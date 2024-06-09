These Ted Baker wicker basket bags are the chicest summer accessory – and they're on sale today

Just in time for summer, you can snap up these Ted Baker wicker and straw basket bags for a bargain price in the John Lewis online sale.

Whether you have an overflowing wardrobe, or you've aced your summer capsule wardrobe this year with just a select few pieces, we've all been enticed by the growing popularity of the wicker basket and straw tote bag trends.

There have been so many summer-ready bags to choose from this year, from high-end offerings like the Loewe straw tote which retails for £450, making it one of the best designer bags under £1000 for the hot weather, to the M&S lookalike straw bag and H&M wicker bag that shoppers have been raving about.

If you need an excuse beyond simply liking the trend before buying your own piece to add to your handbag collection, you'll be delighted to hear that the John Lewis sale includes a selection of stunning wicker and straw bags from Ted Baker that you can snap up for a fraction of their retail value.

Ted Baker isn't the only brand who's pieces have been put on sale in the department store's annual summer savings event. There are a number of designer handbags up for grabs at bargain prices including a selection of Radley styles, our favourite being one of the brand's chic crossbodies that shoppers are calling ‘the only bag you need for everyday.'

The perfect addition to any spring capsule wardrobe, you can also snap up a range of different best white trainers in the sale and, to finish off that shopping spree, there's yet more choice thanks to to the M&S sale that's running in tandem with the John Lewis one.