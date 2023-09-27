Kate Middleton transforms her look with chic plaited up-do, cherry red Zara blazer and pointed toe flats
The Princess of Wales switched up several elements of her go-to style for her latest engagement in Kent and we couldn't love it more!
Kate Middleton transformed her look with a chic plaited up-do, cherry red Zara blazer and pointed toe flats for her latest engagement.
- The Princess of Wales changed up her usual look for her visit to Kent on 27th September with flat shoes and a stunning up-do hairstyle.
- The senior royal’s outfit also featured a scarlet textured blazer and affordable gold hoop earrings.
- This royal news comes as Princess Anne made a bold statement in a retro giant polka dot suit as she and Princess Beatrice enjoyed a glam night out.
Since she joined the Royal Family Kate’s dresses have become iconic but in recent months the Princess of Wales has been entering a more experimental fashion phase. For day-to-day engagements the future Queen Consort has opted for trouser suits, ranging from her forest green suit the day before to her deep blue suit earlier this month. Her fondness for vibrant tones and tailored outfits has also carried through to her latest engagement on 27th September, when she attended a Portage session in Kent as part of her “Shaping Us” early childhood campaign.
Here she learnt more about Portage, which is a home visiting educational service that supports pre-school children with SEND, as well as their families.
For this important visit, the Princess of Wales opted to keep her hair tied up and wore a bright blazer and contrasting trousers and flat shoes. Kate’s plaited up-do is a more casual take on her hairstyles for more formal occasions where she typically wears a hat or one of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras.
Weaving individual sections of hair together, a beautiful bun was created and pinned into place at the back of her head in what looks to be a plaited design. However, she made sure to keep her new on-trend curtain fringe out to frame her face, adding a softness that contrasts with the pulled back sleekness of the bun.
Kate’s plaited up-do looked especially beautiful with her statement cherry red Zara blazer and eagle-eyed fans might just recognise this wardrobe staple. She previously wore this affordable outerwear piece in Denmark last year and to the Euros 2020 football match. Sadly, this particular colour is no longer available from Zara, but they still make the textured blazer in ecru and black, priced at £65.99 ($80.10).
The Princess of Wales herself has been spotted in an ivory coloured version of the Zara blazer before too, showing just how much she loves this classic jacket. For her latest engagement Kate paired her red blazer with black straight leg trousers and matching black shoes.
Textured Double Breasted Blazer | £65.99 / $80.10 | Zara
This gorgeous textured double breasted blazer comes in a versatile ecru shade, with a black tone also available, and it's seriously versatile. Pair with jeans and T-shirt for a more casual look or layer over a dress for a special occasion.
Although she’s typically seen wearing heels to engagements, Kate wowed in Boden black flat pumps with a buckle detail on the toe. This was a practical yet stylish choice and combined with her up-do showcased a new look for the Princess of Wales. She finished off her outfit with a pair of subtle gold twisted hoop earrings from Spells of Love, priced at £60.
From the blazer to the earrings, Kate’s outfit is not only fabulous but also something fans could easily recreate at home. Simply pair a red blazer with your favourite black trousers, a pair of black flat shoes and gold-toned hoops for an elegant smart-casual look.
Get the Princess of Wales' look
RRP: £60 ($72) |Emulate the Princess of Wales' cherry red blazer look with this stunning boucle option. With a similar double breasted design and bright shade, this would add a lovely pop of colour to your neutral autumn outfits.
RRP: £85 ($103) |Crafted from leather, this classic black ballet pumps are the perfect understated shoe option to jazz up even the simplest of outfits. With gold-toned detailing and a pointed toe, these are classically elegant.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
