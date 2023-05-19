Prince Andrew ‘fragile’ and afraid royals will ‘turn off the utilities’ at Windsor home following coronation

Prince Andrew is reportedly “fragile” and afraid the royals will “turn off the utilities” at his Windsor home following the coronation whilst he has “no plans to move”.

The Duke of York is said to be “refusing to see anybody” at the Royal Lodge amid claims that he’s been asked to vacate the Windsor property.

It’s also been suggested that he has “no plans to move” and wants to honor his lease which still has 55 years left.

This royal news comes as Carole Middleton is facing a huge life change after a “terrible” Christmas season.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation saw the majority of the immediate and extended Royal Family come together, including the Duke of York. The King’s younger brother stepped back from royal duties in 2019 amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and has been rarely glimpsed in public ever since. In the build-up to the coronation reports claimed King Charles was “infuriated” by Prince Andrew’s refusal to vacate Royal Lodge in Windsor. Now it’s been suggested that Prince Andrew is “fragile” and is worried that the “knives are out” after King Charles’ big day.

It’s previously been reported that King Charles cut the Duke of York’s annual £250,000 allowance which looks set to make funding the upkeep for the royal residence challenging. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of Prince Andrew has claimed that he’s now “refusing to see anybody”.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

"He is so fragile. He’s refusing to see anybody. This has been his family home for the past 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out?” they declared.

They went on to make the shocking allegation that the Duke of York is “worried” that the utilities might “even [be] turn[ed] off” to “get him out” of the property.

They claimed, “He’s concerned that now the Coronation is over, the knives are out. He’s worried that the Royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there. But we’re dealing with human beings, not real estate.”

The Royal Family haven’t officially addressed any of the rumors surrounding Prince Andrew’s home and The Telegraph have since reported that the royal wants to honor his Royal Lodge lease.

(Image credit: Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)

A source close to him apparently “did not recognize the claims” about Prince Andrew allegedly being “fragile”. Instead, they said simply, “He has a 75-year lease and has no plans to move house.”

Prince Andrew signed his 75-year lease on the Windsor property in 2003 and still has many decades to go. The Telegraph has suggested that if he were to terminate the lease, Royal Lodge would revert to the Crown Estate and he would be entitled to compensation for the refurbishment costs he incurred. He lives there with his former wife Sarah Ferguson and dogs, including the late Queen’s corgis.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It’s been suggested in recent months that Royal Lodge has been reportedly earmarked for his nephew Prince William and Princess Catherine. However, they only moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last year and are perhaps still happily settling into life outside London at the moment. Whether Prince Andrew will end up moving from Royal Lodge remains to be seen, especially as he’s lived in this stunning royal home since 2003.