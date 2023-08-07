Kate Middleton's black Aspinal of London handbag is her ultimate timeless go-to accessory

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's black Aspinal of London handbag is a timeless classic that we love seeing her step out with.

The Princess of Wales is the proud owner of an array of gorgeous designer bags - but her black Aspinal of London handbag is a particularly timeless piece.

The future Queen Consort is a big Aspinal of London fan and has various other offerings by the big name British label in her bag collection.

While it's often Kate Middleton's dresses, her incredible collection of high heels or her stunning jewellery collection that leave royal fashion fans swooning - her designer bag collection never fails to impress.

From Mulberry favourites like her go-to white Amberley crossbody or her bold red Darley bag to her Emmy London clutch that she proudly owns in 12 colours, there's no doubt something in Kate's stash to wow any handbag enthusiast.

And when it comes to a simple, timeless black handbag, the Princess of Wales's go-to Aspinal of London piece fills that role perfectly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The handbag in question is the Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Bag in Deep Shine Black Croc.

The seriously luxe £595 bag is handcrafted from the finest full-grain leather and features a classic top handle design while also doubling up as a crossbody thanks to the detachable leather strap that can even be personalised with your name or initials.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The high-quality croc patterned bag keeps things simple with its hardware, with the Aspinal of London signature shield lock closure sitting front and centre on the flap opening.

Among other occasions, the Princess of Wales once stepped out holding the Mayfair Midi during a trip to Denmark in 2022, pairing the simple bag with a bold red blazer from Zara and a pair of flattering flared trousers as she paid a visit to the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen as part of her work in early childhood years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine has the Mayfair Midi in Lilac too, with the purple-toned take on the Aspinal icon giving it a perfect spring-like feel.

And there's so many other designs and colourways to choose from, with impressive embroidered patterns and a range of shades from vibrant orange to lowkey taupe.