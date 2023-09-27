Kate Middleton transforms her look with chic plaited up-do, cherry red Zara blazer and pointed toe flats

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton transformed her look with a chic plaited up-do, cherry red Zara blazer and pointed toe flats for her latest engagement.

The Princess of Wales changed up her usual look for her visit to Kent on 27th September with flat shoes and a stunning up-do hairstyle.

The senior royal’s outfit also featured a scarlet textured blazer and affordable gold hoop earrings.

Since she joined the Royal Family Kate’s dresses have become iconic but in recent months the Princess of Wales has been entering a more experimental fashion phase. For day-to-day engagements the future Queen Consort has opted for trouser suits, ranging from her forest green suit the day before to her deep blue suit earlier this month. Her fondness for vibrant tones and tailored outfits has also carried through to her latest engagement on 27th September, when she attended a Portage session in Kent as part of her “Shaping Us” early childhood campaign.

Here she learnt more about Portage, which is a home visiting educational service that supports pre-school children with SEND, as well as their families.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

For this important visit, the Princess of Wales opted to keep her hair tied up and wore a bright blazer and contrasting trousers and flat shoes. Kate’s plaited up-do is a more casual take on her hairstyles for more formal occasions where she typically wears a hat or one of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras.

Weaving individual sections of hair together, a beautiful bun was created and pinned into place at the back of her head in what looks to be a plaited design. However, she made sure to keep her new on-trend curtain fringe out to frame her face, adding a softness that contrasts with the pulled back sleekness of the bun.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate’s plaited up-do looked especially beautiful with her statement cherry red Zara blazer and eagle-eyed fans might just recognise this wardrobe staple. She previously wore this affordable outerwear piece in Denmark last year and to the Euros 2020 football match. Sadly, this particular colour is no longer available from Zara, but they still make the textured blazer in ecru and black, priced at £65.99 ($80.10).

The Princess of Wales herself has been spotted in an ivory coloured version of the Zara blazer before too, showing just how much she loves this classic jacket. For her latest engagement Kate paired her red blazer with black straight leg trousers and matching black shoes.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Textured Double Breasted Blazer | £65.99 / $80.10 | Zara This gorgeous textured double breasted blazer comes in a versatile ecru shade, with a black tone also available, and it's seriously versatile. Pair with jeans and T-shirt for a more casual look or layer over a dress for a special occasion.

Although she’s typically seen wearing heels to engagements, Kate wowed in Boden black flat pumps with a buckle detail on the toe. This was a practical yet stylish choice and combined with her up-do showcased a new look for the Princess of Wales. She finished off her outfit with a pair of subtle gold twisted hoop earrings from Spells of Love, priced at £60.

From the blazer to the earrings, Kate’s outfit is not only fabulous but also something fans could easily recreate at home. Simply pair a red blazer with your favourite black trousers, a pair of black flat shoes and gold-toned hoops for an elegant smart-casual look.

Get the Princess of Wales' look