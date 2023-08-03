Kate Middleton's bold red Mulberry bag is our favourite pop-of-colour accessory for all seasons

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's bold red Mulberry bag clutch is a classic off-duty accessory that will never go out of style.

The Princess of Wales has an enviable wardrobe full of designer looks.

Her wide selection of handbags are from a variety of recognised brands, including pieces from the classic British designer, Mulberry.

Back in 2019, the Princess of Wales attended the the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match in Wokingham with her three children plus her sister-in-law and nephew, Meghan Markle, and Prince Archie. The royal families watched on as Prince William and Prince Harry played polo and competed for the trophy at Billingbear Polo Club.

For this relaxed family day out, the Princess dressed down in a pink floral summer dress, her go-to pair of light brown espadrille wedges, and a simply classic Mulberry bag. The Princess opted for a perfect statement bag in red that contrasted wonderfully with her pink dress and added a new dimension of quiet luxury to her off-duty ensemble.

The Princess' bag was the Small Darley bag from Mulberry in a bold red shade, made from crocodile print leather. The delicate gold chain and the gold hardware clasp on the bag perfectly complemented the future Queen's ensemble and showed off Catherine's elegant but understated style.

Sadly, the exact red crocodile Darley bag that the Princess was snapped wearing has been discontinued and is only available to purchase on resale sites or from individual sellers. However, if you don't fancy finding a second-hand version of this exact bag, there are a number of other options.

Mulberry sells a selection of this exact bag, made from different colours and different leather types. One great option is the Mulberry Pink Heavy Grain option which is still a perfect pop of colour to add to a variety of outfits - whatever the weather.

If you're dead set on red crocodile leather rather than the Mulberry label, there are also a number of brands that sell very similar bags, made from this exact style of leather.

Small Darley Mulberry Pink Heavy Grain, £556 | Mulberry Visit Site The Small Darley is a classic bag that celebrates our iconic Postman’s Lock. It’s perfect for carrying essentials or keeping valuables secure inside a large tote. Its elegant envelope silhouette can even be transformed into a clutch due to its detachable chain strap. Celia Leather Multi Strap Bag, £220 | Jasper Conran Visit Site The Celia multi strap cross body handbag is crafted from leather with an embossed crocodile effect, featuring a bespoke twist lock fastening. This bag can be worn as a cross body or a shoulder bag, making this the perfect day to evening accessory. Astrid Crossbody Red Croc, £59 | Fiorelli Visit Site Small but mighty, the new red croc Astrid crossbody bag is the perfect day to night style this season. Simple and chic with an adjustable chain and faux leather strap, you can enjoy a functional and stylish hands-free experience with a secure zip top closure and front slip pocket.

If you love this bag, you're sure to love all the other Kate Middleton designer handbag dupes which include her Aspinal Mayfair bag and her Longchamp tote. While the Princess may have expensive taste, there are some inexpensive options on the market that mean you can still emulate her classic style!