I'm convinced this chic H&M wicker bag will sell out this weekend

With the warmer weather comes the opportunity for a wardrobe refresh. This chic wicker handbag from H&M tops my list for the new season – and I've snapped it up quickly as I'm convinced it's going be a sellout.

Woven, wicker and raffia bags are always popular for spring/summer collections, with some of the best designer bags brands getting us into the holiday mood with their take on the trend. Chloe's oversized raffia basket bag is an elegant shopper, while French designer Jacquemus' Le Petit Panier Straw Basket Bag is a small but perfectly formed mini handbag with a traditional basket shape. Meanwhile, the stunning hand-woven Dior Hat Basket Bag is the stuff of picnic dreams.

Sadly, not all of us have a designer budget when it comes to updating our spring capsule wardrobe. Fortunately, there are some great wicker handbags on the high street, including this £18.99 Crossbody Straw Bag from H&M, which ticks all the right style boxes.

H&M Crossbody Straw Bag £18.99 Cute, practical and perfect for summer, this H&M Crossbody Straw Bag with a brown trim looks a lot more expensive than it's £18.99 price tag.

This H&M bag is crafted from braided plastic straw with a coated fabric lining. It's got a 20cm height and 17 cm width, making it just about big enough to house handbag essentials like a phone, purse and keys.

The shoulder strap is detachable and there are fabric handles attached to the top, so the bag can be worn across the body or used as a traditional handbag. The cream stitching on the handles also adds an elegant finish.

Woven bags are a big spring/summer trend for 2024 - it's no surprise that fashion bible Vogue included it in their definitive list of bag trends for the new season.

It's also a practical choice due to its cross-body function, a handbag design recently favoured by style icon Jennifer Aniston and Uniqlo's £15 version has flown off shelves. The cute handles mean it can also be carried like a traditional handbag if you want to opt for a more suitable evening style.

I'm also a fan of the boxy shape and its simplicity, which provides an elegant finishing touch to casual outfits, tying into the quiet luxury trend that's informed much of my attempts at understated-yet-chic dressing.

Shop more wicker bags on the high street

While we love a designer bag, the high street is full of affordable alternatives. These are the wicker bags I'm adding to my shopping list for every spring occasion.