Queen Elizabeth's wholesome tradition that Princess Catherine is continuing in her absence

Queen Elizabeth's wholesome tradition has been continued by the Princess of Wales - and we couldn't love this sweet custom any more.

The late Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022.

While she may be gone, members of her family are continuing some of the traditions close to her heart.

In celebration of World Bee Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an image of Princess Catherine wearing a beekeeping suit and removing a wedge of honeycomb from a bee hive.

The caption of the post read, "We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay 🐝 Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy."

Previously the Princess has brought this honey made at Anmer Hall to engagements. The Princess of Wales brought a jar of honey from the hives for schoolchildren to try on a visit to the Natural History Museum's new biodiversity hub in June 2021.

But, Catherine isn't the only member of the Royal Family who loves beekeeping! It has been revealed that many members of the family are avid beekeepers and the late Queen always understood the value of honey!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal website celebrated World Bee Day by sharing some sweet facts about the Royal Family's long-held relationship with bees and honey.

The site revealed that honey is made on a number of royal properties where hives are kept, and Queen Elizabeth was particularly proud of the honey produced at Buckingham Palace. It was then revealed that Her Majesty even gave a jar to Pope Francis as an official gift at their first meeting in 2014 - how sweet!

Similarly, the Queen has also been gifted honey in the past. In July 2021, Queen Elizabeth II met with beekeepers at the Children's Wood Project in Glasgow. While learning about the community hub which provides outdoor learning activities for children, Her Majesty was gifted with a jar of homemade honey from the hives.

(Image credit: WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images)

In a strange coincidence, the King was also gifted honey this week during a visit to a fashion engagement in London. David Beckham gave King Charles the sweetest homemade gift as he presented the King with a jar of honey that he had collected from his own bees that live in hives at his home in the Cotswolds. The star presented the monarch with this thoughtful gift and the pair had a brief private conversation about the Beckham's bees.

The preservation of bees and the production of honey is still a key part of royal life at many royal residences. The gifting of honey is also a tradition that has been maintained and is perhaps a sweet way that the royals continue the late Queen's legacy.