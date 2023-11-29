Celine Dion's best looks, from glamorous gowns to quirky red carpet outfits

Celine Dion is indisputably one of the best singers of all time but it's not just her voice that's cemented her status as an icon: her bold sense of style has also earned her fans across the globe.

The incomparable voice behind anthems like Because You Loved Me, It's All Coming Back To Me and, of course, Titanic's My Heart Will Go On, Celine has been credited with selling over 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists in history.

While her voice has been lauded since she was a child, the music legend started getting more attention for her bold looks following the death of her partner of nearly 30 years, Renee Angelil, in 2016. Celine described her newfound love for playful fashion and memorable style moments as finding joy and helping her "spread her wings" after the heartbreak.

But, as we delve into the archives and look back at her best style moments, the foundations for a fashion icon were always there...

40 of Céline Dion's best looks

From showcasing some of the best red carpet looks to rocking the latest fashion trends in her own unique way, these are Celine Dion's best ever style moments.

1. Floral maxi dress, 1993

Serving up a major '90s moment, the All By Myself singer wore a floral maxi dress, long black shawl, and choker to the premiere of Sleepless in Seattle.

While her music might have always stuck to classic ballads and big vocals, the dress has a touch of 90s grunge, with black lacy detailing around the hem and bust, and Celine wore her hair in a more relaxed way.

2. Patchwork denim, 1990

Despite the photo being from 1990, Celine is instantly recognisable. This very early snap of the superstar-in-the-making perfectly captures the icon we'd all come to know and love.

While seemingly dressed quite casually, the fun patchwork detailing on the jeans suggests there was always something more subversive waiting to be released. Patchwork denim has made a revival in recent years as one of the key denim trends, so Celine was truly ahead of her time.

3. This waistcoat and puffed sleeve moment, 1994

Listen, not every "best look" is something we'd advocate anyone actually try wearing themselves. And this puzzling look - which feels like Celine Dion might have got lost on the way to a renaissance festival - is one of them. With huge lacy sleeves and what appears to be a velvet waistcoat, this is most definitely one to keep in the archives.

4. Las Vegas Céline, 2003

This was one of the earliest signs of Celine challenging the public's perception of her.

Often thought of as the easy-listening queen of ballads, she returned to the music scene after a two-year hiatus (taking time off to give birth to her first child) in 2001. Needing to make a splash, Celine's return included one of the very first major Las Vegas residencies, titled A New Day...

At the press conference, she proved she was bringing something fun and youthful to Vegas, with this short, cropped haircut and dramatic metallic eye (a great makeup look for brown eyes)

For what it's worth, Celine's comeback was considered one of the best in history. The residency is still the most successful residency of all time, grossing over $385 million and drawing nearly three million people to the strip.

5. Ballerina/Carrie Bradshaw chic, 1992

Okay, Sex and the City didn't actually come out until 1998 - six years after Celine wore this strapless white ballerina-esque outfit - but with the big hair and the ballerina-inspired tulle skirt, this look is very reminiscent of the iconic outfit worn by Sarah Jessica Parker during the show's intro. An outfit that easily rivals one of Sarah Jessica Parker's best looks.

6. The sheer dress, 1997

Arguably one of the apexes of her career, Celine Dion wore this rather risque sheer ensemble for the 1997 Grammys. She was fresh from releasing My Heart Will Go On, that little ditty you might have heard once or twice, so perhaps people were expecting a more conservative-looking outfit as the world wept with her power ballad.

Instead, Celine proved she could take risks along with her contemporaries, wearing this sheer, crocheted gown and nude underwear.

7. I Wearing Halston for the Grammys, 1998

Celine's sequined lilac-white ombré dress was a gorgeous fashion moment.

Complete with a very '90s, minimal asymmetric neckline, the timeless and romantic gown was designed by Randolph Duke for Halston, from the Spring 1998 collection.

To highlight the elegantly understated look, Celine kept her accessories to a minimum, and had a soft, shimmering eyeshadow.

8. Lady in red (Versace), 1993

In 1993, the usually prim and proper Celine first tried out a different aesthetic - and what a look it was.

Looking red hot in Versace, the singer went full 90s bombshell with big hair and cut-out details exposing parts of her midriff. She really proved her fashion prowess with the look, as the cut-out look was fresh off Versace's 1990s runways. She kept accessories minimal but completed the look with a bold red lip. A masterclass in how to wear red.

9. Roberto Cavalli, 2003

One of Céline's most memorable outfits of all time - and we will let you decide whether it's for good or bad reasons - she stunned audiences at the 2003 Billboard Music Awards in this canary yellow Roberto Cavalli gown with extreme cut-out detailing.

The canary yellow dress matched her bleached, spiky hair - for a look that seems entirely removed from the stereotypical image people had of the ballad singer.

10. Wearing *the* Titanic necklace, 1998

For the 1998 Oscars - when Titanic was up for pretty much every award going - Celine's performance of My Heart Will Go On was one of the highlights of the evening. For both the performance and the red carpet, she donned the iconic Couer de la Mer (Heart of the Ocean) necklace which fans of the film will remember fondly.

While there was no such diamond in real life, jewellers Asprey & Garrard brought the Heart of the Ocean to life, creating a version with a spectacular 171-carat blue sapphire and 103 diamonds.

It was auctioned off for charity, but with the agreement of the owners, Celine wore it with a navy blue Michael Kors gown to the 1998 Oscars.

11. Sparkling in YSL, 2004

At the World Music Awards in Las Vegas - where Celine posed with Jennifer Lopez and was presented with a Diamond Award for 100 million records sold - she looked radiant in a sophisticated Yves Saint Laurent sequined gown. The dress, designed by then-creative director, Tom Ford, included elegant cut-outs and floral designs.

12. Armani Prive at the Academy Awards, 2011

Arriving at the 2011 Oscars, Celine brought a touch of Old Hollywood with this timeless look. Pairing her form-fitting, white Armani Prive gown with a chunky, emerald green necklace, this was straight-forward glamour that proved she could achieve a dramatic effect from a simple look.

13. A high/low daytime look, 2020

You don't need to sacrifice style for warmth if it's chilly, as Celine proved effortlessly. Pairing a belted Brandon Maxwell coat with skinny jeans and thigh-high suede boots, Celine proved she can always flip into diva mode.

The iconic chanteuse makes a great case for investing in some of the best knee high boots which can add a touch of glamour and fun to a cold day.

14. Streetwear Celine, 2019

Talk about a statement outfit! Stepping out in Paris after becoming a L'Oreal ambassador, the Think Twice singer wore an oversized white hoodie printed with bold lettering that simply read, “I’m Worth It,” - a nod to the brand's famous saying, "Because you're worth it."

Celine paired her statement hoodie with a pair of rolled-up acid wash jeans and metallic pumps.

15. Shades of Blue, 2019

Just days before she released her 27th (!) album, Courage, in 2019, Celine Dion was snapped on the streets of NYC feeling blue. The icon stepped out of her hotel to greet fans dressed in a fuzzy, ankle-length aquamarine coat and matching bag. She paired her similarly-shaded mini skirt with matching tights and teal knee-high boots.



16. Wearing Christian Siriano, 2017

For the release of the Beauty and the Beast remake starring Emma Watson in 2017, Celine Dion looked the picture of elegance in a powder blue Christian Siriano gown. Celine famously sung the title track with Peabo Bryson for the 1991 animated classic, and she contributed a new song for the live action remake.

Her stunning powder blue outfit included a cape design on the shoulder and a small train.

17. Showing leg in Alexandre Vauthier, 2019

She might be famous for her lengthy arm extensions and power ballad fist-pumping when singing on stage, but Celine showcased her legs during Paris Couture Fashion Week in 2019.

For her appearance at Alexandre Vauthier's collection, she wore something right off the designer's latest runway collection, opting for this ivory off-the-shoulder mini dress with exaggerated sleeves.

18. Wearing Gucci, 2017

Looking delightful in this Gucci Spring 2017 embroidered jacket, featuring a floral jacquard print and satin detailing, Celine yet again proved the streets of Paris were really her own personal runway.

Celine kept with the colours of spring for her outfit, matching the floral coat with green pants and white pumps. For a final flourish, Celine carried the iconic Dior Diorever bag in a matching shade of green.

19. A lesson in contrasts, 2019

Who else could so effortlessly pull off a structured-looking tuxedo jacket with a whimsical and ultra-feminine marigold skirt?

In 2019, Celine stepped out in Paris and sent fashion fans wild in the masculine, rigid Ronald Van Der Kemp tuxedo blazer paired with the frilly marigold skirt. And for those with particularly sharp eyes, yes, Celine was wearing a pair of mismatched Jimmy Choos to complete the quirky look. Dopamine dressing at its best.

20. Dazzling in emerald, 2017

Looking jaw-dropping in the jewel tone, Celine stunned in this fabulous Zuhair Murad dress at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Celine proved she was still ready to take some risks, wearing the glamorous gown with quite the plunging neckline and a thigh high slit.

21. Dramatic silhouette, 2017

For the 20th anniversary of My Heart Will Go On, Celine took to the Billboard Music Awards in 2017 to deliver an emotionally charged performance of the heartbreaking ballad.

While some were distracted by her huge sleeves - and some at the time compared them to the iceberg that sunk the ship - Celine's look has become legendary.

The white gown was custom made by Stéphane Rolland.

22. Hi Barbie! - All pink in 2020

2023 was dominated by Barbiecore. Everyone from Kate Middleton to Queen Letizia sported all pink outfits, likely inspired by the release of the Barbie movie which broke records and earnt over £1 billion at the box office.

Well, 3 years before, Celine beat them to the trend with this bubblegum pink get-up from designer Peter Do, which includes flared trousers and an oversized jacket.

23. Wearing Valentino, 2019

While it might have slight connotations of something an ice skater would wear, this white feather embellished tunic dress came straight from the Valentino Resort 2020 collection.

Proving she can do more than wear something right off the runway, Celine actually customised the look. Originally, the outfit came with a pair of matching embellished trousers. But Celine opted to show off her tanned legs, and completed the look with a simple pair of silver strappy heels.

24. Off-the-runway Oscar de la Renta, 2020

In the years following her husband's death in 2016, Celine really let herself find joy in fashion. She once described it to People as "spreading her wings" following the sad loss, and the joy just radiates off her in this flower-bomb of a look.

Wearing a fresh-off-the-runway high-neck cream embellished jumper from Oscar de la Renta, Celine paired it with a voluminous skirt patterned with colourful flower blooms, a pair of white thigh-high boots and Lauren Addison pearl earrings.

25. Maximalist masterclass, 2020

Giving 1960s with a touch of technicolour Hollywood, Celine stepped out in New York wearing a head-to-toe Moncler outfit which screamed maximalist fashion. Matching the high-collared print coat with a pair of leggings in the same print, Celine really looked like she was rocking wearable art at first glance.

She kept the retro theme of the outfit with her accessories, including a pair of classic cat eye sunglasses.

26. Looking super in Michael Kors, 2020

Seriously, has anyone ever had more fun with fashion than Celine Dion?

In March 2020 (just a few weeks before the world shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic) Celine really savoured every moment. Giving a touch of superhero, she posed up a storm on the streets of New York in a checked cape dress from the Michael Kors Collection, which she paired with a statement Eric Javits headpiece, a tan belt and black knee-high boots.

27. Snakeskin everything, 2017

Looking ssss-superb in snakeskin everything, Celine Dion wore the best of Balmain in 2017. With the trench coat and matching thigh-high boots from Balmain designer Oliver Rousteing.

Letting the matching print take centre stage, Celine kept her styling simple with a chic top knot and a simple black dress underneath the trench.

28. Celebrating success in Rodarte, 2019

Celine Dion scored her first number one album in 17 years with her 2019 album, Courage, and she had just the outfit to celebrate.

The iconic artist wore a Rodarte Fall 2019 metallic plissé-lamé top and matching trousers. As well as an eye-catching silver effect, the dramatic outfit featured a high, ruffled collar, which is very evocative of the Elizabethan era.

Fitting, considering Celine is music royalty.

29. Tom Ford, 2019

If anyone ever wanted the perfect wintery outfit inspiration, look no further than this divine ensemble from Tom Ford.

The Loved Me Back to Life singer showcased a different way to do holiday parties, swapping the usual sequin dresses for a red-burgundy satin and velvet suit, paired with glamorous red stilettos.

30. Sneakers, the Celine way

This look is quintessential Celine. It's taking on a trend - the boom in streetwear and athleisure - but doing it her way, with added drama.

The Falling Into You singer was unmissable in a bright, bold yellow dress by Maison Margiela (which appears to be made from a raincoat/waterproof-esque material), paired with an oversized blazer, and high-top trainers. It's definitely an interesting way to incorporate white trainers into any look.

31. Chanel meets 80s aerobics

Despite being relatively minimalist, this was still quite a brave look from the singer. In a society that often criticises women's fashion choices (especially as they get older), to wear a clingy, spandex-looking romper was a bold choice.

The bodysuit came from Chanel's spring/summer 2019 collection, and featured crystal-embellished double-C detailing at the straps. Celine paired the skin-tight spandex with capri pants and a logo-laden oversized Chanel belt.

32. Rainbow power suit, 2019

Can you ever really go wrong with a power suit?

Celine Dion put her own spin on the trouser suit - complete with some iconic powerful poses - as she celebrated being named L'Oreal's global spokeswoman in 2019. The suit made her look like she meant business, but the colourful stripes and gold hoops injected a bit of playfulness into her outfit.

33. Celine's first Met Gala, 2017

It took HOW long for the superstar to make it to the Met Gala?!

Celine's first-ever appearance at the fashion event of the year came in 2017, the theme of the year being Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.

Celine wore an Atelier Versace custom creation from Donatella Versace.

34. The Met Gala afterparty, 2019

In 2019, Celine attended the Met Gala again. While her red carpet look was elaborate and structural, she changed into this flapper-style Oscar de la Renta look to let loose at the after party.

The sparkly number was paired with Chloe Gosselin shoes and Fred Leighton jewels.

35. Met Gala 2019

The theme of the Met Gala in 2019 was CAMP - and boy, did Celine Dion deliver.

The diva wore a shimmering fringe bodysuit by Oscar de la Renta, and the look was reportedly inspired by Judy Garland and the glitzy costumes of the Ziegfeld Follies.

If the bodysuit - plus dramatic eyeliner - wasn't already enough, there was the added detail of a 22-pound feathered headpiece, also by de la Renta. The look was widely praised, earning its place in countless lists of the best Met Gala looks of all time.

36. Celine's wedding to Renee Angelil

Celine met Renee when she was just a child, and he managed the singer as she ascended from child-singer to full-blown icon.

While their age-gap might be considered controversial, it's reported their love story didn't really start until around 1987, when Celine was 19. They eventually got married on December 17, 1994 at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, and stayed together until his death in 2016.

Celine wore a voluminous wedding dress designed by Mirella and Steve Gentile adorned with a 6-metre-long train. The lace and crystals reportedly required 1000 hours of work.

The pièce de résistance of Celine's dramatic look was the extravagant headdress made of 2000 Swarovski crystals, thought to weigh more than six pounds.

37. Elle Saab, 2015

Following the terror attacks in Paris in 2015, Celine Dion performed a moving tribute to the city at the American Music Awards. Swapping her glitzier outfit for something more reserved, Celine's beautiful floral print, full skirt gown from Elie Saab’s Fall 2015 Couture collection felt classic Parisian.

A moment of old world glamour.

38. Biker chick chic, 2017

If you aren't already completely amazed seeing the iconic chanteuse rocking this full-length Balmain python jacket, black leather flat cap and brown suede thigh-high boots, discovering that she wore this during the height of summer in Paris really gives it even more rock and roll energy.

39. A daytime diva

Queen Celine really earned her crown with this look she just threw on for a casual daytime stroll.

Stepping out in head-to-toe Ralph & Russo Haute Couture, this white monochrome outfit included an oversized white hat and floor-grazing cashmere cape. Forget stealth wealth or quiet luxury, this was unapologetic glamour and decadence.

40. *That* 1999 Oscars look

In 1999, Celine Dion stepped out onto the Oscars red carpet... and made history.

Instead of the usual fare - gowns, gowns and more gowns - Celine shocked everyone by wearing a white tuxedo. But she didn't stop there. She wore the tuxedo backwards.

That's right, the jacket was buttoned up at the back, giving a sexy backless look. The outfit was Dior, back when John Galliano was designing for the fashion house, and Celine topped off the look with a slanted fedora and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

At the time, Celine's look was panned by pretty much everyone and it's not made many Oscars best-dressed lists. But there's no denying it is one of her most memorable looks - and one of the most iconic outfits ever worn to the Academy Awards.