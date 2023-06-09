Prince Archie’s ‘perfect’ 4th birthday gift delivery for special hobby Prince Harry ‘never was able to do’

Prince Archie received a special birthday gift from a local business – and we're pretty sure he's going to love it.

Prince Archie received a very special gift for his birthday last month, and it's safe to say he probably adored it.

The son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned four on May 6, which was also the day of King Charles III's coronation.

Prince Archie received a surprise gift on his birthday that will allow him to enjoy a popular childhood pastime his royal dad claims he was "never" able to do himself.

The son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned 4 on Saturday, May 6, which just so happened to be the same day as King Charles III's coronation. With the Duke of Sussex attending the historic event in London, Archie spent reportedly spent his big day with his mom and his little sister, Lilibet Diana, as well as a handful of invited loved ones.

"While Prince Harry joins the pump and the pageantry over here, it's going to be a much quieter occasion for Meghan over in California, who will be bringing together some of her closest friends and family for birthday celebrations for Archie," royal expert Omid Scobie told ET.

It looks like Archie also received a special present from a local business owner, who was determined to treat the junior royal to one of their finest goods.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Jennifer Blevins of Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop in Montecito revealed how her British partner, Martin, decided to drop one of their children's bicycles off at the Sussexes' nearby home.

"He went and he got one of our little specialized kids' bikes – they're really nice little bikes – and he's like, ‘This one's perfect, it's got training wheels,'" Blevins told the magazine.

Martin even added "some birthday balloons" and "a birthday card", as well as flowers for the duchess, to complete the generous package. He then cycled over to the couple's mansion and personally gave the gift to their security, after undergoing an on-site background check.

A few days later, a courier arrived at Jennifer and Martin's store to drop off a letter of gratitude from Harry and Meghan.

"It was so thoughtful because, you know, they took the time to write something personal and not just a generic thank you,” she added. The letter, which is posted to the bike shop's official Instagram, reads:

"On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday. The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise."

It's likely that Harry, who has previously voiced his love of cycling with Archie, was especially excited by the new bike. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the duke revealed that one of his favorite father-son activities is to hop on a two-wheeler and go exploring.

"I guess the highlight [of the year[ for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides which is something I was never able to do when I was young," the 38-year-old said. "I can seat him on the back and he's got his arms out and he's like 'whoah.'"