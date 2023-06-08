How Queen Camilla spent her solo time during King Charles’ Transylvanian vacation is something she’s hinted at in the past.

King Charles has recently returned from Transylvania and it’s said Queen Camilla might have enjoyed time at her Ray Mill House home in his absence.

Her Majesty has previously opened up about how she likes to enjoy her time when the King is busy or away and it sounds utterly relaxing!

This royal news comes as we revealed the one color Queen Camilla will never wear - and she’s got her own special name for it!

The King and Queen might spend most of their time at Clarence House in London but this is far from their only beautiful royal residence. In the past the couple have often enjoyed time at Birkhall in Scotland and at King Charles’ Highgrove House home in Gloucestershire. He also has a property in Transylvania in Romania and though he’s now returned to the UK, His Majesty has recently returned from a short solo break there. During his time in Romania he was welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis and he marked 25 years since he first visited the country.

Whilst King Charles was abroad reports have claimed that Queen Camilla likely went to her private residence, Ray Mill House, in Wiltshire. And given what she’s said in the past, we have a pretty good idea of how Queen Camilla spent her solo time there…

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Asked by British Vogue last year about what she likes to do when she’s by herself, the Queen presented a plan for an ‘alone day’ that would help her to “relax” and “think”.

“I would do a bit of gardening, go for a walk and then I’d sit down and read a book,” she explained. “It would be my idea of heaven, in the quiet of the countryside, where you can generally relax and properly think.”

According to the publication, just thinking about the prospect of this tranquil-sounding me-time, brought a “final smile” to Queen Camilla’s face.

She added, “I suppose what I’d think is, ‘I’m quite lucky that I’m still around.’”

If Her Majesty did enjoy her own mini solo break at Ray Mill House, then it’s possible that some of Queen Camilla’s grandchildren would’ve also been to visit her.

(Image credit: Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Earlier on in the interview, she’d reflected that one of her granddaughters is “at a school very near” her house and that when she’s in Wiltshire she can “nip over and pick her up and take her home” to spend time together.

The Queen also highlighted the importance of family when she revealed that her only intentions for her 75th birthday last year were to enjoy it in the company of her family and “a few” friends. In light of these comments it seems very likely that gardening, walks, reading and family time were how she spent the days whilst King Charles was away.

And it seems that these separate vacations are something that could reportedly help "strengthen" their 18-year marriage.

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Opening up to OK!, the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that time apart could allow Queen Camilla to “relax in her own way” away from the royal spotlight and “forget” her responsibilities for a very brief time.

"Most couples find that a few days apart strengthens their relationship. Queen Camilla can relax in her own way and often chooses to spend her time at Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, pottering around the garden and entertaining her grandchildren,” she claimed. "For a few days, at least, she can perhaps forget that she is now the Queen with all the responsibilities that role carries."