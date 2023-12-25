Kate Middleton stuns in all-blue outfit for Christmas walkabout - but it's Prince Louis's outfit that has everyone talking

Elvis Presley sung about a Blue Christmas – and it wasn’t particularly cheerful - but Catherine, Princess of Wales has just redefined what that means.

Joining her family for the traditional Sandringham Christmas church service and walkabout, Kate sported all-blue – one of the royal’s favourite colours, after all – for a monochromatic look we simply cannot get over.

Holding Princess Charlotte’s hand – who looked grown-up in a hunter green coat – Kate sparkled like a sapphire (perhaps taking inspiration from her own iconic engagement ring?) amidst the crowd in a head-to-toe blue look.

The entire outfit included a bolder hue dress which was buttoned at the waist, giving the Princess a streamlined look.

Underneath her unmissable coat, she was wearing what appears to be a roll neck jumper and matching skirt in navy.

Her headpiece is a most interesting dark blue hat which included what appeared to be two arrows interlocking. (Though some have joked on social media that they look more like oversized knitting needles).

For her accessories, the current Princess of Wales honoured the late Princess of Wales, Diana, wearing her sapphire and diamond earrings.

Kate first wore this pair - which make up her stunning collection of 32 of the best earrings - to Trooping the Colour in 2022.

Fans are in unison that this is one of the best looks the Princess of Wales has worn for a while – but what they can’t agree on is which part is the best!

There are many on X (formerly Twitter) who are obsessed with the bright, bold royal blue coat.

Comments include, “Fabulous coat” and “That coat is GORGEOUS.”

The coat might be a bespoke creation for the Princess of Wales, as it looks to be a near identical version of a green Alexander McQueen coat she wore for an engagement in Boston back in 2022.

This would make sense for Kate, who is known to favour Alexander McQueen for many of her best looks over the years – including her now iconic wedding dress.

So, while we can’t fully identify the coat just yet, we have found three alternatives which capture the shimmering, electric blue of Kate’s regal coat.

M&S Single Breasted Longline Tailored Coat Visit Site £129 | A more affordable take on Kate's royal blue coat, this tailored coat offers both style and durable credentials, being a capsule collection must-have. Karen Millen Italian Manteco Wool Strong Shoulder Coat Visit Site £215 (was £429.00) | Offering a timeless single-breasted fit, this style frames the silhouette with the considered contrast of bold shoulders, perfectly balanced with a self-tie wrap belt. Pair this longline style with cosy cashmere for season-long comfort.

Harrods £475 | Made from super warm wool and featuring a belted waist, this is a great coat to invest in if you want to make a statement with your outerwear, like the Princess of Wales.

While some fawn over the coat, many other fans have honed in on the boots.

Kate completed her stunning monochromatic look with a pair of navy suede boots.

“I. Need. Those. Boots.” One fan shared, while another added that the boots were “beyond perfect.”

Royal fan account @RoyalWikipedia has suggested these are a pair of customised Gianvito Rossi Glen 85 boots. (But we’ve managed to find a near perfect dupe, and they’re currently on sale!)

Lizzie Stretch Boot - £179 (was £279), Hobbs Made from a soft stretch-suede, these perfect alternatives to Kate Middleton's boots are an endlessly useful addition to your cold weather wardrobe.

While all eyes were, understandably, on the Princess of Wales’s flawless fashion, she’s at risk of being upstaged by her youngest son.

Usually, fans all ask why the young royals wear shorts even in the dead of winter. And the excuse has always been that it’s tradition.

But Prince Louis has managed to break convention and is sporting a rather fetching pair of trousers.

Prince George didn’t stop wearing shorts until the age of eight – which is customary for the upper classes, dating back to something known as “breeching.”

Until the 1920s, boys in Western Europe were expected to wear dresses exclusively for the first years of their lives, according to the V&A Museum of Childhood.

Thus, the boy was “breeched” when he was given his first pair of short trousers (also known as breeches), usually in a formal ceremony marking his journey “from babyhood to boyhood.”

At just five years old, looks like Louis has managed to speed this process up, and this could be another tell-tale sign that the monarchy is evolving to become more modern.