Queen Camilla proves her love for collarless dresses once again in blue silky zip-front number and her fave comfy Sole Bliss heels

Queen Camilla looked timelessly elegant in a blue zip-front dress, proving her love for collarless dresses.

Queen Camilla has cemented her love for collarless dresses with her latest bold and blue look, stepping out in an elegant zip-front dress to meet with The Royal Lancers.

The Queen relied on her trustworthy Sole Bliss heels, a shoe that she's been wearing for years.

While she's been spending some time alone as King Charles III has been on his Transylvanian vacation, Queen Camilla's mind is still on her work. Yesterday [8 June], she hosted former and current members of The Royal Lancers at Clarence House, her first reception for the group as their newly appointed Colonel-in-Chief.

For the occasion, Camilla opted for a bright ensemble, pairing a blue, collarless, zip-front dress with a pair of her favorite shoes, the Ingrid Block Heel by Sole Bliss.

She owns the Ingrid Block Heel in several different colors, opting mostly for neutral tones such as cream, navy, and black to complement the bolder pieces in her wardrobe. For the reception, she chose a nude pair to offset the bright blue of her dress.

The Queen is a big fan of the collarless neckline, often stepping out in dresses with softer cuts. From her patterned silk dress that featured a special nod to Queen Elizabeth II's wedding to her go-to feather dress that she just recently wore for the 5th time, the silhouette is clearly a favorite for the royal. If you needed any more convincing about her love for collarless dresses, even Camilla's Coronation dress, which was made by one of Princess Diana's favorite designers, didn't have a collar!

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Sole Bliss heels are also a staple for the Queen who has worn the brand's Ingrid Heels over 80 different times for royal engagements.

It's no surprise she relies on the shoes - many public figures have been seen in them for different events. Celebrities such as Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson, and Dame Mary Berry are regularly seen sporting the style.

The Ingrid Heels' unrivaled comfort, according to Sole Bliss, is thanks to the shoes' triple layer of underfoot memory foam which makes standing all day long a much more comfortable undertaking - perfect for a royal.

The soft cushioning helps to support the arch of the foot as it molds to the wearer's specific foot shape while an elasticated panel on the inside of the shoe stretches to help accommodate wider feet.

As if that didn't sound comfortable enough, the Ingrid Heels also have a 'shock-resistant' rubber heel piece that helps to reduce the impact of stress that walking and standing in heels can so often cause.

Dame Mary Berry was actually put onto the shoe brand by Camilla herself and said that the shoes are 'very good value.'

The outfit also combined another favorite for Camilla - the color blue. While the royal will not wear anything wisteria-colored as she dislikes this particular tone which she calls 'menopausal mauve,' blue is one color she absolutely loves.

She wore the shade for her first joint post-coronation engagement with King Charles and opted to don the color for her photoshoot with Vogue and the reason why she keeps coming back to the color is very interesting.

According to Sarah Seung-McFarland, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist specializing in fashion and design psychology, the color blue has 'been long associated with regalness' and has links to some desirable traits.

She told Marie Claire, “For the royal family, blue has a lot of advantages. Generally speaking, blues are associated with trust, duty, authority, competence, and reflection—traits that would be meaningful to those with royal status.

"And as a cool color, blues have a calming, tranquil effect, perfect for royals who want to be connected with the public through the feeling of safety and reliability that peace brings. Blue has also been long associated with regalness."