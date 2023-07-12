Kate Middleton's powerful red Wimbledon dress teamed with her bouncy brunette curls was the courtside look of dreams

Kate Middleton's powerful red Wimbledon dress combined with her iconic bouncy blow-dry was one of her boldest looks at the world-famous tennis tournament.

Kate Middleton looked incredible in a bold red L.K. Bennett dress for her attendance at Wimbledon 2015.

She and Prince William made an appearance in the Royal Box to watch Andy Murray play against Canada’s Vasek Pospisil on Centre Court on the ninth day of the tournament.

From Kate Middleton's white dress with pleated tiers and shoulder-baring straps for Wimbleton 2011 to her Princess Diana-inspired outfit featuring a gorgeous mint green Balmain blazer at Wimbledon 2023, the Princess of Wales has stepped out in so many incredible looks at the Tennis Championships over the years.

We've seen Princess Catherine opt for everything from polka dots and florals to fresh whites and bold color blocking outfits in the royal box - and usually has her essential Wimbledon Ray-Bans handy for sunny days on the court.

Flashback to Wimbledon 2015 when Kate went for a vibrant red look, teaming a fire engine red frock with her signature bouncy blow-dry and a pop of animal print with her clutch bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Structured Crepe Full Skirted Midi Dress, £122 ($243) | Karen Millen Karen Millen's bright orange Structured Crepe Midi Skirt is perfect for replicating Princess Catherine's fantastic red Wimbledon look. The piece has been priced slashed to £122 ($243) and comes in sizes 6 to 16.

Tonicha Dress in Coral Red, £89 ($148) | Hobbs Hobbs is another brand loved by the Princess of Wales and the Tonicha Dress is the perfect colorful addition to any summer wardrobe. Much like Kate's Wimbledon piece, the Tonicha offers flattering three quarter-length sleeves, a loose skirt and a modest length - perfect for making a statement at summer events and occasions. Plus, it's in the sale right now.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at Centre Court to watch Andy Murray play Vasek Pospisil, Kate was a vision in red in the L.K. Bennett Cayla dress, which features simple elbow-length sleeves, a midi-length pleated skirt with a flowing hemline and a modest round neckline.

The timeless scarlet number was described by L.K. Bennett as a 'go-to dress for that special occasion', making it the perfect choice for Kate's Wimbledon appearance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for accessories, Princess Catherine chose her affordable Mirabelle Lolita Loop Earrings and added a flash of leopard print with her Diane Von Furstenburg Lytton clutch.

Kate kept a casual flare within the look by wearing her classic Ray-Ban Wayferer sunglasses as she watched the match.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Original Wayferer Classic, £147 ($171) | Ray-Ban The Ray-Ban Wayferers are one of the brand's most iconic styles, with the classic shades having become a timeless and instantly recognizable fashion staple over the years - so it's not surprising they're Kate Middleton-approved.

The Princess of Wales has taken her favorite Ray-Bans to Wimbledon on a number of occasions, although we've seen her opt for the likes of the Givenchy Obsidians and the Finlay and Co Henriettas as her shades of choice during other Wimbledon appearances.