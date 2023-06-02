This hair accessory is summer's most stylish wedding guest trend - and it's princess approved

Guests at the royal wedding in Jordan eschewed fascinators and hats for a pretty hair accessory currently making a comeback - the humble hair bow.

Set to be the biggest wedding guest accessory of the summer, hair bows were spotted on the likes of Princess Beatrice and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark at the royal wedding in Jordan this week, and A-Listers love the look too.

Ideal for half-up half-down hairstyles, styling curtain bangs, or giving your hair extra volume and definition, bows have popped up everywhere from red carpet events like the Met Gala 2023, to royal celebrations. Sienna Miller, Nicole Kidman and Ashley Graham are just a few celebrities that have also adopted the look, cementing it as one of the key summer hairstyles of 2023.

Nicole Kidman at the Met Gala 2023. (Image credit: Getty)

Guests at the Jordanian royal wedding presented a host of stellar wedding guest dresses to take inspiration from, but what really stood out was the simple hair accessory that multiple princesses were seen sporting.

Wedding guest accessories aren't always the easiest thing to master, as you want to balance sophistication with touches of your personal style. However, Princess Beatrice and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, demonstrated that hair bows provide a gorgeous finishing touch to any formal attire.

(Image credit: Abaca Press/Alamy)

The perfect compliment to glamorous mother of the bride makeup or for co-ordinating with bridesmaid dresses, the question of what to wear to a wedding has never been simpler.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark styled her hair with a bow for the royal wedding in Jordan. (Image credit: Royal Hashemite Court via AP)

How to style a hair bow

The best part about hair bows is that they can be added to any hair type or length, but there are a couple of ways we recommend wearing them to get a Princess-approved finish.

For a half-up, half-down look: For particularly formal occasions, bows can be used to slick back or tie up the hair for a polished and refined style. Secure your hair in a half-up style like Princess Beatrice's and wrap your bow around your hair tie to conceal it, or to add extra hold for a long-lasting style.

For particularly formal occasions, bows can be used to slick back or tie up the hair for a polished and refined style. Secure your hair in a half-up style like Princess Beatrice's and wrap your bow around your hair tie to conceal it, or to add extra hold for a long-lasting style. For a sleek ponytail: Ensure your hair is smooth with no flyaways at the front. You can use the best hair styling products to help to keep this look in place and prevent it from falling out throughout the day. Finish in the same way as the half-up style, using the bow as a hair tie or as an embellishment at the back of the head.

Ensure your hair is smooth with no flyaways at the front. You can use the best hair styling products to help to keep this look in place and prevent it from falling out throughout the day. Finish in the same way as the half-up style, using the bow as a hair tie or as an embellishment at the back of the head. As a statement piece: For a truly eye-catching finish, opt for an oversized bow, like Princess Sofia's, or go for a bright color. In both of these cases, we recommend keeping your hairstyle fairly simple. Try a classic low bun or a straightened finish to let the accessory do the talking, and wear a bow headband or clip fastened anywhere from your crown and below. Keep your handbag, shoes, and hair bow the same hue to avoid any clashes.

There are also multiple benefits of hair bows, with the biggest being increased volume and body. When used to secure hair in a bun, ponytail or hair up styles, they also give the illusion of thicker and fuller hair. One of our favorite benefits is that they offer an appealing way to tie up the hair that is much more chic than chunky hair ties, and much more gentle on the hair to prevent pulling or breakage.

Our favorite hair bows to shop now