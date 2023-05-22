Kate Middleton shows the side swoop hairstyle is back for summer ‘23 - we’ve asked the experts how to get it right

For glamorous hair inspiration, look no further than Kate Middleton's side swoop hairstyle. We can always rely on the Princess of Wales to provide stellar hair and beauty looks, and this has to be one of our new favorites.

Whether it's Kate Middleton's make-up and skincare products or her favorite pink lip gloss, Catherine knows how to balance trends with timeless sophistication. Her switch-up to a deep side-parted look is a testament to that, and we're taking notes on her shiny and volumized style for our next hair wash day.

"I love larger-than-life volume inspired by hair in the '70s - and a side parting is a great way to achieve that peekaboo, face-framing shape," says legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight MBE. The Princess of Wales debuted this look at the Coronation Reception held at Buckingham Palace and has been wearing similar styles since, proving that swooping hairstyles will be back on everyone's radar this summer.

How to create a side swoop hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty)

The side-parted bob has already emerged as one of the biggest cuts for this year, so we're loving this glossy alternative for long hairstyles.

Fancy trying it? The good news is that the style is extremely easy to achieve yourself. McKnight suggests you "start by sectioning the hair into a deep side parting and spritz heat protectant throughout the hair." This can be done when hair is wet or dry, but you will probably find it easiest to re-part while it's still damp and dry it in.

“The middle part has been popular for so long that hair will tend to want to live there now, so you have to work to change your root direction," agrees Sam Villa, Co-founder of Sam Villa and Global Artistic Ambassador for Redken, who advises:

"Use the fine teeth to smooth and reset the growth pattern by combing hair to the side while trailing with the nozzle of a blow dryer." Aim: "Focus the heat and air at the root in the direction hair should fall."

To get Kate's bouncy curls, you can then "use a medium-sized curling tong to curl the hair and wrap each section towards the face," says McKnight. The best curling irons for thick hair will give you a loose yet refined finish that will hold all day.

McKnight suggests you "keep the direction of the wave the same throughout your head. Glamourous hair is all about that polished, shiny finish, and waves that flow in the same direction give a nod to old Hollywood glamour." If you want to know how to make curls last longer, you'll want to "clip each section to cool and set the waves in place for a long-lasting style."

Our beauty writer recommends...

Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray Multi-Tasking Styling Mist | RRP: $32 / £22 This spray works for all hair types and provides a buildable hold and shine to keep your style intact all day long. It is also safe for use with heated tools, making it ideal for recreating Kate Middleton's look and adding a dose of shine.

Bumble and Bumble Thickening Go Big Plumping Treatment | RRP: $31 / £26 This leave-in treatment adds volume to the hair as well as creating soft hold that lasts all day. Ideal for preventing frizz and giving you a full-bodied look, it also protects against heat styling - a winner for those looking to boost flatter hair.

"Healthy, strong, glossy hair never goes out of fashion - It's also the foundation of any great do; the ultimate style starter," concludes McKnight. We're expecting to see Kate Middleton's side swoop style everywhere this season, it's an enduring trend we know we will never tire of.