Kate Middleton's black Aspinal of London handbag is her ultimate timeless go-to accessory

(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Caitlin Elliott
published

Kate Middleton's black Aspinal of London handbag is a timeless classic that we love seeing her step out with. 

While it's often Kate Middleton's dresses, her incredible collection of high heels or her stunning jewellery collection that leave royal fashion fans swooning - her designer bag collection never fails to impress. 

From Mulberry favourites like her go-to white Amberley crossbody or her bold red Darley bag to her Emmy London clutch that she proudly owns in 12 colours, there's no doubt something in Kate's stash to wow any handbag enthusiast. 

And when it comes to a simple, timeless black handbag, the Princess of Wales's go-to Aspinal of London piece fills that role perfectly. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The handbag in question is the Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Bag in Deep Shine Black Croc. 

The seriously luxe £595 bag is handcrafted from the finest full-grain leather and features a classic top handle design while also doubling up as a crossbody thanks to the detachable leather strap that can even be personalised with your name or initials. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The high-quality croc patterned bag keeps things simple with its hardware, with the Aspinal of London signature shield lock closure sitting front and centre on the flap opening. 

Among other occasions, the Princess of Wales once stepped out holding the Mayfair Midi during a trip to Denmark in 2022, pairing the simple bag with a bold red blazer from Zara and a pair of flattering flared trousers as she paid a visit to the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen as part of her work in early childhood years. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine has the Mayfair Midi in Lilac too, with the purple-toned take on the Aspinal icon giving it a perfect spring-like feel. 

And there's so many other designs and colourways to choose from, with impressive embroidered patterns and a range of shades from vibrant orange to lowkey taupe. 

Midi Mayfair Bag in Deep Shine Black Croc

RRP: £595 | Approved by the Princess of Wales herself and providing a totally timeless and classic touch to any handbag collection, the black Midi Mayfair is undoubtedly an investment that will act as that reliable black bag we all need in our lives for years. 

M&S Jones Bootmaker Leather Tote Bag

RRP: £89 | If Catherine's high end Aspinal favourite is way out of your price range but you're still in need of a trusty leather tote, this M&S offering is made from 100% soft grain leather and has the same top handle and crossbody perks that Kate's has, along with simple but elegant gold hardware. 

CATMICOO Croc Mini Purse in Black

RRP: £39.47 | This Amazon find is a pretty similar dupe for Kate Middleton's black Aspinal of London handbag. With croc PU leather, a top handle with gold detailing, a detachable strap and envelope flap closure, it offers the basics of the Aspinal option without the pricey luxury. Great for channelling the same vibes as Catherine without paying royal prices. 

