The sign that ‘forgiving monarch’ King Charles could welcome Harry and Meghan back – under one condition
King Charles is determined to be a ‘forgiving monarch’ and could welcome back Harry and Meghan, a royal expert has claimed
“Forgiving” King Charles could welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back if one specific condition is met, one royal expert has suggested.
While Harry remains largely estranged from his father, and there were claims the King was “relieved” Harry and Meghan stayed in California for Christmas, a road to reconciliation is not out of the realm of possibility, this Christmas has proven.
After Sarah Ferguson joined for her first Sandringham walkabout in over 30 years, royal commentator and journalist Richard Eden has suggested King Charles has showcased his “forgiving” nature.
Both Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, were present for Christmas Day 2023 celebrations – and both have formerly found themselves in trouble with the Royal Family.
He wrote for his newsletter, Palace Confidential, “He demonstrated his capacity for forgiveness by inviting Sarah, Duchess of York, to join her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and senior members of the Royal Family at church in Sandringham.”
“The fact that Andrew was also with the working royals, for the second year running, shows that the King is determined to be a forgiving monarch. His brother was stripped of royal duties by their late mother, Queen Elizabeth, because of his deeply ill-advised friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.”
“The Duke of York is said to be particularly grateful for the King’s welcome to him and Sarah because he is 'tormented' by the forthcoming publication of court documents which are expected to link him to the late Epstein and reignite the sordid scandal.”
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
However, forgiveness for the Duke and Duchess of York has hinged on one key difference between their controversies and the ongoing feud with Harry and Meghan.
As Richard Eden points out, “Andrew and Sarah have never attacked the Royal Family. Quite the opposite: they have always lavished praise on their relations.”
This is true. Despite being essentially exiled from the family after her front-page toe-sucking scandal, Sarah has always spoken positively about her time with the royals.
Fergie even described the late Queen as being “more of a mother” to her than her own mum.
As a sign of mutual admiration, the Duchess of York was chosen to inherit the late monarch’s beloved corgis after her death in September 2022.
So, what does King Charles’s olive branch to Andrew and Fergie mean for Harry and Meghan? Richard explains that forgiveness is likely, but first there needs to be an apology.
He said, “As all Christians know, before forgiveness there needs to be repentance. And we have seen no sign that the California-based couple are prepared to apologise to those they have betrayed with their insults and indiscretions.”
“Until that happens, we may continue to witness the unlikely spectacle of ex-royal Fergie enjoying a more prominent role in the Royal Family than the King’s second son.”
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
