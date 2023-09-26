Kate Middleton’s valuable skill that could ‘help the monarchy survive’ after ‘years perfecting’ it

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate’s valuable skill could reportedly “help the monarchy survive” and according to a body language expert she could have spent “years perfecting” it.

The Princess of Wales’ body language has been analysed and she’s apparently perfected “sustainability” and there’s “no risk” of her looking bored.

It’s claimed Kate’s skills are “tucked into her muscle memory” and she has a similar ability to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Since Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 the Princess of Wales has gained invaluable experience as she prepares for her future role as Queen Consort. She’s now accustomed to delivering powerful speeches and undertaking State Visits and solo engagements. However, these aren’t the only things she’s apparently been working on and another of Kate’s valuable skills could reportedly be key in helping the monarchy to “survive”.

Analysing the Princess of Wales, body language expert Judi James expressed her belief to Fabulous Digital, as per The Sun, that the royal has spent a long time “perfecting” something crucial…

“Kate has spent years perfecting the body language of sustainability and is now at no risk of looking bored or showing any negative emotions,” Judi claimed. “She looks comfortable and relaxed with her skills tucked into her muscle memory”.

The expert likened Kate’s ability to that of the late Queen Elizabeth, who she suggested was “always able to present the sweetest of smiles under the most difficult of circumstances”. She went on to disclose that whether or not the Princess of Wales is bored, fans wouldn’t be able to tell and Kate’s valuable skill is important.

Judi continued, “It would be naïve to suggest Kate is totally fascinated by every aspect of every meeting and visit but the point is she looks as though she is and this is an important skill that could help the monarchy survive into the future.”

Reflecting upon Kate’s body language over the last year in particular, the expert affirmed that the Princess of Wales “has been anything but one-dimensional” during this time. However, she believes that Kate’s way of doing things has meant she’s not jeopardising her own privacy whilst letting people get to know more of the real her.

“Growing her brand by stealth has allowed her to show more facets of who she is without compromising her closely-guarded privacy,” Judi stated. “The cues and clues we’re seeing now suggest this is also the real Kate, the relaxed and very confident one that has been hiding behind the [more demure] version all those years.”

She described Kate’s “pitch perfect, bullet-proof royal smile” as remaining looking “relatively natural” even when it is “being sustained for long periods of time”. Over the years the Princess of Wales’ confidence undertaking engagements has flourished and just days ago she paid a solo visit to the Royal Naval Air Station in Yeovil.

Beaming throughout much of the visit, Kate was pictured laughing as she struggled a little to inflate a life-jacket in what Judi has dubbed as “one of the best examples of Kate’s new, three-dimensional approach”. This is just one of the recent examples of the Princess of Wales looking utterly relaxed and engaged when carrying out her royal duties and it seems that Kate’s valuable skill could reportedly be important to the monarchy for many years to come too.