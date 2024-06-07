This £29 M&S straw tote bag is the most convenient airport to poolside accessory - and I predict a sellout

A super affordable straw tote bag that's the ideal accessory to take all the way from the airport to the poolside when you jet off on holiday is shoppable from M&S now - and we predict it'll sell out.

If you're attempting to collate a versatile and wearable summer capsule wardrobe for a sun-soaked getaway this year, you might be finding that condensing all the pieces you love into a suitcase particularly difficult. Especially if accessories are your thing.

Packing for a summer holiday often requires multiple shoes, jewellery items and handbags if you're hoping to change up the style of your key pieces throughout the trip. That's why it's always handy when we find a versatile piece that we can utilise to maximum capacity, switching it from one look to another.

Enter the M&S Straw Striped Tote Bag that's available to snap up for less than £30 right now. A chic, simple and spacious piece that we're envisioning taking to the airport packed with our essentials all the way to the poolside with sunbathing must-haves inside.

M&S Collection Straw Striped Tote Bag in Black £29.50 at M&S A simple, chic and versatile M&S piece that we've got our eye on right now. So easy to style all the way from airport to sun lounger. M&S Collection Straw Striped Tote Bag in Natural Mix £29.50 at M&S A gorgeous striped straw tote with an ultra wearable black and natural straw colour way - a summer essential, nailed by M&S.

The £29.50 tote bag by M&S Collection is sold in both simple black and natural mix straw - and they've already had to be re-stocked after a quick sellout.

It's hand crocheted and boasts an internal cotton lining with a draw string closure to keep all your essentials safe and sound, while sturdy straps make it easy to toss over your shoulder and take on your way.

Thanks to its ultra roomy inside, the high street gem is ideal if you're after a bag to store your airport items in as you jet away - and then pack your best face SPF and sarong in for a day at the beach or by the pool.

Shop More M&S Bags For Summer

M&S Collection Straw Sling Cross Body Bag £35 at M&S Love the straw bag trend but need a convenient cross body? We adore this sling style mini bag by M&S. M&S Collection Crochet Striped Shoulder Bag £39.50 at M&S If vibrancy and a pop of colour is your thing, this stunning crochet shoulder bag makes the perfect statetment. M&S Collection Straw Resin Handle Cross Body Grab Bag £39.50 at M&S With a tortoise shell resin hoop handle and a cross body strap, this is an incredibly versatile piece that'll see you through summer.

(Image credit: M&S)

The piece has received so many rave reviews from satisfied shoppers who have added it to their bag collections, already. One customer hailed it the "perfect summer bag", adding, "Lovely bag. Not too large but handles are a good length to carry on your shoulder."

Another wrote, "I’ve just used this bag all week on holiday," while a third penned, "Bought this bag for holidays. Lots of room and straps are a good length. Love it!"