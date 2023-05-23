Queen Camilla's highly patterned silk dress features special nod to Queen Elizabeth II's wedding and we're obsessed

Queen Camilla paid a sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, showing up to the annual event in a silk floral dress with a special link to the late monarch.

The Queen Consort wore a floral silk dress by Fiona Clare that had a very special link to the late monarch as she joined King Charles III for a tour of the annual garden show.

The King and the Queen Consort arrived at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday evening, shortly after Kate Middleton rocked up in a bubble-gum pink shirt dress for the garden event's children's picnic.

Camilla went for a very on-theme outfit, stepping out in a Fiona Clare blue, white, and green dress with a floral pattern and a pair of classic beige wedges.

As for her accessories, the 75-year-old kept it simple with a pendant gold necklace engraved with her grandchildren's initials and a gold bracelet Van Cleef & Arpels. She finished off the springtime look with a pair of pearl drop earrings, her signature blonde bouffant, and a touch of makeup.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Queen Consort also used her fashion to make a sentimental nod to Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 last September after a 70-year-long reign.

Camilla's silk gown featured a pattern of the Lily of the Valley - which just so happened to be one of the late monarch's favorite flowers.

The Queen, who had been a longtime supporter of the Chelsea Flower Show, loved the blossom so much that she included it in the bouquets for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947 and her royal coronation in 1953. The bell-shaped flower, which symbolizes purity, joy, and luck, can also reportedly be found in the plush gardens of Buckingham Palace.

(Image credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In 2016, the Queen made a dry joke about Lily of the Valley after being presented with two bunches of the plant at the Chelsea Flower Show. When gardener Jekka McVicar informed her that the flower has poisonous properties, the sovereign apparently quipped, "Perhaps they want me dead."

This isn't the first time Camilla has stepped out in the stunning silk gown. The royal last wore it in May 2021, during a public engagement in Clapham, south London with King Charles III.