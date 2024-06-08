This chic crossbody from Radley is ‘the only bag you need for everyday’ - and it’s on sale today
The crossbody bag is 'just the right size' for all your everyday essentials
Radley is renowned for its quality and style, and so we were excited to find the Radley Finsbury Park crossbody bag reduced today, with shoppers saying it's the 'only bag you need' for everyday.
We all want to buy own at least one of the best designer bags. But often a high price tag gets in the way, no matter how stunning the design we've fallen in love with is.
That's why it's so enticing when retailers offer summer savings, and we get the chance to snap up designer bags for a fraction of their retail value. And the John Lewis sale has not disappointed in this department.
Now reduced from £129 to £77, you can snap up Radley's iconic Finsbury Park crossbody bag in the sale, and shoppers are raving about not only the bargain price, but the bag's versatile and 'roomy' design.
Shop Radley bags under £100
Part of Radley's Responsible range, this cross body bag is made using sustainable materials like recycled polyester, so you can feel as good as you look with this environmentally-friendly choice.
Available in pink or apricot orange, this mini cross bag is the perfect addition to any summer capsule wardrobe. Lean into the colour with a bright and bold outfit or add a pop of interest to an otherwise plain look.
Designed for practicality, this small but stunning cross body bag is the perfect throw-on choice to add a pop of subtle colour to any look. Crafted from premium leather with a multiway strap for versatility, it will last a lifetime and be lovingly used throughout.
One shopper praised the bag, writing, "Fabulous bag! Much lighter than leather but looks equally smart. Perfect for holding everything you need to travel with useful separate compartments. The strap adjusts for fit and comfort.
"I purchased it recently for a trip to Rome and it was the only bag I needed. Looked great casually during day and when dressed up at night."
Another chimed in, "Smart and practical, roomy enough for essentials with several compartments. Just the right size for the day and smart enough for evening."
But the Radley bags in the John Lewis sale aren't the only affordable handbags gaining traction online and many shoppers are raving about the many high street versions of the wicker and straw bag trends that are now available to shop online.
Not only have shoppers been treated to a bargain £19 H&M wicker bag to add to their spring capsule wardrobe, but M&S have too jumped on the trend and released a £29 straw tote bag that's the most convenient airport to poolside accessory.
The affordable bags are great for those wanting to get the look of Chloe's oversized raffia basket bag, French designer Jacquemus' Le Petit Panier Straw Basket Bag, and the hand-woven Dior Hat Basket Bag on a budget and we're so glad for the lookalikes!
So with a bargain straw bag in your collection for those days spent lazing at beach, the John Lewis sale means we can add an equally affordable leather design for our city-escapes and evening dinner reservations, right?
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
