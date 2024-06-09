These Ted Baker wicker basket bags are the chicest summer accessory – and they're on sale today
Straw and wicker basket bags are set to be one of summer's biggest trends
Just in time for summer, you can snap up these Ted Baker wicker and straw basket bags for a bargain price in the John Lewis online sale.
Whether you have an overflowing wardrobe, or you've aced your summer capsule wardrobe this year with just a select few pieces, we've all been enticed by the growing popularity of the wicker basket and straw tote bag trends.
There have been so many summer-ready bags to choose from this year, from high-end offerings like the Loewe straw tote which retails for £450, making it one of the best designer bags under £1000 for the hot weather, to the M&S lookalike straw bag and H&M wicker bag that shoppers have been raving about.
If you need an excuse beyond simply liking the trend before buying your own piece to add to your handbag collection, you'll be delighted to hear that the John Lewis sale includes a selection of stunning wicker and straw bags from Ted Baker that you can snap up for a fraction of their retail value.
Shop Ted Baker Bags
RRP:
£130, now £78 | Made using summer-ready rattan, this bag is the perfect picnic partner. Plus, it's practical with an adjustable strap and magnetic flap-over fastening. We also love the golden hardware and dash of pink for an added feminine touch.
RRP:
£175, now £105 | The perfect size for those days when the essentials list is longer than usual, this tote bag looses none of its style to fit everything in. With stunning brown leather detailing to set off the wicker fabric, it's perfect for days on the beach, walks in the countryside, and shopping sprees in the city.
RRP:
£140, now £84 | With tactile leather and gold hardware, this wicker bag is a more wearable take on the summer-ready basket bag trend. With an adjustable strap and magnetic flap-over fastening, the cross body style is practical as well as chic and there's plenty of space inside the bag for all your daily essentials.
A post shared by Ted Baker (@tedbaker)
A photo posted by on
Ted Baker isn't the only brand who's pieces have been put on sale in the department store's annual summer savings event. There are a number of designer handbags up for grabs at bargain prices including a selection of Radley styles, our favourite being one of the brand's chic crossbodies that shoppers are calling ‘the only bag you need for everyday.'
The perfect addition to any spring capsule wardrobe, you can also snap up a range of different best white trainers in the sale and, to finish off that shopping spree, there's yet more choice thanks to to the M&S sale that's running in tandem with the John Lewis one.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Duchess Sophie’s pink stripe midi skirt is the perfect statement summer piece
The patterned piece is a wardrobe staple for the Duchess of Edinburgh who rewears it regularly
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
A guide to caring for Afro hair – complete with insights from textured hair experts
We've quizzed the professionals on the best tips for caring and styling afro hair
By Keeks Reid Published