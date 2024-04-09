Jennifer Aniston's chic cross-body bag is this season's must-have accessory – here's how to get her look

Jennifer Aniston's outfits usually veer towards a more steamlined silhouette, with simple and elegant ensembles that always hit the right style notes. So it's no surprise to see the actress championing a fuss-free cross-body bag to complement her laid-back ensemble on a recent night out.

The former Friends star was spotted during a recent trip to Broadway to support her friend and colleague Sarah Paulson. She and a group of fellow actors, composers and media stars went to see a performance of Sarah's new play Appropriate in New York City.

The star, and style icon, looked relaxed in a casual long-sleeve T-shirt, black trousers, and a simple and compact black cross-body bag as she posed for a group picture.

The cross-body bag is a constant when it comes to handbag trends, with the likes of Oprah and Taylor Swift also fans of the convenient style. A hands-free design is perhaps the most practical handbag style on the market (we like them so much we've rounded up the best cross-body bags with the help of fashion experts).

The image of Jen wearing the look was captured by TV film composer Scott Icenogle. He captioned the picture, 'Had the pleasure of seeing Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll and the incredible cast of “Appropriate” on Broadway at (our old home) The Belasco Theater.

A post shared by Scott Icenogle (@scotticenogle) A photo posted by on

'Sarah and the cast gave absolutely stunning performances supported by a mesmerizingly gorgeous production. Go, go, go see this show, if you can.'

It's no surprise that Scott's fans noticed Jen in the picture and were quick to show their appreciation for his glamorous friend. 'Jen so beautiful' wrote one fan, while another said, 'Ahhh jen aniston!!! Our fav'.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, this isn't Jen's first rodeo with the cross-body bag - on closer inspection, it looks like this convenient bag type is a failsafe part of her capsule wardrobe. Here she is looking fabulous back in 2019, teaming a black cross-body bag with an understated white ensemble, a casual blazer and shades.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're big fans of trying to recreate Jen's style, whether that means her quiet luxury aesthetic, or finding a lookalike for her chic cross-body bag. Here are some of our favourites in a similar style.

Shop Jennifer's cross-body bag style