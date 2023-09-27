Kate Middleton transforms her look with chic plaited up-do, cherry red Zara blazer and pointed toe flats

The Princess of Wales switched up several elements of her go-to style for her latest engagement in Kent and we couldn't love it more!

Kate's plaited up-do seen as she joins a Portage Session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
Kate Middleton transformed her look with a chic plaited up-do, cherry red Zara blazer and pointed toe flats for her latest engagement.

Since she joined the Royal Family Kate’s dresses have become iconic but in recent months the Princess of Wales has been entering a more experimental fashion phase. For day-to-day engagements the future Queen Consort has opted for trouser suits, ranging from her forest green suit the day before to her deep blue suit earlier this month. Her fondness for vibrant tones and tailored outfits has also carried through to her latest engagement on 27th September, when she attended a Portage session in Kent as part of her “Shaping Us” early childhood campaign. 

Here she learnt more about Portage, which is a home visiting educational service that supports pre-school children with SEND, as well as their families.

Catherine, Princess of Wales joins a Portage Session

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

For this important visit, the Princess of Wales opted to keep her hair tied up and wore a bright blazer and contrasting trousers and flat shoes. Kate’s plaited up-do is a more casual take on her hairstyles for more formal occasions where she typically wears a hat or one of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras.

Weaving individual sections of hair together, a beautiful bun was created and pinned into place at the back of her head in what looks to be a plaited design. However, she made sure to keep her new on-trend curtain fringe out to frame her face, adding a softness that contrasts with the pulled back sleekness of the bun. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales' hair as she joins a Portage Session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate’s plaited up-do looked especially beautiful with her statement cherry red Zara blazer and eagle-eyed fans might just recognise this wardrobe staple. She previously wore this affordable outerwear piece in Denmark last year and to the Euros 2020 football match. Sadly, this particular colour is no longer available from Zara, but they still make the textured blazer in ecru and black, priced at £65.99 ($80.10).

The Princess of Wales herself has been spotted in an ivory coloured version of the Zara blazer before too, showing just how much she loves this classic jacket. For her latest engagement Kate paired her red blazer with black straight leg trousers and matching black shoes. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales joins a Portage Session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
Textured Double Breasted Blazer | £65.99 / $80.10 | Zara 

Textured Double Breasted Blazer | £65.99 / $80.10 | Zara 

This gorgeous textured double breasted blazer comes in a versatile ecru shade, with a black tone also available, and it's seriously versatile. Pair with jeans and T-shirt for a more casual look or layer over a dress for a special occasion.

View Deal

Although she’s typically seen wearing heels to engagements, Kate wowed in Boden black flat pumps with a buckle detail on the toe. This was a practical yet stylish choice and combined with her up-do showcased a new look for the Princess of Wales. She finished off her outfit with a pair of subtle gold twisted hoop earrings from Spells of Love, priced at £60.

From the blazer to the earrings, Kate’s outfit is not only fabulous but also something fans could easily recreate at home. Simply pair a red blazer with your favourite black trousers, a pair of black flat shoes and gold-toned hoops for an elegant smart-casual look. 

Get the Princess of Wales' look

Yumi Boucle Fitted Blazer
Yumi Boucle Fitted Blazer

RRP: £60 ($72) |Emulate the Princess of Wales' cherry red blazer look with this stunning boucle option. With a similar double breasted design and bright shade, this would add a lovely pop of colour to your neutral autumn outfits.

Leather Point Toe Ballet Pumps
Leather Point Toe Ballet Pumps

RRP: £85 ($103) |Crafted from leather, this classic black ballet pumps are the perfect understated shoe option to jazz up even the simplest of outfits. With gold-toned detailing and a pointed toe, these are classically elegant.

Medium Twist Gold Hoops
Medium Twist Hoops

RRP: £60 ($75) |These twist hoops come in gold vermeil, rose gold vermeil and sterling silver. Putting a fabulous twist on classic hoop earrings, these would make a subtle statement paired with so many outfits. 

Topics
Catherine, Princess Of Wales
