, a more relaxed public image and an embracing of her sexuality (even becoming the oldest cover girl for Sports Illustrated at 81 years old.)

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before 2008, Gwyneth Paltrow was best known to the world as an Oscar-winning actress, starring in the likes of Shakespeare in Love and Shallow Hal.

But pulling off one of the most memorable rebrands ever, Gwyneth is now forever linked to goop - the lifestyle brand she launched in 2008.

In 2008, Gwyneth launched goop from her kitchen as a weekly newsletter. It started out as a way for Gwyneth to share her travel and shopping recommendations with fans, but it spawned into a whole other beast altogether.

From trying new age medicine and treatments to confronting topics typically considered taboo - from sex to aging and more - Gwyneth could be considered one of the earliest influencers. From promoting workouts like Pilates to selling products including controversially scented candles, there are no frontiers that goop and Gwyneth won't challenge.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Love her or hate her, one thing isn't up for debate - Kim Kardashian has defied the odds.

Introduced to the world along with her family - including sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall Jenner - Kim was just another reality star. And, like many reality stars, it's fair to assume people gave her fame a time limit.

Rebranding multiple times over, Kim has grown from reality star to global icon and billionaire businesswoman. A fashion favourite who has graced the covers of Vogue and partnered with the likes of Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, and Balenciaga, Kim has also launched hugely popular brands including Skims and has begun dabbling in acting.

If that wasn't enough, she has a whole secondary rebrand as a lawyer with a keen interest in prison reform - going as far as visiting the White House to help free prisoners who were given lengthy sentences for non-violent crimes.

Melissa McCarthy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many people would have met Melissa McCarthy as the sweet Sookie - best friend and sidekick to Lorelai Gilmore in the popular series, Gilmore Girls. Other roles followed, including her Emmy-winning turn in sitcom Mike & Molly.

However, Melissa's rebrand saw her step away from supporting roles and lighter comedic roles to become a genuine, bona fide acting star. Her Oscar-nominated performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? saw her usher in a whole new arc of her career, and expletive-filled, hilariously outrageous scenes in the likes of Bridesmaids were completely removed from her previous, sugary-sweet roles.

Drew Barrymore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore has packed a lot of experiences into her life so far.

The Charlie's Angels actress is now familiar to fans as the warm, motherly talk show host and star of family-friendly romantic comedies. However, many might remember her wilder days in the 80s and 90s.

A former child star, Drew has been vocal about developing issues with drink and drugs as young as 11 years old, and her younger years saw her in and out of rehab. Her rebrand is a remarkable and impressive story.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were introduced to the world as the adorable twin stars of sitcoms like Full House and their own movies.

However, the twins stopped acting in the early 2010s. They declined to appear in the Full House spinoff series, Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020

ln 2006, they launched their own luxury clothing line, The Row. They have since become respected fashion designers, winning several awards from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

Kristen Stewart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite having been a working actress since 1999, Kristen Stewart really made a name for herself in the late 2000s and early 2010s when she took on the role of Bella, in the hugely popular Twilight films.

A broken relationship with co-star Robert Pattinson and a widely criticised affair with married film director Rupert Sanders saw her become a target of hate across the tabloids and social media.

But, Kristen would use this to discover more authenticity and rebrand herself. Not only did she come out as queer during an episode of Saturday Night Live (she has since been in relationships with women, and is engaged to actress Dylan Meyer), Kristen embraced a new style and newer, substantive film roles.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most promising young stars of Hollywood, Zendaya is - today - regarded as a critically-acclaimed actress and a fashion superstar.

Embracing a more mature identity, Zendaya won her first Golden Globe and Emmy for her work in the hard-hitting series, Euphoria. It's been a successful rebrand from Disney child star, as her first roles included Shake it Up and Good Luck Charlie.

Jessica Alba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Alba was an A-list actress known best for her roles and looks before she decided to rebrand her mission completely.

The Fantastic Four actress started to form the idea for her empire - The Honest Company - after her first child was born in 2008. Jessica suffered an allergic reaction to laundry detergent marketed for babies and began researching the most commonly used chemicals in everyday products, eventually lobbying congress for chemical reform.

The Honest Company was born from this in 2012. The first year saw 17 products and sales exceeding $10 million - as of 2024, the company has rocketed to be worth just shy of half a billion dollars and is publicly traded.

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the (first) peak of her career, Pamela Anderson's brand revolved around things being big. Big hair, big makeup looks and big... well, everything was bigger.

But, since releasing an autobiography and an introspective Netflix documentary, the Baywatch beauty has enjoyed a career resurgence while sharing her new brand of stripped-back, earthy and relaxed vibes.

The no-makeup look started after the death of her friend and makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019, but it goes beyond that.

Pamela has told Vogue France. "I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it's just freedom. It's a relief."

Oprah Winfrey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey turned her talk show career into an unstoppable media empire, which has grown to include magazines, books, film production and much more.

But what many might not remember is that, when she first was making a name for herself, Oprah's initial chat show brand wasn't too far removed from the likes of her peers, Dr Phil and Jerry Springer.

Her chat show would encourage conflict and book controversial guests until she decided to rebrand and focus on a more spiritual, uplifting and lifestyle-led direction.

Kelly Osbourne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When she first joined her famous family for MTV's The Osbournes in 2002, Kelly Osbourne was a completely different person to the Kelly of today.

Gothic, surly and rallying against the mainstream, Kelly was a typical teenager during the show. She completely rebranded this image when she stepped into her own career path.

Swapping rock for frocks, Kelly became a fashion correspondent on E!'s Fashion Police, a judge on Project Runway and has launched her own collections.

Stacey Dash

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she found popularity for her role as Cher's best friend, Dionne, in the classic 90s teen movie, Clueless, Stacey Dash has since rebranded and taken more of a political direction with her career.

She has been a Fox News correspondent and filed to run in California's 44th congressional district in the 2018 Congressional Election as a Republican.

Celine Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a time when it wasn't considered 'cool' to listen to Celine Dion. With the big ballads and the oversized gowns, there might have been something a touch old-fashioned or stuffy about it all.

However, the iconic vocalist has managed to rebrand and become a hero to people of all ages, enchanted by both her amazing voice and her commitment to fabulously daring fashion.

Celine's best looks showcase the fun she has with her fashion choices, and she's become an undeniable style icon.

Nicole Richie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daughter of Lionel Richie, Nicole became a household name thanks in part to her friendship with Paris Hilton and their reality series, The Simple Life. However, it was also infamy that many associated with Nicole Richie when she was younger. A couple of arrests and issues with her weight defined the early 2000s, but Nicole has since turned it all around and heads a successful fashion and lifestyle line, the House of Harlow.

She's also married to singer Joel Madden, and the pair share two children - and she even has Cameron Diaz as a sister-in-law.

Matthew McConaughey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Early in his career, Matthew McConaughey's roles all followed a pattern - he was the hunky, All-American lead who often whipped his shirt off. And that was fine - after all, who doesn't love How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days or The Wedding Planner?

However, sick of being typecast, McConaughey reportedly told his agent that 2009's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past that he wouldn't do another film like it.

Cut to McConaughey's renaissance as a serious actor, starring in films like The Wolf of Wall Street and Dallas Buyers Club, for which he won an Oscar.

Cher

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cher has had many chapters in her illustrious career, proving that she's one of the undisputed legends of rebranding.

From the hippy wife of Sonny Bono to taking full centre stage and becoming a rock icon, Cher's constant growth and transformations have seen her become a critically acclaimed actress (winning an Oscar for 1998's Moonstruck), a dance-pop queen and a gay icon.

Jessica Simpson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson found fame as a singer and actress, marketed as something of a rival to the likes of Britney Spears' bubble-gum pop throne. While she found success as a singer - selling a reported 20 million records worldwide - her real success came as a businesswoman.

In 2005, Simpson began focusing on launching a line of clothing and other items, stocked in over 650 department stores across the United States, including upscale Lord & Taylor, Macy's and Dillard's.

It's widely reported that The Jessica Simpson Collection has annual sales of around $1 billion.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss is one of the most famous supermodels of all time, ushering in a new style during the 1990s. Swapping the statuesque, leggy models for a more waifish, street-style, Kate rode high for years.

However, a drugs-related scandal saw her brand damaged in the mid-2000s. Rebranding and rebounding, Kate has continued to emerge as a fashion favourite as well as a successful businesswoman.

While she still delights fashion fans with appearances on red carpets and at events like 2024's Victoria's Secret show, the supermodel - who has tamed her wilder ways - has launched her own wellness brand, Cosmoss, as well as setting up her own modelling agency.

Adele

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While her voice has captivated fans since the release of her 2008 album, 19, Adele herself has gone from a reserved, sometimes subdued character into a glamorous icon.

Adele's rebrand is not skin-deep. While she did transform her body, crediting her weight loss to working out helping her deal with anxiety in an interview with Vogue, Adele's rebrand has seen her emerge as a glamorous diva.

Adele has gone from intimate shows and scaled-back performances to owning the world's biggest stages.

Donald Trump

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not everyone agrees or supports his political statements and views, but one thing cannot be taken away from Donald Trump - he pulled off one of the most surprising, jarring and unbelievable rebrands of all time.

Born into wealth and carrying on the family business of real estate, Donald added showbusiness to the family legacy, heading up The Apprentice in the United States. TV appearances and books followed, but then, in 2016, Donald surprised everyone by running for President. Not only did he win against Hillary Clinton that year, he ran again in 2024 and defeated Kamala Harris.

Carla Bruni

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carla Bruni has had a few rebrands throughout her career.

Starting off, she made her name for herself as a highly successful model, working for the likes of Dior, YSL, Versace and Karl Lagerfeld.

Carla's first rebrand, though, saw her quit fashion in 1997 and pursue a music career. Her debut album, Quelqu'un m'a dit, turned out to be a surprise huge hit, selling over 2 million copies.

If that wasn't enough, the model-turned-musician then found herself the First Lady of France after marrying President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008.

Shania Twain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shania Twain was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s, seamlessly blending pop and country to sell millions of albums and make hits like Man! I Feel Like a Woman.

After a battle with Lyme disease and a divorce, she made a triumphant return to centre stage with her 2017 album, Now, and there was a whole new Shania! From colourful wigs to sexy outfits and avant-garde fashion, the more reserved Shania of the 90s was gone.

In a 2024 interview with Haute Living, she acknowledged this rebrand and declared she's in the "making the most of life" era.

Quinta Brunson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson is the creator and star of Abbot Elementary.

And her career is truly a marvel. She went from being a Buzzfeed employee who was responsible for a popular meme to producing one of the highest-rated new TV shows in years.

Proving opportunity can come when you least expect, Quinta has fully rebranded and embraced her power, making history as the Black woman with the most Emmy nominations for a comedy series.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might seem that just about anyone can be an influencer, genuine breakout stars are few and far between.

Amelia Dimoldenberg capitalised on the success she garnered with her Chicken Shop Date videos and has rebranded from a small-time influencer to a bona fide star, earning sponsorship deals and attending events like the Oscars.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's life story reads like something from a fairy tale.

From growing up living a relatively normal life to working hard to crack into Hollywood and eventually marrying a real-life Prince.

Meghan has made the most of her rebrand from TV actress to Duchess of Sussex, using her newfound influence and fame to help important causes close to her heart.

Katy Perry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katy Perry is a pop giant, releasing some of the biggest songs in recent years. And while her brand has been focused on colourful wigs, outlandish costumes and massive singalong songs, there was actually another path awaiting the singer had things worked out differently.

Before she was kissing girls and having teenage dreams, Katy released a Christian gospel album under her actual name, Katy Hudson. The album didn't do well, and it led to Katy rethinking her direction. By the time 2008 came along, she'd adopted the stage name Perry - her mum's maiden name - and released the album One of the Boys. It was a massive success and gave the world Katy Perry.

Katy doesn't hide the 'old' her away - in a 2024 interview with Zane Lowe, she acknowledged Katy Hudson as her first real album.

Lindsay Lohan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan is, arguably, the prime example of a child star. Her parents had her modelling or acting since the age of three, and she found worldwide fame at age 12 with her appearance in 1998's The Parent Trap.

Successfully growing from child star to genuine actress, she starred in the likes of Mean Girls and Georgia Rule.

However, issues with the law and some public controversies damaged her brand for many years. Still, Lindsay has managed to come back stronger. She's now a mother with several Netflix releases under her belt.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie offered up a masterclass in rebranding, using the worldwide fame she garnered to help her focus on charitable endeavours she truly cared about.

But anyone who remembers the Angelina of the 1990s - including edgy fashion, unconventional film roles and even wearing a vial of blood around her neck on the red carpet - might not have ever predicted her rebrand to UNICEF ambassador.

She served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envoy from 2012 to 2022 and continues to engage on human rights issues around the globe.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna isn't just known as the Queen of Pop, she's often cited as being the Queen of Reinvention. And it's not hard to see why - nobody does a rebrand like Madonna.

From those early pop days when she was compared to Cyndi Lauper (and many actually suggested Madonna's career wouldn't last as long as her peers) to becoming one of the most famous women on the planet, Madonna's rebrands over the years have seen her draw criticism from the Pope, invent and usher in new genres of music and fashion trends, swap shocking antics for married domesticity (briefly) and turn her hand at acting and directing.

Whenever she has pivoted, she has proven she knows what she's doing. The lesson? Never doubt Madonna.