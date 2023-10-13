Kate Middleton's best ever hairstyles, from her iconic wedding day look to relaxed beachy waves

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's best hairstyles are what tie all of her most iconic looks together. From pin straight to glamorous old Hollywood waves, there is nothing that the Princess of Wales can't pull off. Whether it's a trip abroad, a formal ceremony, or a day playing sports, you can be sure that her hair will always look flawless.

If there is one person we always turn to for hairstyle inspiration, it is Kate Middleton. Throughout the years she has sported countless different looks, from natural beachy waves to refined slicked-back styles, all of which are just as worthy of discussion as Kate Middleton's best makeup looks.

If you've already invested in several of Kate Middleton's makeup and skincare products and want to capture her healthy, glossy hairstyles too, these are undoubtedly her best-ever looks to draw timeless inspiration from.

Kate Middleton's best hairstyles

1. Swooping bangs

(Image credit: Getty)

As soon as Kate Middleton debuted her swooping bangs, we knew it would be one of her most talked about hairstyles. Trendy and textured, this stands out from her other looks in the best way. To achieve the same voluminous swoop at the front of your hair, the Revlon styling brush from Amazon will work wonders.

2. Wedding day half up-do

(Image credit: Getty)

No discussion of Kate Middleton's best hairstyles can be had without referencing her wedding day. This subtly side-parted half-up half-down style with a stunning tiara headpiece is a truly classic look that will never date, and will look just as gorgeous on any hair type.

3. Long loose curls

(Image credit: Getty)

A hairstyle that the Princess of Wales regularly sports, these long and loose curls are perfect for making the hair look thicker and fuller. The key to expensive-looking hair lies in a natural yet glossy finish, which this look embodies wonderfully.

4. Side gathered curls

(Image credit: Getty)

A more playful style for Kate, these side-gathered curls bring a dose of drama. The bouncy ringlets make for an extra thick and healthy look, whilst her side parting helps to add volume at the roots. Ideal for a red carpet event, it is an elevated take on her usual softer curls.

5. Glossy structured waves

(Image credit: Getty)

One of the most noticeable things about Kate Middleton's hair is how glossy it is. These structured waves catch the light beautifully and are simultaneously relaxed and elegant. To get Kate's look, you can buy her favourite Kerastase hydrating conditioner on Amazon that she reportedly swears by to keep her locks in check.

6. Intricate braided bun

(Image credit: Getty)

The Princess of Wales often opts for an up-do for formal events, but this has to be one of her most intricate looks. This textured bun works beautifully to show off the dramatic neckline of her dress, but it also keeps her hair looking full and healthy with a truly sophisticated feel.

7. Relaxed beachy waves

(Image credit: Getty)

This is certainly one of Kate Middleton's most relaxed hairstyles, which is why we love it. Unlike any other look of hers, this has an undone beachy feel that looks gorgeous on her. Learn how to use sea salt spray in your haircare routine to get the same natural and playful waves.

8. Braided up-do

(Image credit: Getty)

Another stellar up-do, this look for the No Time to Die premiere in 2021 let her dress be the star of the show whilst also adding height and volume. We love the parted front look that is different from other buns she has worn before, framing her face beautifully.

9. Volumised half-up style

(Image credit: Getty)

Sported whilst on a tour of New Zealand in 2014, this hairstyle from the Princess of Wales has a very vintage feel. Reminiscent of 60s beehive styles, it works beautifully with her relaxed curls to give a refined edge that makes this look an ideal source of inspiration for a new season style.

10. 70s bangs

(Image credit: Getty)

If the first look didn't convince you, this is proof that Kate Middleton looks incredible with vintage-style bangs. Sticking to a straighter style, the graduated shape works to frame her face whilst adding thickness - easily achieved with a shattered layers haircut to avoid a fringe that is too blunt.

11. Pin curl ends

(Image credit: Getty)

Beautifully bouncy, these extra curly ends are both youthful and timeless. Easily achieved if you have some of the best hot rollers, this is one of Kate's most simple hairstyles - but that's why we love it. Plus, it's a great source of inspiration for those with longer hair who may not want to spend hours styling but still want to look polished.

12. Mid wavy ponytail

(Image credit: Getty)

A ponytail isn't a style we see the Princess of Wales wear particularly often, but every time she does it looks beautiful. With volume at the top, softly curled ends, and wrap-around hair to secure the style, it is a masterclass in the perfect classy everyday pony.

13. Smooth side parting

(Image credit: Getty)

The side parting is one that Kate goes back to again and again, and when it looks this chic, we don't blame her. Keeping the hair straight and smooth at the roots works to frame the face, whilst the wide-barrel curls have a glamorous Hollywood feel that works perfectly with her outfit.

14. Soft flicked ends

(Image credit: Getty)

A more low-maintenance hairstyle, Kate's look can easily be achieved with one of the best hair straightener brushes. Sticking to a classic straightened look but with some flicky movement at the ends, it is a great example of how you can switch up your usual hairstyle to get something a little more interesting this season.

15. Statement headband

(Image credit: Getty)

Combining two statement looks - an embellished headband and an eye-catching low bun - this is one of Kate's most memorable event hairstyles. Worn to the christening of Prince Louis, it has a sweet, youthful feel that embodies the occasion. Headpieces are a brilliant option if you like to wear your hair up but don't want to look too simple.

16. Slicked back middle parting

(Image credit: Getty)

A suitably regal hairstyle, this smoothed-back middle parted look lets the sparkly tiara be the centre of attention. Tucking the hair behind the ears not only opens up Kate's face, but it also works to add extra thickness to the back of the head that prevents this straight style from falling too flat. A foolproof and elegant style, it is one of our favourites.

17. Perfectly straightened

(Image credit: Getty)

Another straight style from the Princess of Wales, this look proves that a lack of texture doesn't have to be boring. It's all about the healthy shine for styles like these, and you can shop Kate's favourite Kerastase shampoo on Amazon if you want to easily capture her same healthy finish that works to brighten up the complexion and create a natural glow.

18. Wavy side ponytail

(Image credit: Getty)

This is the only time we've spotted the Princess of Wales wearing a side ponytail and we can't get enough! Her tousled waves work beautifully with this relaxed pony, creating a casual look that still shows off her beautiful hair. This is definitely one to take inspiration from when you want your hair out of your face but don't want to slick it back.

19. Layered bangs

(Image credit: Getty)

If Kate's 70s style bangs are a little to prominent for your taste, this hairstyle shows how you can graduate your bangs to get a soft yet modern finish. Blending in with her signature waves, the rounded shape of her fringe is enhanced by her soft caramel highlights that perfectly compliment her skin tone.

20. Puffy headband

(Image credit: Getty)

Headbands for short hair are increasingly popular, but the Princess of Wales masters the look on her mid-length cut. No matter your hair texture or type, this is a look that can work for you too. Simple enough to not distract from her patterned dress whilst also being eye-catching and statement, it is a hairstyle that can work for any occasion.

21. Side swoop

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate Middleton's side swoop hairstyle is super trendy and slightly bolder than her other looks, so it had to be included on this list. Taking face framing to a new level, she finishes off the look with some extra-bouncy yet smooth curls.

22. Braided up-do

(Image credit: Getty)

Combining a French braid with a bun, this hairstyle requires a little more skill than some of Kate's others, but it is definitely one of the most sophisticated hairstyles she's stepped out with. If you find your regular bun falling a bit flat, try incorporating a plait for some extra texture and fun.

23. C-shape haircut

(Image credit: Getty)

This is one of Princess Catherine's shorter hairstyles and we love how much movement and bounce it has. In a dark chocolate hue that looks gorgeous against her blue coat, this graduated c-shape haircut offers a more subtle way to frame the face.

24. Statement hat

(Image credit: Getty)

We love how this statement hat works with Kate's twisted bun to create a showstopping look. It is always wise to keep your hair out of your face if you have an accessory that hangs over, so this soft low bun fits the bill beautifully. Perfect for formal occasions, it will also help to make the hair look fuller.

25. Pulled back half-up half-down

(Image credit: Getty)

A hairstyle to open up the face, this soft half-up half-down look leans into the fluffier finish of Kate's hair. By creating more structure and uniformity at the top of the head, the ends can be left with a little more texture without compromising the smooth, styled finish.

26. Structured hat

(Image credit: Getty)

Combining a structured hat with soft flicky waves makes for a beautiful combination. Worn at Westminster Abbey for the Service Of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at the ANZAC day services in 2022, this style is both refined and tasteful - a perfect source of inspiration for formal event hair looks.

27. Embellished twisted bun

(Image credit: Getty)

Thought you'd seen every type of bun from the Princess of Wales? Think again. This unique twisted up-do is gorgeous in itself, but the addition of pearl hairclips adds that something extra that makes this one of Kate Middleton's best ever hairstyles. Thanks to the white hue, it would also make a lovely wedding hairstyle.

28. Statement bow ponytail

(Image credit: Getty)

The hair bow accessory became a big trend thanks to the Princess of Wales, and this sweet look has us feeling inspired. Another example of how simple hairstyles can be elevated by the addition of a standout accessory, the velvet bow makes Kate's ponytail look even more full and textured.

29. Low bun and bangs

(Image credit: Getty)

This hairstyle takes two of our favourite looks from the Princess of Wales and merges it into one eye-catching style that isn't too bold for everyday wear. With a full low bun and face-framing graduated bangs, the look is practical yet modern and ideal for those with layers.

30. Butterfly haircut

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate's butterfly haircut uses graduated layers to create a tousled finish in an instant. If you have straight hair that often falls flat, layers like this around the face can help to create some natural bounce and texture and avoid your cut looking overly blunt or flat.

31. Statement tiara

(Image credit: Getty)

We know by now that some of Kate's best ever hairstyles feature a statement headpiece, but this tiara, worn at King Charles's coronation, is easily one of the most memorable. We love how her soft side swoop bun looks here, adding a little bit of height whilst allowing the tiara to be the focal point of the ensemble.

32. Curled half-up

(Image credit: Getty)

Opting for tighter curls on the top half of this style is a great shortcut to adding waves without having to curl the whole head. The soft pull back of this half-up look avoids a harsh finish but still shows off Kate's face and bone structure - a beautiful look that works for all medium to long hairstyles.