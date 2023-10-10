Kate Middleton’s best makeup looks are surprisingly easy to recreate: Here are our 32 favourites

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's best makeup looks offer gorgeous inspiration for sophisticated and timeless styles that can work for any occasion. The master of natural yet standout eyeshadow and a beautifully radiant complexion, there is no look that the Princess of Wales can't pull off.

In the years that she has been in the public eye, she has sported countless makeup looks that have never failed to wow, often using surprisingly affordable makeup and skincare products, including Kérastase shampoo and a £20 rosehip oil. And while she enlists help from professionals, there are plenty of looks that can be easily recreated by anyone.

Whether you're searching for a look to copy for an upcoming event or you simply enjoy seeing the various notable ways that the Princess of Wales has worn her makeup, these are by far her best looks to date.

Kate Middleton’s best makeup looks

1. Wedding day smokey eye

(Image credit: Getty)

Undoubtedly one of the Princess of Wales' most memorable makeup looks, this glamorous smokey eye has to be one of our favourites. Capture her striking style by using one of the best volumising mascaras and an eyeshadow stick in a silver or champagne hue to really make your eyes pop.

2. Soft pink lip

(Image credit: Getty)

Brighter shades of pink lipstick aren't always suitable for everyday wear, which is why we will be taking inspiration from Kate's muted pink lip. With a your-lips-but-better feel, you can recreate her look by using a moisturising tinted lip balm (or the Clarins Natural Lip Perfector which is the very one Kate uses!

Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer: £21 | Clarins This soft pink shade is understood to be the exact hue the Princess of Wales was once seen wearing for a day out at Wimbledon. It's a pretty choice that's perfect for everyday wear.

3. Wispy lashes

(Image credit: Getty)

This wispy lash look is one of Kate's most timeless. Demonstrating how hybrid lash extensions or falsies can transform your look, she has perfected formal occasion makeup.

4. Peach cheeks

(Image credit: Getty)

A peach-toned blush is ideal for adding a soft touch of colour to the cheeks. Kate perfectly demonstrates how to incorporate the best cream blush into your routine to add a dose of colour whilst keeping things light and natural.

5. Radiant complexion

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate Middleton's complexion is always absolutely flawless and dewy and radiant skin is a foolproof makeup look that she always does so well. To achieve it, invest in a good lightweight foundation for an even and bright skin tone.

6. Rosy flush

(Image credit: Getty)

In the colder months, we always take inspiration from Kate's rosy cheeks that add warmth and radiance to her flawless complexion. Giving her a natural healthy flush that pairs well with a soft pink lip, it is a simple look to try out for yourself this season.

7. Mauve shadow

(Image credit: Getty)

When purple eyeshadow looks feel a bit too statement, mauve is the perfect alternative that will still stand out from the crowd. One of Kate's favourite eyeshadow colours to wear, it adds definition to the eyes without being as harsh as black.

8. Dark lash line

(Image credit: Getty)

The best eyeliner can really make your eye colour pop, which Kate proves with this stunning dark lash line makeup look. Leaving the lower lashline bare and adding more product to the top lashes works to make the eyes look bigger without compromising on definition.

9. Straight brows

(Image credit: Getty)

Another statement brow look from the Princess of Wales, this straighter shape is a style she opts for often. Working to lift her face and open the eyes, it pulls her smokey shadow look together beautifully when filled in with an ashy brown pencil.

10. Full face

(Image credit: Getty)

We don't often see Kate Middleton in a heavier full makeup look, but when she does it, she does it very well. With sculpted pink cheeks, arched brows, and a dark eyeshadow, she demonstrates how to do statement makeup in a sophisticated way.

11. Bushy brows

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate has sported many different eyebrow styles over the years, but this has to be one of her best. Using an eyebrow gel to fluff up the hairs and create a full shape, they frame her face perfectly.

12. Soft pink accents

(Image credit: Getty)

Although she is a fan of darker eye looks, the Princess of Wales loves to soften her makeup with hints of pink on her cheeks and lips. Take a leaf out of her book and offset dark liner with subtle rosy cheeks to keep your skin looking natural.

13. Dark eyes and brows

(Image credit: Getty)

We love this look that combines dark eyebrows and smokey shadows for the ultimate eye-catching seasonal feel. An easy Christmas makeup look that isn't too glittery, it looks gorgeous with Kate's glossy hairstyle.

14. Blended eyeshadow

(Image credit: Getty)

Using two different eyeshadow colours, this daytime makeup look is a masterclass in eyeshadow blending. One of the best eyeshadow looks for accentuating the eyes without dark liner, it is one that Kate does beautifully for more formal occasions.

15. Winged liner

(Image credit: Getty)

Another radiant style from Kate Middleton, this formal makeup look is pulled together by her sleek winged eyeliner. A simple and foolproof way to make the eyes appear bigger, it can work for all manner of events. Finish off with one of the best tubing mascaras for extra lash length.

16. Sharp contour

(Image credit: Getty)

Heavy contour is not a style Kate Middleton often goes for, but we love how this look accentuates her cheekbones and highlights the high points of her face. See our guide on how to contour makeup to achieve the same sculpted finish like a pro.

17. Grey smokey eye

(Image credit: Getty)

We know how much the Princess of Wales loves a brown smokey eye, but this grey rendition is something a little different. Focused on the outer corners of her eyes, it complements her eye colour beautifully without being too dark for everyday.

18. Matte skin

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate typically tends to opt for more glowy foundations, but we love seeing her rock a matte look too. Achieved with one of the best matte foundations, it is a great way to draw focus to the eyes and keep skin flawless without too much shine that could distract from the rest of the makeup look.

19. Doll lashes

(Image credit: Getty)

We're obsessed with Kate's splayed lower lashes that give a soft doll effect in a more sophisticated way. Use a mascara specifically geared towards short lashes and focus on separating your eyelashes to capture her look whilst also adding length and opening up the eyes.

20. Thickened lash line

(Image credit: Getty)

Using a dark eyeshadow or pencil eyeliner, the Princess of Wales has thickened her lash line by concentrating a darker hue close to her lashes. We love how this makeup look has a natural feel but still manages to show off her beautiful eye colour in one simple step.

21. Lighter brows

(Image credit: Getty)

Though you will often see Kate Middleton with dark brown eyebrows, she looks equally good with a lighter fill to softly frame the face. You can sweep one of the best clear mascaras through your natural brows to add shape and texture without making them too dark.

22. Co-ordinating eyes and outfit

(Image credit: Getty)

Matching your eyeshadow to your outfit isn't a new phenomenon, but Kate demonstrates why we should be doing it more often. Pairing a silver-grey eyeshadow with her gorgeous gown gives a chic and sophisticated makeup look that is suitable for all formal occasions.

23. Nude lips

(Image credit: Getty)

The best way to add a natural edge to a face of makeup, a nude lip looks gorgeous on Kate. Working in harmony with her relaxed updo, it makes for a beautiful toned-down makeup look that she can often be seen sporting for casual occasions.

24. Full brown eyeshadow

(Image credit: Getty)

We love this full brown shadow look that uses the same shade across the lid. Although Kate often blends different colours together, this uniform finish pairs wonderfully with her shiny brunette hair for a cohesive beauty look.

25. Noughties liner

(Image credit: Getty)

This throwback photo has serious 00s vibes and we love it. Wearing black liner on her waterline and upper lashline to make her eyes pop, she has finished off the look with a dewy blusher.

26. Thin brows

(Image credit: Getty)

Another vintage trend, 90s super thin eyebrows were one of Kate's signature looks back in the 2000s. Trending eyebrow shapes are changing all the time, but it's clear that she can pull off any look, from thick and bushy to extra skinny.

27. Natural blush

(Image credit: Getty)

This fresh and light makeup look is pulled together by Kate's barely-there blusher that could be mistaken for a natural rosy flush. If you're after some makeup tips for older women, a creamy blush will work well with your skin type and give a soft finish like Kate's.

28. Enhanced cheekbones

(Image credit: Getty)

We know that the Princess of Wales has naturally enviable bone structure, but using a cream bronzer can enhance the look to create more dimension without looking unnatural. Apply with a stippling brush to achieve a soft blend.

29. Silver eyeshadow

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate has packed on this dark silver shadow to give the same effect as eyeliner with a little more glitz. Focused on the lid without any blending, it's a simple yet statement eye look that can be made even more eye-catching with the addition of false eyelashes for extra length.

30. Subtle mascara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Natural looking mascara is something Kate Middleton does very well and we love that this makeup look focuses more on shadow than lashes. Stick to one coat of your mascara of choice to capture the same feel or use a clear mascara to lengthen without the added pigment.

31. Glowy skin

(Image credit: Getty)

A look that Kate still rocks today, her glowy complexion really ties this youthful makeup look together. No doubt a mixture of a perfectly tailored skincare routine and a radiant base product, it works to give her an enviable lit-from-within shine.

32. Fresh faced

(Image credit: Getty)

This shot from a skiing trip back in 2005 demonstrates what a natural beauty Kate Middleton is. A tinted moisturiser with SPF is ideal for achieving this fresh-faced look whilst also protecting the skin from damage on the mountain.