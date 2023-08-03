Kate Middleton's bold red Mulberry bag is our favourite pop-of-colour accessory for all seasons
Kate Middleton's bold red Mulberry bag is a perfect off-duty look on the Princess of Wales - and we need to get our hands on a dupe!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton's bold red Mulberry bag clutch is a classic off-duty accessory that will never go out of style.
- The Princess of Wales has an enviable wardrobe full of designer looks.
- Her wide selection of handbags are from a variety of recognised brands, including pieces from the classic British designer, Mulberry.
- In other royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan avoid 'overkill signals' as they ignore break-up rumours in Archewell video
Back in 2019, the Princess of Wales attended the the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match in Wokingham with her three children plus her sister-in-law and nephew, Meghan Markle, and Prince Archie. The royal families watched on as Prince William and Prince Harry played polo and competed for the trophy at Billingbear Polo Club.
For this relaxed family day out, the Princess dressed down in a pink floral summer dress, her go-to pair of light brown espadrille wedges, and a simply classic Mulberry bag. The Princess opted for a perfect statement bag in red that contrasted wonderfully with her pink dress and added a new dimension of quiet luxury to her off-duty ensemble.
The Princess' bag was the Small Darley bag from Mulberry in a bold red shade, made from crocodile print leather. The delicate gold chain and the gold hardware clasp on the bag perfectly complemented the future Queen's ensemble and showed off Catherine's elegant but understated style.
Sadly, the exact red crocodile Darley bag that the Princess was snapped wearing has been discontinued and is only available to purchase on resale sites or from individual sellers. However, if you don't fancy finding a second-hand version of this exact bag, there are a number of other options.
Mulberry sells a selection of this exact bag, made from different colours and different leather types. One great option is the Mulberry Pink Heavy Grain option which is still a perfect pop of colour to add to a variety of outfits - whatever the weather.
If you're dead set on red crocodile leather rather than the Mulberry label, there are also a number of brands that sell very similar bags, made from this exact style of leather.
The Small Darley is a classic bag that celebrates our iconic Postman’s Lock. It’s perfect for carrying essentials or keeping valuables secure inside a large tote. Its elegant envelope silhouette can even be transformed into a clutch due to its detachable chain strap.
The Celia multi strap cross body handbag is crafted from leather with an embossed crocodile effect, featuring a bespoke twist lock fastening. This bag can be worn as a cross body or a shoulder bag, making this the perfect day to evening accessory.
Small but mighty, the new red croc Astrid crossbody bag is the perfect day to night style this season. Simple and chic with an adjustable chain and faux leather strap, you can enjoy a functional and stylish hands-free experience with a secure zip top closure and front slip pocket.
If you love this bag, you're sure to love all the other Kate Middleton designer handbag dupes which include her Aspinal Mayfair bag and her Longchamp tote. While the Princess may have expensive taste, there are some inexpensive options on the market that mean you can still emulate her classic style!
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
This is the one snack you should never eat, according to a cardiologist
And who are we to argue with a cardiologist?
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Aldi are at it again with the perfume dupes and this time they're taking inspiration from Acqua di Parma
The latest perfume dupes from Aldi look remarkably familiar...
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Psst! Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales relies on these underwear tricks to stay supported and avoid malfunctions
Here's how the Princess of Wales avoids wardrobe mishaps when she steps out in public
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Kate Middleton wore a dress which is kind to the planet to meet David Attenborough
By Rachel Hagan Published
-
Oliver Bonas is selling a dupe of Duchess of Cambridge's favourite Zoom earrings - and they're on sale!
By Mariana Cerqueira Published
-
Duchess Catherine wore the same dress as Holly Willoughby at the weekend and it couldn’t be more classy
The pair have impeccable fashion sense!
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Boden is selling a dupe of one of the Duchess of Cambridge's most iconic dresses - and it's in the sale
Gorgeous!
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The Duchess of Cambridge paid a beautiful tribute to Princess Diana with her latest outfit
We love!
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's, favourite lockdown dresses brand has a 30% off sale
But best be quick, it's only until the end of the week.
By Grace Walsh Published
-
The Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite brand just launched a new collection at Selfridges
We're so obsessed!
By Caitlin Elliott Published