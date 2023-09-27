Princess Anne makes a bold statement in retro giant polka dot suit as she and Princess Beatrice enjoy glam night out

Princess Anne's polka-dot suit made a bold statement as the Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice attended a London engagement

Princess Anne's polka-dot suit made a bold statement as the Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice attended a London engagement
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Princess Anne's polka-dot suit made a big statement on Tuesday night as the Princess Royal stepped out in Whitehall for an engagement.

On Tuesday, the Princess Royal was among the attendees at the official inauguration of the new hotel, The OWO (Old War Office) in London. For this engagement, the Princess met with a number of hoteliers and chatted about this exciting new venture. For the engagement, the Princess looked wonderful as she dressed in a bold retro spotted suit.

Princess Anne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The iridescent suit was printed with giant polka dots and gave an 80s feel to this ensemble. The Princess paired this suit with an ornate golden brooch which matched the gold detailing on her neck scarf which she had tied and tucked into her suit.

Anne completed this zany ensemble with some classic pieces such as her flat suede ballerina-style pumps, her black gloves, and her black clutch bag which she wedged underneath her underarm. 

Princess Anne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess Royal wasn't the only Royal Family member at this engagement as Anne's niece, Princess Beatrice, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also in attendance. 

For the event, the Princess wore one of her go-to Erdem dresses from the 2012 collection that she has been seen in on many occasions. The Princess also wore a classic black coat and a pair of Jimmy Choo black suede pumps that she has owned for some time.

Princess Beatrice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Princess Anne's polka-dot suit might be a little bit out there for everyday or office wear, her accessories were undeniably fantastic, and the perfect addition to many looks. There are a number of stores that sell pieces just like the Princess Royal's so you too can emulate her style with a variety of different wardrobe pieces. 

Osprey
The Bexley Leather Clutch, £69 | Osprey

Expertly crafted in sumptuous black Grainy Hide leather, The Bexley is a glamorously soft clutch bag, adorned with a statement-sized leather tassel zip-pull. 

Marks & Spencer
Leather Warm Lined Gloves, £19.50 | Marks & Spencer

Crafted from water-resistant leather, these gloves keep your hands dry and cosy on wet winter days. They're fully lined with warming fabric to lock in heat. M&S Collection: easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that combine classic and contemporary styles.

French Connection
French Connection Camille Cecil Floral Print Square Scarf, £16 | John Lewis

With versatile appeal, this scarf from French Connection boasts beautiful yellow, blush, and lavender florals for a feminine finish.

Topics
Princess Anne
Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸