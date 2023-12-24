The real reason King Charles is ‘relieved’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t coming to the UK for Christmas - and it’s not what you think

A royal expert has shared the reason why they believe King Charles will be ‘relieved’ that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not coming to visit the royals in the UK for Christmas this year and it’s surprisingly sweet.

Large family Christmases can be just as stressful as they are fun, and in some cases, they are all stress and no fun at all. Even if you've searched out all the essential Christmas hosting tips to make the day a resounding success and found the perfect Christmas centrepiece ideas to set the scene for festive entertaining, sometimes getting everyone together can just be too overwhelming.

And it appears it's no different for the Royal Family. As they gear up to spend their second Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles III on the throne, one royal expert believes the King will be 'relieved' not to see Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, throughout the hectic time.

But while this may seem like a diss, the reason he wouldn't want them to visit for the celebrations is actually very thoughtful.

(Image credit: Photo Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine about the monarch's thoughts on Christmas without his younger son and his family, royal author Ingrid Seward revealed, "If he wanted to see his grandchildren, probably Christmas isn't the best time. There's too much going on and he won't be able to concentrate on them. It would be far better when he sees them in a quiet moment some other time during the year. They will want to come and see him because they've got to keep a relationship going."

She added, "I think he's been so busy [this year], exhausted actually that when you're busy and exhausted he's probably a bit relieved.

"There's going to be no family aggravation to cope with. You know what it's like at Christmas when you have a sort of 'prickly relation,' you walk on eggshells. At least, he's spared the potential of an unpleasant atmosphere."

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Instead of flying over to join Prince William and Kate Middleton, among many other royals, as they eat the Royal Family’s incredibly old-fashioned Christmas dinner and get hectic with their chaotic present opening spree that's surprisingly unroyal, Prince Harry is set for a quiet Christmas at home.

It's been five years since Harry and Meghan have spent Christmas with the royal family. Instead of the huge royal celebrations, they now choose to have a small celebration for the day with Meghan's mum Doria Ragland and their two kids at their home in California.

However, experts are hopeful that the Sussex family will make some time to call with the rest of the royals as they did on King Charles' birthday just last month.