Sarah Ferguson has welcomed in the New Year with a daring colour – and a new confession
Sarah Ferguson's lime green dress is a bold start to 2024
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has had the right idea – starting 2024 off on a bright note.
Looking ultra glamorous and ready to ring out the year, Fergie posted a photo to her social media in the final hours of 2023 wearing the most stunning silky outfit.
Reclining on a bed, Sarah complemented her signature fiery red locks with a shirt and trousers co-ord look in a matching shade of wasabi green.
A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@sarahferguson15)
A photo posted by on
Made from a soft, flowy satin material, the co-ordinated look is an easy way to ooze the Quiet Luxury trend – and we love that Sarah wasn’t afraid to choose a more divisive colour.
Proof that taking a risk pays off! The shade of green flattered the warm tones of her auburn hair and her amber eyeshadow.
The Duchess seems to be taking style tips from Kate Middleton, who has begun regularly sporting head-to-toe monochromatic looks.
ASOS
RRP £22.50 (was £32) | Sarah Ferguson's satin, batwing sleeve shirt is a great way of adding a touch of Quiet Luxury to your wardrobe, and enjoy a pop of colour.
ASOS
RRP £29.50 (was £42.00) | Glossy, drapey and silky-smooth, these are a flattering pair of high-waisted, wide-legged trousers which perfectly match the accompanying blouse.
From her dazzling all-white outfit when attending her third annual Christmas Carols concert to the stunning all-blue outfit for the 2023 Christmas Sandringham walkabout, it would seem that playing with different shades of one colour might be a dominating trend in 2024.
It wasn’t just her luxurious outfit which captured fans attention, though. In the caption, Sarah made a shock new confession about having a new someone – “Derek” by her side… but it’s not *quite* as it sounds.
Sharing a heartfelt message with her latest snap, Fergie’s caption read, “2023 hasn’t been without its ups and downs, trials, lessons, laughter, miracles and joy.”
Exploring some of her personal and professional moments of the year, Sarah touched on her breast cancer diagnosis.
“I made the Sunday Times Top 5 Bestseller list for… A Most Intriguing Lady! I was diagnosed with breast cancer and now I have got a Derek on my left.”
A Most Intriguing Lady, Sarah Ferguson - £7.49, Amazon
Scandals, seduction and secrets… and one woman’s quest to uncover the truth. The most intriguing historical romance of 2023. Perfect for fans of Bridgerton, written by the Duchess of York.
Yep, while some fans have flooded to her comments confused about their confession about “Derek”, it would appear Sarah is referring to the aftermath of her breast cancer surgery earlier in the year – and we love that she’s kept her well-known sense of humour about it all.
The Duchess of York has a reason to embrace the bright and bold vibes going into the New Year – after overcoming some tough times to end 2023 on a positive note.
She was invited to join her daughters – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – and the rest of the Royal Family for her first Sandringham walkabout in over 30 years.
After divorcing Prince Andrew and facing some tabloid scandals, Sarah’s re-acceptance into the royal fold has been hailed as a sign of the “forgiving” King Charles offering an olive branch for her years of loyalty to the family, despite everything.
It was well-known that Fergie continued to praise the royals over the years, and even enjoyed a special bond with the late Queen Elizabeth. So much so that she was chosen to inherit the Queen’s beloved Corgis upon her death.
A source at the time told The Telegraph that Fergie and the Queen had maintained their special bond prior to the monarch’s death. They said, “The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Marisa Tomei's best looks - from dressy tailored ensembles to eye-catching floral gowns
You can't do much better than Marisa Tomei's best looks for cool A-list style
By Lauren Clark Published
-
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie both made a sneaky outfit choice to give off a ‘soothing effect’ for their most recent engagement
The understated looks were a conscious choice made to 'shift any focus away from them and towards others'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
A surprising guest joined the Royal Family Christmas walkabout this year – and it was their first appearance in 32 years
This somewhat controversial royal hasn’t been invited in over three decades
By Jack Slater Published
-
Another popular royal could be set for reality TV following Mike Tindall’s I’m a Celebrity stint
This popular royal could land a huge £500,000 payday for taking part
By Jack Slater Published
-
This glam festive shoe trend is the perfect alternative to high heels and it was just demonstrated by Julia Roberts and Sarah Ferguson
This festive shoe trend is ideal if you're not a fan of high heels and the Duchess of York and Hollywood star Julia are officially on board
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The 'vibrant addition' to King Charles's Christmas plans he would be 'heartless' not to invite
It would be 'heartless' for King Charles to exclude this member of The Firm from his Christmas plans
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Sarah Ferguson set to make major TV appearance to help launch new campaign
She will be appearing on a special episode of a hit ITV show and will share her personal story on TV for the first time
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The sweet story behind Sarah Ferguson's appearance in Friends as she pays tribute to 'brilliant' Matthew Perry
Sarah Ferguson's appearance in Friends was an iconic moment, but did you know the sweet story behind the Duchess's cameo in the show?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s ‘magical’ birthday outfit accessory revealed - and it’s a family favourite!
Princess Beatrice’s ‘magical’ birthday outfit accessory perfectly tied into the theme of the day and was revealed by the Duchess of York
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna’s ‘favourite thing ever’ all down to ‘force of nature’ King Charles
Sienna’s 'favourite thing ever' has been revealed by the Duchess of York and she's credited King Charles for his 'vision'
By Emma Shacklock Published