Jennifer Aniston's chic cross-body bag is this season's must-have accessory – here's how to get her look
We'll forever be mimicking Jennifer Aniston's chic and effortless looks
Jennifer Aniston's outfits usually veer towards a more steamlined silhouette, with simple and elegant ensembles that always hit the right style notes. So it's no surprise to see the actress championing a fuss-free cross-body bag to complement her laid-back ensemble on a recent night out.
The former Friends star was spotted during a recent trip to Broadway to support her friend and colleague Sarah Paulson. She and a group of fellow actors, composers and media stars went to see a performance of Sarah's new play Appropriate in New York City.
The star, and style icon, looked relaxed in a casual long-sleeve T-shirt, black trousers, and a simple and compact black cross-body bag as she posed for a group picture.
The cross-body bag is a constant when it comes to handbag trends, with the likes of Oprah and Taylor Swift also fans of the convenient style. A hands-free design is perhaps the most practical handbag style on the market (we like them so much we've rounded up the best cross-body bags with the help of fashion experts).
The image of Jen wearing the look was captured by TV film composer Scott Icenogle. He captioned the picture, 'Had the pleasure of seeing Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll and the incredible cast of “Appropriate” on Broadway at (our old home) The Belasco Theater.
A post shared by Scott Icenogle (@scotticenogle)
A photo posted by on
'Sarah and the cast gave absolutely stunning performances supported by a mesmerizingly gorgeous production. Go, go, go see this show, if you can.'
It's no surprise that Scott's fans noticed Jen in the picture and were quick to show their appreciation for his glamorous friend. 'Jen so beautiful' wrote one fan, while another said, 'Ahhh jen aniston!!! Our fav'.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Of course, this isn't Jen's first rodeo with the cross-body bag - on closer inspection, it looks like this convenient bag type is a failsafe part of her capsule wardrobe. Here she is looking fabulous back in 2019, teaming a black cross-body bag with an understated white ensemble, a casual blazer and shades.
We're big fans of trying to recreate Jen's style, whether that means her quiet luxury aesthetic, or finding a lookalike for her chic cross-body bag. Here are some of our favourites in a similar style.
Shop Jennifer's cross-body bag style
This dinky cross-body bag is big enough to house your essentials, crafted in Italy from soft pebble leather.
This classic Kate Spade bag is a real investment piece if you want one of the best handbags on the market.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
-
-
Carole Middleton’s makeup trick to ‘enhance’ her eyes and add ‘depth’ to her lashes is so easy to replicate
Carole Middleton’s makeup trick is a simple yet effective way to achieve 'fuller' looking lashes no matter what the occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The 5 best salicylic acid products for clearer-looking skin - and how to use the powerhouse exfoliator in your routine
Want to harness the benefits of salicylic acid in your skincare routine? These are the five best exfoliating products to try...
By Charley Williams-Howitt Published