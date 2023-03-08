How is Sarah Ferguson related to the Royal Family? All you need to know about the Duchess of York, from her marriage to her royal residence

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

“How is Sarah Ferguson related to the Royal Family?” might be the question on many people’s minds following the Duchess of York’s recent high-profile interviews in New York.

The Duchess of York has been sharing enlightening insights into the Royal Family as she promotes her new book in the US.

For those who aren’t sure how Sarah Ferguson is related to the royals, we've got you covered with all you need to know about the Duchess.

Taking the US by storm, Sarah Ferguson has been getting candid on all things royal as she made an appearance on Good Morning America and was seen arriving at Live With Ryan and Kelly. The visit comes as the bestselling author promotes her new book stateside but not everyone will be aware of the Duchess of York’s royal credentials. Here we reveal how Sarah Ferguson is related to prominent Royal Family members including King Charles and Prince William, whether she’s married, who her daughters are and which royal residence she calls home.

(Image credit: Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty)

How is Sarah Ferguson related to the Royal Family?

For those who might have found themselves asking themselves - how is Sarah Ferguson related to the Royal Family? - since seeing her interviewed in the Big Apple in March 2023, the answer is she’s not a blood relation, but related to them by marriage. Sarah Ferguson, often known colloquially as Fergie, is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, the third of the late Queen Elizabeth’s children and King Charles’ former sister-in-law. She and Prince Andrew have two daughters together and she’s remained within the royal spotlight even after her divorce.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In recent months the Duchess of York has been glimpsed alongside her fellow royals at important family moments. She paid her respects at the Queen’s funeral in September 2022 and for the first time in many decades, Sarah Ferguson spent Christmas at Sandringham with the wider Royal Family a few months later.

When did Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew get married and how long were they married for?

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew married on July 23 1986 and they were married for 10 years, though they separated after 8. Anyone who watched Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding decades later will recognize many of the same royal wedding details from pictures of Sarah and Prince Andrew’s big day. Their wedding was also held at Westminster Abbey and the pair received their new titles as Duke and Duchess of York then too.

(Image credit: Photo by Derek Hudson/Getty Images)

The newlyweds also traveled by carriage, waved to the gathered crowds and shared a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. For the momentous occasion, Sarah opted for a stunning white dress featuring puffed sleeves, her red hair worn loose underneath her veil, like Kate did in 2011.

The couple reportedly met thanks to the late Princess Diana, who is said to have recommended Sarah be invited to an event at Windsor Castle where Andrew and Sarah reconnected. According to Town&Country (opens in new tab), they had supposedly met before in childhood and Major Ronald Ferguson had been Prince Charles’ polo manager.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The publication also reports that King Charles and Prince Edward both had huge parts to play in Prince Andrew and Sarah’s wedding day, with the Prince of Wales reading a lesson during the service and Prince Edward acting as best man. As might have been expected given recent royal weddings, the younger royals served as adorable page boys and bridesmaids, with Peter Phillips, Prince William and Zara Phillips, now Tindall, fulfilling these roles.

A staggering two thousand guests are understood to have attended the Duke and Duchess of York’s wedding, including former US First Lady Nancy Reagan and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

When did Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew get divorced?

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew got divorced in 1996, four years after they separated in 1992 - the year still referred to as the Queen’s “Annus Horribilis” or “Horrible Year”. They were one of three royal couples whose marriage ended in 1992 as the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship ended in separation the same year. Whilst Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips also finalized their divorce.

Sarah Ferguson has previously got candid about her own experience of going through a royal divorce during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar (opens in new tab) in 2007, where she revealed the one thing she requested from the Queen.

(Image credit: Photo by John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images)

“When I met with Her Majesty about it, she asked, 'What do you require, Sarah?' and I said, 'Your friendship,' which I think amazed her because everyone said I would demand a big settlement,” Sarah claimed.

She added, “But I wanted to be able to say, 'Her Majesty is my friend'— not fight her, nor have lawyers saying, 'Look, she is greedy.' I left my marriage knowing I'd have to work. I have.”

Sarah's most recent project as a royal earning a living outside of the royal spotlight is perhaps her Sunday Times bestselling book, Her Heart for a Compass, which was published in 2021. Co-written with Marguerite Kaye, it’s a fictional tale inspired by the life of Sarah’s great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott.

Who are Sarah Ferguson’s daughters?

Sarah Ferguson’s daughters are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of York - the King’s nieces and Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousins. Together the Duchess and her daughters are understood to affectionately refer to themselves as “the Tripod”. As reported by the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), in her 2011 book, Finding Sarah: A Duchess’s Journey To Find Herself, Sarah included a heartfelt message reiterating their close bond on the final page.

“Girlies, we are the Tripod; we are united with our golden cord wrapped around our Hearts... I am honored to be your Mother, in fact, it is the one job that I have done really well,” she declared.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Through her daughters Sarah Ferguson is a proud grandmother of four, soon to be five. Her older daughter Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2021 - a little girl named Sienna Elizabeth. Princess Beatrice is also a proud step-mother to Wolfie Mapelli Mozzi, Edoardo’s son from a previous relationship and whom Sarah very much sees as her grandchild too.

As per the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) a spokesperson for Fergie reportedly explained when Princess Eugenie’s first pregnancy was announced that although she was overjoyed by her daughter’s news, the new baby wouldn’t actually be Sarah’s first grandchild.

“Wolfie is already a very much-loved member of their family and the Duchess is very keen to stress that she sees Wolfie as their grandchild too”, they stated.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie’s son with her husband Jack Brooksbank was born in February 2021 and was named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Earlier this year it was announced that Princess Eugenie is pregnant with their second child after she shared a sweet social media post with a special photo taken by Jack, featuring August gently kissing her baby bump. Their new arrival is due in summer 2023 and Sarah Ferguson will no doubt be looking forward to welcoming another member of the York family.

How old is Sarah Ferguson?

Sarah Ferguson is 63 years old and was born October 15, 1959 at the London Welbeck Hospital to parents Major Ronald Ferguson and Susan Barrantes, née Wright. Taking to Instagram on International Women’s Day 2023 the Duchess of York shared a beautiful new snap and discussed not only her love for the important women in her life and her writing career, but how at 63 she's having her “sexiest” so far.

A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@sarahferguson15) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

“Happy International Women's Day! 63 feels like my sexiest year yet. I'm a mum to two amazing girls, a proud granny (with one on the way!) and I am just getting started in my new career as an author. The process of becoming is beautiful. Today and always, let’s remember to follow our hearts,” she wrote.

Is Sarah Ferguson married?

Since her divorce from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson has never tied the knot again and is not currently married. She has generally remained very private about her romantic life and hasn’t publicly confirmed having a partner in recent years.

Where does Sarah Ferguson live and does she live with Prince Andrew?

Although Sarah Ferguson’s not related to the Royal Family by blood she does live in a royal residence. The Duchess and Prince Andrew live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, close to the late Queen’s beloved Berkshire home, Windsor Castle. Speaking recently during an interview with the Financial Times (opens in new tab), the Duchess of York said that she was “lucky enough to be a guest at Royal Lodge” and that when it comes to cooking at home, she “can’t cook, won’t cook”.

(Image credit: Photo by Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

It was at the Royal Lodge that the proud parents hosted both of their daughters’ wedding receptions. Whilst it’s thought that Princess Eugenie also spent some of her pregnancy with her parents there before she and Jack welcomed August in February 2021. Now the Royal Lodge is also the home of the Queen's corgis who were taken in by Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew since her passing.