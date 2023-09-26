Kate Middleton's chunky £68 earrings are our latest obsession as she steps out in chic forest green power suit

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's chunky £68 earrings were the perfect chunky jewellery look as she stepped out in Leeds on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

The Princess of Wales visited textiles manufacturers AW Hainsworth in Leeds and Standfast & Barracks in Lancaster on Tuesday.

The Princess looked incredible in a tailored green Burberry suit and some affordable chunky jewellery pieces.

The Princess of Wales looked incredible on Tuesday as she stepped out in Leeds to visit a family-owned heritage textile mill which was established in 1783 and still manufactures British textiles and fabrics. Dressing up for this fashionable occasion the Princess wore an autumnal-feeling power suit from Burberry with a crisp white shirt tucked into her wide-leg trousers. The Princess complemented her all-green ensemble with a pair of green suede pumps from the brand Emmy London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The power suit was an incredible look on the Princess who has become known for her go-to suit style. Recently the Princess of Wales was a vision in deep blue as she rocked a chic trouser suit and seriously gorgeous curtain bangs. Similarly, earlier this year, Kate Middleton's pink suit was the epitome of 'quiet luxury' as she wore yet another power suit in a vibrant shade.

For this engagement, the Princess wore her hair in a side part and let her hair sit across her forehead in a sweeping side fringe. The rest of her hair was styled into loose barrel curls that draped across her shoulders and across the front of her blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her accessories for this engagement completely pulled this look together. The future Queen opted for gold and pearl hoop earrings from the brand Shyla London. These earrings are only £68, and much more affordable than some of the other priceless heirlooms in the Princess's jewellery box. Catherine also paired this chunky jewellery look with a Laura Lombardi chain necklace. This necklace is also a relatively inexpensive piece, and is still available to buy online and instore.