We're in love with Kate Middleton's go-to white Mulberry bag that she's paired with so many outfits

Kate Middleton's go-to white Mulberry bag is one of her most used handbags when it comes to royal outings - and it's totally dreamy.

The Princess of Wales has an array of designer handbags that she utilises for her many royal engagements - including one of her favourites from Mulberry.

Kate's white Mulberry Amberley is one of her go-tos for teaming with summer dresses and smart blazers.

The Princess of Wales's outfits are always a talking point among royal fashion fans, with the future Queen Consort never failing to impress when she steps out for official engagements and visits.

From her amazing dress collection to her array of high heels, she's always providing us with sartorial envy - and then comes her incredible designer bag collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While there's the likes of Chanel, Aspinal of London, DeMellier and L.K. Bennett pieces in her handbag collection, Kate is a big fan of iconic British brand Mulberry - with one white bag in particular making regular appearances with her outfits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has been seen carrying the red Small Darley bag by Mulberry in the past as well as her other Mulberry classics - but the White Amberley is one of her most recognisable choices.

From stepping out at Wimbledon 2023 in her Balmain mint green blazer holding the designer piece, as well as carrying it for various other Wimbledon appearances over the years, Kate has added a pop of fresh Mulberry white to plenty of other super stylish outfits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mulberry Small Amberley Crossbody in White Small Classic Grain is a petite top handle bag with a crossbody leather and chain strap.

It features a front flap with the brand's Rider's Lock closure and is made from soft cow leather with a suede interior that has three simple card holder slots and a spacious main compartment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The handbag is priced at a lavish £795 and while the lock details on Catherine's version are white, the white Amberley currently available online features silver hardware.

The bag is also available in a timeless black design, providing the ultimate simple crossbody to go with almost anything.