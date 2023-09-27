Princess Anne makes a bold statement in retro giant polka dot suit as she and Princess Beatrice enjoy glam night out

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne's polka-dot suit made a big statement on Tuesday night as the Princess Royal stepped out in Whitehall for an engagement.

Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice attended the same engagement on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

The royal pair attended the inauguration of The OWO, Whitehall, Raffles' first London hotel.

On Tuesday, the Princess Royal was among the attendees at the official inauguration of the new hotel, The OWO (Old War Office) in London. For this engagement, the Princess met with a number of hoteliers and chatted about this exciting new venture. For the engagement, the Princess looked wonderful as she dressed in a bold retro spotted suit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The iridescent suit was printed with giant polka dots and gave an 80s feel to this ensemble. The Princess paired this suit with an ornate golden brooch which matched the gold detailing on her neck scarf which she had tied and tucked into her suit.

Anne completed this zany ensemble with some classic pieces such as her flat suede ballerina-style pumps, her black gloves, and her black clutch bag which she wedged underneath her underarm.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess Royal wasn't the only Royal Family member at this engagement as Anne's niece, Princess Beatrice, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also in attendance.

For the event, the Princess wore one of her go-to Erdem dresses from the 2012 collection that she has been seen in on many occasions. The Princess also wore a classic black coat and a pair of Jimmy Choo black suede pumps that she has owned for some time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Princess Anne's polka-dot suit might be a little bit out there for everyday or office wear, her accessories were undeniably fantastic, and the perfect addition to many looks. There are a number of stores that sell pieces just like the Princess Royal's so you too can emulate her style with a variety of different wardrobe pieces.