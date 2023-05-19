David Beckham gives King Charles the sweetest homemade gift - and His Majesty loved it!

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the King attended the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design ceremony hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, in London.

The King attended an important engagement with a whole host of celebrities on Thursday night.

During this event, the King met with footballing legend David Beckham, who had a very sweet gift for the King.

In other royal news, Prince Andrew ‘fragile’ and afraid royals will ‘turn off the utilities’ at Windsor home following coronation.

King Charles III rubbed shoulders with a number of celebrities at a fashionable event in London on Friday. In a surprising turn of events, the King received a thoughtful homemade gift from David Beckham, a legendary football player attending this ceremony.

David Beckham gifted the King a jar of honey that he had collected from his own bees which live in hives at his home in the Cotswolds. The star presented the monarch with this thoughtful gift and the pair had a brief private conversation about the Beckham's bees. The King seemed genuinely delighted, and as he is well known as being somewhat of an eco-warrior, this sustainable homemade gift was likely right up the King's street.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of meeting the monarch, David spoke about being a 'huge royalist' and having a great respect for the Royal Family. Per Hello! the football star said, "Obviously it's been a big few weeks for His Majesty and the family but we are all very excited about being here today. It will be a pleasure to meet our King today. I have always been a huge royalist and I was brought up to love the Royal Family."

"Fashion secretly has been a part of my life for many years – even when I was a young boy I always liked to dress in things that were different and different hair styles as you’ve seen over the years," said the star commenting on why he was attending this fashion event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Beckham has actually had a longstanding relationship with the royals and attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding with his wife Victoria back in 2018.

In fact, the Beckhams even invited the Prince and Princess of Wales to their son Brooklyn's wedding in May 2022. Prince William and Kate Middleton wished the Beckhams a 'great deal of joy' ahead of their wedding but declined the invitation. A source close to the Beckhams revealed to the Mirror, "David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son’s wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend."

Then in September 2022, David Beckham was praised for waiting in line to pay tribute to the Queen's coffin when she lay in state in London. The star had met the Queen before and wanted to show his solidarity with the Royal Family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After paying his respects to the late Queen, the star said, "Anytime throughout my career I've been asked to do anything regarding the royal family, Her Majesty, the princes, our King now, I have always been very willing to do that."

"I grew up in a family that were royalists. Today I think back to my grandparents because if my grandparents were alive they would have been here, so it’s nice to be here to celebrate with everybody the life of Her Majesty and her legacy that she leaves," he concluded.