32 of Kate Middleton's best earrings, from cheap and cheerful high street pieces to luxurious, one-of-a-kind gems

While Kate Middleton's best style moments over the years have included some truly unforgettable dresses and beautiful bags, attention must be paid towards her impeccable selection of earrings. Easy to overlook, as her selection of best ever hairstyles over the years might obscure the view, the Princess of Wales has a few favourite brands in rotation - including her iconic Kiki McDonough pieces (Fun fact: Kate owns around 18 pairs from the designer!)

Let's take a dive into some of these Kiki McDonough pairs, plus the others in her collection - from the affordable to the poignant and distinct.

Cushion Citrine and Diamond Detachable Earrings: £1,600| Kiki McDonough The Princess of Wales' citrine earrings from Kiki McDonough were worn with plain hoops, but the brilliant detachable design makes switching the hoops out effortless. The citrines are cushion drops and the 18ct Yellow Gold and diamonds add a gorgeous glamorous edge to these already special earrings.

32 of Kate Middleton's best earrings

1. Lola Blue Topaz and Diamond Hoops, Kiki McDonough

It's no secret that blue gemstones make a regular appearance throughout Kate's jewellery collection - the royals love blue for a specific reason. One of the Princess' favourite designers, Kiki McDonough, provided these blue gemstone hoop earrings in the Lola style, available to buy for £3500. Made from white gold, topaz and diamonds, Kate wore them for the Coronation Garden Party.

2. Princess Diana's sapphire earrings

The sapphire-and-diamond earrings Kate wore for Trooping the Colour in 2023 previously belonged to the late Princess Diana, who showed them off on various occasions, including at the Met Gala in 1996. Kate regularly pays tribute to her late mother-in-law through her style choices, and the most obvious connection is with the engagement ring Prince William presented her with - it is the sapphire ring inherited by his late mother.

3. Asprey Emerald Halo and Diamond earrings

For the Earthshot Green Carpet - wearing an entirely reused or rented outfit - Kate borrowed a pair of Halo earrings in platinum with four emeralds, totalling 1.27 carats, and 72 diamonds, totalling 0.79 carats.

From brand Asprey, the earrings were reported to be worth around £9000 ($11,000).

4. 18 carat Gold Baroque Pearl Earring Drops

The Princess has regularly worn these pearl drops from Annoushka since 2012 - and she’s worn them to over 70 public engagements, making them one of her most-worn pairs of earrings. The dainty pair feature creamy white freshwater pearls with an even shape, attached to 18-carat gold rings.

You can pick up a pair of your own from Annoushka for £425.

5. Kiki Hoops Classic Diamond

Another repeat favourite of the Princess, these classic hoops in yellow gold often form the foundation of an earring stack. She loves to pair them regularly with her pearl drops or another chunky gem.

They are available to buy from Kiki McDonough for £700.

6. Lauren Pave Diamond Leaf Drop Earrings

Kiki McDonough once again gives the Princess one of her most frequently worn pieces. The Lauren Leaf earrings - worn to over 30 engagements and counting - are crafted from 18 carat yellow gold and decorated with pavé diamonds. Often mistaken for a heart shape, the leafy pattern diamond earrings are available to buy for £2300.

7. Kiki McDonough Morganite Double Drop Earrings

For the wedding of her sister, Pippa Middleton, in 2017, Kate wowed in a pale pink ensemble and the debut of a new pair of Kiki McDonough earrings. The Morganite Double Drop earrings were part of the designers Special Editions collection and were available from the Symons Street Shop in Chelsea, London. They are no longer available to buy, but Kiki McDonugh does offer similar Morganite gems starting from £2800.

8. Kiki Classics Green Amethyst Pear Drop Earrings

A simple and extremely wearable style, these earrings first entered Kate's wardrobe rotation during a visit to a children’s centre in Nuneaton in June 2023. They feature a pear drop Green Amethyst set in 18 carat Yellow Gold.

They're available to buy from £695.

9. Kiki McDonough Lemon Quartz Pear And Oval Drop Earrings

The Princess wore these vibrant earrings from Kiki McDonough for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The earrings feature pear-shaped lemon quartz drops suspended from oval gemstones of the same colour and variety. Kate owns the same earrings in lavender purple amethyst too.

10. Patrick Mavros Silver Crocodile Stud Earrings

The unique earrings - which literally feature a crocodile crafted from Sterling silver set on studs - are a drastic departure from what many came to expect from the Princess of Wales.

Kate reportedly fell in love with Patrick Mavros, a luxury African brand, during her pre-royal life working at Jigsaw. She has been spotted wearing other designs from the brand before, and she is said to have introduced Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh to the brand.

Snap up the crocodile earrings for yourself for £90 from Patrick Mavros.

11. Mirabelle Lolita Loop Earrings

These fairtrade earrings are handmade by London brand Mirabelle Jewellery. They are made from 22ct Gold Plated Brass Earrings with Sterling Silver hooks. Mirabelle describes their brand as having "a strong belief in the power of jewellery to uplift the spirits, collections are full of symbolism and meaning, from crystal stones to ancient talismans."

You can buy the interlocking Lolita hoops from Wolf & Badger for £45.

12. Sézane Bruna Gold Hoops

Sézane quickly became a favourite of the Princess of Wales, with items like these classic gold hoops first appearing in rotation around 2021. As both she and Prince William became more vocal about their passion for the environment, the French brand could've become a new favourite due to their philanthropic commitments.

Per their website, they are "guided by a desire to create timeless pieces that respect the planet and its people, with 3/4 of the materials in [their] collections... eco-friendly."

The Sézane Bruna hoops are no longer available to buy.

13. Sézane Celeste Earrings In Mother Of Pearl & Gold

Kate first wore these mother of pearl and gold earrings by Sézane during a visit to Jamaica in March 2022. They are described as a pair of "sleeper earrings made of gold-plated metal with a natural mother-of-pearl" - however, they are no longer available to purchase.

14. Sézane Dina earrings

Kate debuted another Sézane pair for the traditional Christmas walkabout in 2022.

The Dina earrings included gold plated recycled brass and natural stones - and, in classic Kate Effect, they sold out immediately.

The pair were likely a Christmas gift from William. Royal butler Grant Harrold has said of their Christmas gift swaps, “I do think they give serious things but unfortunately I don't know what unless we maybe see Catherine wearing some new jewellery or something like that. When I see her in a new necklace or something, I often wonder if it's a Christmas gift but we never really know unless they tell us.”

16. Sézane Taylor Earrings in Turquoise

Another pair of Sezane, and another pair which sold out thanks to the power of the Princess!

These gold-plated brass earrings with fine gold feature a total of 11 stones fixed onto each pendant. Each stone is set in gold plated brass and framed by golden rope of metal.

17. Zara cascading floral earrings

Dressed in a reworked off-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress that she debuted at the 2019 Baftas, the Princess of Wales stole the show for the 2023 BAFTAs, upcycling her McQueen gown with a dramatic pair of long, black opera gloves. However, people's eyes were drawn to her stunning, statement earrings.

Cut into a cascading style, the floral-shaped metal dangle earrings boast rhinestone applique and had a deceptively low price tag. The gorgeous pair were actually right from Zara and cost just £17.99.

They are, sadly, out of stock, but Zara do offer a wide range of earrings that can make the perfect high-low statement.

18. Eclectic Gem Statement Long Drop Earrings, Accessorize

The Princess loves a high street bargain just like the rest of us. For her special Together at Christmas carol concert, Kate stunned everyone by pairing her divine Eponine London burgundy coat with a nifty little £14 pair of earrings from Accessorize.

While they are currently not in stock, you can join an email list to hear if the affordable pair come back.

19. Pearl and Disc Hoop Earrings, Accessorize

Proving that she really does keep up with the affordable offerings on the high street, Kate sported these 2023 Accessorize earrings on a couple of occasions.

Crafted in a twisted huggie hoop profile, these earrings feature both a molten coin and pearl charm that hangs off the hoop. They cost just £8.00, but have since sold out.

20. ASOS DESIGN 14k Gold Plated Twist Hoop Earrings

One of the surprising facts about Kate Middleton is that she loves a binge watch just like the rest of us, reportedly loving the likes of Game of Thrones and Homeland. Well, it turns out she might just love scrolling apps like ASOS while tuning in.

The Princess wore these ASOS earrings which are made from 14k gold plated brass and stainless steel. They’re an open-ended hoop with a twist design. They cost just £14 but are sadly out of stock.

21. Gold Disc Circle Earrings, All the Falling Stars

In March 2020, while carrying out her duties as the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate paid a visit to Ireland. During the trip, she was gifted with a pair of earrings and a matching necklace from Irish brand, All The Falling Stars.

The Irish brand emphasise pieces with a "delicate and minimalist aesthetic" that is "modern and simple." Proving their versatility, Kate has worn the earrings for a sporty day out with the London Scouts in 2020 as well as visiting the RAF Brize Norton in 2021.

The Gold Disc earrings are available to buy for £65.

22. Azuni London Athena Earrings in Aqua/Gold

Kate Middleton first showcased the Azuni Athena earrings on the Jubilee tour back in 2012, during a visit to Tuvalu.

Crafted from 23-carat matted gold plated metal, the gorgeous pair feature an aqua chalcedony teardrop-shaped stone. Traditionally, aquamarine represents happiness, hope and everlasting youth.

More historically - and perhaps related to Kate's love of the water - aquamarine was thought to protect those at sea. It was believed to make sailors fearless and safe from adversaries on the open waters.

The pair sold for £48 but have since sold out.

23. Blaiz Red Beaded Teardrop Earrings

Sports-loving Kate was in her element when she turned up to support England in the Euro 2020 semi finals wearing a patriotic red, white and blue outfit.

Kate wore these beaded, oversized statement earrings featuring a red beaded tear drop design.

They are sold out in red, but you can buy a lilac pair for an affordable £35.

Despite being a high street brand - rather than something steeped in royal history, Links of London has played a huge part in Kate's fashion history. Of the many occasions she's worn the brand, the Princess notably donned these petite oval-shaped drops for her engagement portraits with Prince William in 2011.

They are now sold out, but they were part of the brand's Hope range. According to Links of London, the "hope egg" was an important symbol in Russian culture, traditionally given for birthdays and festivals. The brand said the motif represents hope and new life.

25. Mappin & Webb Empress Diamond Earrings

Another special pair for the Princess, Kate first wore these mesmerising earrings to Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015.

Mappin & Webb describe the pair as "delicate and dreamy 18ct gold drop earrings set with 0.17ct of diamonds. Inspired by an exotic motif, presented by Mappin & Webb to the Queen of Siam, the signature Empress collection brings to us the elegance of a mystical time past."

They cost £1750 - they are out of stock online but you can use the website to check if they're available in local stores.

26. Siren Wire Earrings, Monica Vinader

The Princess debuted the gold and green gemstone earrings during the 2016 Canada tour. She’s worn the earrings on several public engagements since, usually complementing a green outfit.

Monica Vinader's influences include “sea-worn treasures and the glamour of southern Italy" for the Siren collection.

Kate has worn the emerald pair on several occasions, including the 2021 Festival of Remembrance, the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show and for a tour of Princess Diana's Memory Garden in 2017.

The Siren Wire earrings are available to buy in a range of colours for £125.



27. H&M Gold Drop Earrings

Who needs to a Princess sized price tag to look regal? Kate wore a £6 H&M gold drop earrings when she attended an evening reception at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.

Kate teamed her high street gold hooped earrings with a £1,595 emerald Falconetti gown by designer The Vampire's Wife.

28. Art Deco Diamond Drop Earrings - a present from the King

We absolutely love these timeless Art Deco diamond earrings Kate has worn on a few notable occasions, including to the wedding of Mike and Zara Tindall and to the Canada Day concert during a North American tour in 2011.

Touchingly, they are widely reported to be a gift from her father-in-law, the now King Charles III.

The brand is unknown, but we love the Art Deco vibe and how it captures Kate's jewellery trick for reimagining older pieces from the royal vault.

29. Amrapali Lapis Earrings

A much more out there colour and style than usual for the Princess, these truly remarkable lapis earrings were custom made for Catherine.

The earrings feature two faceted lapis stones ringed with diamonds. The stud features a square lapis, which has a small round diamond and an oval-shaped lapis suspended from it. The earrings were made by Amrapali - a brand founded by Rajiv Arora and Rajesh Ajmera and named after an ancient Indian muse - especially for Kate.

30. Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra Earrings in Mother of Pearl

Van Cleef & Arpels is a prestigious fashion house with a long history tied to various royals, including Princess Grace of Monaco and Queen Camilla.

Created in 2006 by Van Cleef & Arpels, the Magic Alhambra jewellery creations gather different-sized Alhambra motifs, coming together in a joyful dance. Inspired by the clover leaf, their asymmetric designs feature different associations of materials. It uses 18K yellow gold and two mother of pearl stones.

Kate first wore the stunning set for the 2020 BAFTAs, paired with a white and gold Alexander McQueen dress.

The Magic Alhambra earrings are available to buy for £4950.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate has worn a few pairs of earrings from Simone Rocha, who won the British Independent Designer prize at the 2021 Fashion Awards. However, these gold and pearl earrings have been worn on several occasions since their debut in 2020.

The earrings feature round faux pearls attached to chunky gold-tone metal curb-chain links.

They are sold out, but could be available on second-hand retail sites like eBay or Vinted.

32. Kate Middleton's Robinson Pelham Wedding Earrings

When it came to her big day - the now iconic wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 - the Middleton family pulled a surprise move.

Instead of going with a big name on Bond Street, they decided to make a small bespoke commission with Robinson Pelham. This resulted in a personal and poignant pair with deep meaning for Kate and her family.

The design of the earrings was inspired by the family's new coat of arms that includes acorns and oak leaves. The style is in keeping with the 1936 Cartier Halo tiara lent to her by the Queen for the wedding day and, in a nod to the all-British wedding, the earrings were made by UK craftsmen.

The firm also made Pippa Middleton's floral motif earrings as well as the tourmaline and diamond pendant and earrings worn by mother of the bride, Carole Middleton.