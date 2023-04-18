10 beautiful mother of the bride makeup looks, with tips from pro artists

A beautiful mother of the bride makeup look will help you feel your best on their big day. From soft and subtle to bright and joyful, there are so many ways to elevate your everyday makeup for a look that feels special and true to you.

There’s no one-size-fits-all makeup look for the mother of the bride. While spring makeup looks are fitting for daytime and destination weddings, bold lips and smoky eyes reign supreme for evening or black-tie ceremonies. “I always say to the mother of the bride, to think of a time where you loved how you felt and start from there – what did you like about your makeup that day or night?” advises Saskia Wright (opens in new tab), bridal makeup artist and former global pro artist at Charlotte Tilbury. You can then work to recreate, and ramp up, that look.

Whether you’re doing your own makeup or enlisting the help of a professional, it’s a good idea to do a little research first. To help, we’ve curated an edit of beautiful mother of the bride makeup looks to take inspiration from and asked expert makeup artists to share their best advice.

How to get mother of the bride makeup right

Consider the venue: The location, as well as your skin type, are important factors to consider when getting ready. “If someone has dry skin and the wedding is in a cool location, then we can really play on this to create a dreamy glowy finish,” says Wright. If the wedding is somewhere hot, you may want to opt for matte products instead.

Enhance your features: "The main thing to think about is what feature you want to emphasize – do you like your eyes, skin, or lips to be the focus?" asks Wright. Your answer will then help steer you in the right direction. For instance, if it's eyes – you may want to experiment with a soft smoky eye or a statement winged liner.

Stay true to you: While it can be tempting to switch things up for a special occasion, the experts agree that it's important to still look like you. "Often the goal is for the mother of the bride to feel like the best version of themselves," says Cassandra Lusi (opens in new tab) , international makeup artist, and bridal specialist. "They will want to look back at the professional photographs and recognize themselves."

Practise makes perfect: "Having a trial or practicing before the wedding day is a great idea," says Cat Parnell (opens in new tab) , editorial and bridal makeup artist. "This will help to ensure that you're happy with the look and will allow for time to make changes if so desired."

10 beautiful mother of the bride makeup looks to try

1. Soft smoky eye



(Image credit: Getty)

Love a smoky eye? Consider soft neutral shadows, as seen on Halle Berry. “A nice taupe or soft brown eye is really flattering,” says Parnell, “especially with a little touch of shimmer pressed gently onto the lid, not the crease.” The best cream eyeshadows work well here as they’re easy to blend without the risk of fallout. “I love Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow,” says Lusi, “they’re so pretty and not at all drying which is great for mature skin.”

(opens in new tab) Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow | RRP: $30/£28 Loved by Lusi, this sparkly cream-to-powder eyeshadow is loaded with crushed pearls and light-reflecting glitter to create dazzling eye looks in seconds. Choose between five metallic shades.

2. Pretty pink lip

(Image credit: Getty)

You can’t go too wrong with your best pink lipstick, as Nicole Kidman proves here. Fresh and easy to upkeep, this is a great choice for anyone after a soft mother of the bride makeup look. “A pretty coral or pink lipstick is especially lovely for a summer wedding,” says Parnell. When choosing a specific shade, consider your outfit. “If you’ve got a dress with hints of pink in it, you could take that and bring it into your lip,” suggests Parnell. “But be careful not to be too ‘matchy-matchy’, as this can look dated.”

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Sexy Sienna | RRP: $35/£27 This creamy, velvety lipstick delivers an impressive color payoff that will stay put from canapes until cocktails. Sexy Sienna is a joyful, coral pink hue that’s perfect for summer.

3. Fresh-faced complexion

(Image credit: Getty)

The key to a beautiful mother of the bride makeup look? A radiant complexion. “The goal here is fresh-looking skin, nothing too heavy – something that will subtly even out skin tone and cover blemishes and pigmentation,” says Lusi. “A good primer will do most of the work for you and it will act as an anchor for your best foundation.” As for foundation, the experts agree that lightweight liquids work best. “Powder products can settle into fine lines or look cakey over the course of the day,” warns Parnell.

(opens in new tab) Armani Luminous Silk Foundation | RRP: $69/£45 A cult classic, "Armani Luminous Silk Foundation is one of my favorite medium coverage foundations that lends skin a lit-from-within glow," says Lusi. Available in 40 shades, there's a good match for every skin tone.

4. Powerful red lip

(Image credit: Getty)

Don’t shy away from bold colors on the big day. “Adding a lip is a great way to glam up a look,” assures Lusi. “Tie in a bright color from your outfit or nails if you’re feeling confident,” she continues. Parnell recommends experimenting with your best red lipstick – “this looks very chic.” To boost longevity, make sure you line your lips first, “this will also minimize bleeding,” adds Lusi. And don’t forget to pack your lipstick in your clutch bag for those all-important touch-ups.

(opens in new tab) Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Matte Lipstick in 501 Constance Vermillion| RRP: $45/£35 Comfortable and creamy, this long-wearing, velvety matte lipstick delivers rich red pigment in just one swipe. So chic!

5. Romantic blush

(Image credit: Getty)

The best blusher will perk up your look, adding a healthy flush of color that shouts wedding ready. “Soft blushes can instantly brighten your complexion,” agrees Lusi. Follow her advice and go for your best cream blush or a liquid formula. “Cream and liquid products help the makeup look much healthier,” seconds Parnell. To set your rosy glow in place, “apply a non-shimmery blush over the top for longevity,” adds Lusi.

(opens in new tab) Glossier Cloud Paint | $20/£17 This creamy sheer blusher blends in like butter to impart a soft, natural-looking blush and radiant glow. Take your pick from eight prettifying shades and press onto cheeks using your fingertips.

6. Fluttery lashes

(Image credit: Getty)

A layer of your best mascara will instantly pull your look together. To avoid an OTT look, as well as clumping and flaking, apply one-to-two coats max. And between each layer, let the mascara dry. “Using one of the best waterproof mascaras is a good idea, especially for those teary special moments,” says Lusi. Don’t want the stress of mascara running? “Individual lashes are a great solution,” suggests Lusi, who recommends going for short to medium length for a natural look. “They will define the lash line and create a fuller-looking flutter.”

(opens in new tab) Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara | RRP: $30/£25 This nudge-proof formula and curved bristle brush expertly lift and curl lashes for a thicker, fuller look. Wiggle the wand, from roots to tips, for best results.

7. Soft matte base

(Image credit: Getty)

“If someone has oily skin and the wedding is in France in July then I’d steer towards one of the best matte foundations with a good primer underneath,” advises Wright. Note that, “having a matte foundation doesn’t mean you can’t add a natural glow on the cheekbones.” For a soft matte base a la Cate Blanchett, begin with an even layer of a matte foundation before swirling on your best setting powder. Finish with your best highlighter (we recommend cream and liquid textures) pressed onto the high points of the face.

(opens in new tab) Givenchy Matissime Velvet Radiant Mat Fluid Foundation | RRP: $49.50/£36.50 This lightweight liquid foundation has a velvety texture that blends in effortlessly for a soft matte (not powdery) finish that stays put all day/night long.

8. Popping bright lip

(Image credit: Getty)

The main thing to consider when choosing your lip color is how that specific lipstick shade makes you feel. If, for example, bright colors boost your confidence – go for a popping hue. “Reds, peachy tones, and punchy pinks are always great options,” says Wright. “However, I’d avoid mauves as they often dull the complexion.” As for the finish, the pro artists agree that matte, velvet, and balmy textures work best. “Too glossy and the lipstick won’t last,” warns Lusi.

(opens in new tab) NARS Must-Have Mattes Lipstick in Schiap |RRP $26/£23 "Bright lipstick is really fun for a destination wedding," says Parnell. Make a statement with this fuchsia matte from NARS. Blended with moringa and passion fruit seed oils, this creamy formula is ultra-comfortable and long-wearing.

9. Dramatic smoky eye

(Image credit: Getty)

You don’t have to play it safe with a soft neutral eye. An intense smoky eye, as seen here on Viola Davis, is an easy makeup look that will elevate any mother of the bride outfit. When creating said smoky eye, the experts say it’s important to pick your shadows wisely. “Whether it’s greys, browns or taupe – make sure the shade suits you,” says Parnell. Once you’ve chosen your color palette, begin with a medium base before adding a darker shade into the crease and blending it outwards.

(opens in new tab) Beauty Pie James Molloy Deluxe Eyeshadow Quad in Gold | RRP: $50/£40 (non-members) $18/£15 (members) Curated by makeup master James Molloy, this eyeshadow quad houses everything you need to create a mesmerizing golden smoky eye. It's also available in silver and rose gold if those suit you better.

10. Brushed-up brows

(Image credit: Getty)

Never underestimate the power of well-groomed brows. Framing your eyes and accentuating your best features, strong, defined brows can complete your mother of the bride makeup look. “It’s important that the mother of the bride feels comfortable and looks like themselves but just that little bit elevated,” says Parnell. To enhance your natural arches, apply your best eyebrow pencil, filling in any sparse areas to create a fuller brow. Finish with a shaping gel to brush the hairs upwards and hold them in place.