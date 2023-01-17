Carole Middleton 'incredibly hurt' by Prince Harry's comments on Kate - but here's why you 'won’t hear a peep from her'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Insiders have claimed Carole Middleton will be 'incredibly hurt' by the comments made by Prince Harry about her daughter Kate Middleton and her son-in-law Prince William.

A relative of the Middletons has revealed Carole Middleton's reaction to Prince Harry's autobiography, Spare.

The family member has also explained why the press will never hear Carole saying anything negative about members of the Royal Family, including Prince Harry.

In an article for Daily Mail (opens in new tab), Gary Goldsmith who is the Princess of Wales' uncle, and the brother of Carole Middleton, spoke to the newspaper about Prince Harry's new autobiography, Spare.

In the book, Prince Harry claimed that Kate and his wife Meghan Markle had a cold relationship from the start. The details on *that* Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton fallout were finally revealed by Prince Harry who included the terse text exchange about a dress in his autobiography. The Duke also detailed Kate Middleton’s ‘awkward’ moment with Meghan Markle as the pair had a weird interaction that involved the lending of a lip gloss. Kate's uncle has now claimed that Prince Harry's comments about Catherine have likely upset Carole Middleton.

"Carole will be incredibly hurt and angry about the slights and calumnies heaped on William and Kate this week, but you won’t hear a peep from her," said Gary.

The Middleton relative then explained why Catherine's parents will be keeping their opinions about the comments made about their daughter to themselves. "When your eldest child becomes the future Queen, you don’t get a manual on behaviour and etiquette, but Carole and her husband, Mike, know instinctively what to do," he said.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Gary explained that like the Royal Family, Carole and Michael will be continuing to operate under the idea that it is best to keep their opinions to themselves and not say anything to the press.

"‘Say nothing’ is their mantra and they have always maintained their quiet dignity. When Carole was vilified for chewing gum at William’s Sandhurst passing-out parade; when William’s friends taunted her with the nickname Doors To Manual because she used to work as BA cabin crew, she graciously kept schtum," said Gary as he reflected on the times when Carole has been the butt of the joke.

"I know this week Kate’s hurt will be mostly for William, the King, and Camilla — and she’ll be quietly getting on with her job as her mum taught her, looking after her husband and family. At her core is the Goldsmith way: family means everything. Kate will, of course, have phoned Carole, who will protect her like a lioness, but for both it will be business as usual," concluded Gary.