The 'Middleton model' Kate and William are using to raise their kids - inspired by Carole and Michael

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly following the 'Middleton model' when it comes to raising their children - inspired by Michael and Carole Middleton.

When it comes to raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be taking a leaf out of Michael and Carole Middleton's parenting book.

An expert has claimed that things in the Wales family home are different to the way in which Prince William was brought up.

Having moved from Apartment 1A in London's Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales are said to have created a home full of love and warmth of their children and it's all thought to be down to Michael and Carole Middleton.

With Kate and William being proud parents to future King, Prince George, adorable Princess Charlotte and cheeky Prince Louis, it's been claimed that the pair take plenty of inspiration from the Middleton family when it comes to bringing up the trio of little royals.

It's thought that the Wales children are enjoying a "very different" childhood to their father, with an upbringing more like Kate Middleton's, who has always had a close relationship with her mom and dad.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe says that Princess Catherine and her siblings Pippa and James grew up with "lots of love" in their household, with the journalist and author telling OK!, "Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William.

"William has based his children's upbringing on the Middleton model – three children, affluent, but hardworking parents and lots of love in the house."

Speaking to the publication, Duncan went on to say that Kate and William hope that their children will grow up to be their "best friends" in the same way Carole and Michael Middleton are to their brood, all while navigating life in the royal spotlight.

He added, "By the time Kate was in her early twenties, she counted her mother and father on the list of her best friends.

"That’s what William and Kate are aspiring to with their children, but they also have to drip-feed George, and to some extent Charlotte and Louis, into the public domain."

Kate Middleton has previously opened up about how she is bringing up the Wales children with plenty of outdoor time in the countryside and cozy, simple pleasures.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the future Queen Consort also commended her parents for all they did for her, saying, "I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun and I'm very lucky I come from a very strong family. My parents were hugely dedicated.

"I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us. They came to every sports match, they'd be the ones on the side line shouting, and we'd always have our family holidays together."

Princess Catherine is also known for her passion and interest in the early years of the lives of children and has continually worked to raise awareness of the importance of the development that starts at birth.