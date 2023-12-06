The Royal Family's chaotic Christmas 'free-for-all' sounds surprisingly unroyal
The Royal Family's chaotic Christmas 'free-for-all' is apparently one of their established festive traditions and it happens on Christmas Eve
The Royal Family's chaotic Christmas “free-for-all” sounds surprisingly unroyal but according to a former royal correspondent this is a festive tradition.
The Royal Family are known for upholding traditions and when it comes to Christmas they have many that are unique to them. From gathering at Sandringham House to the annual walk to Church in their Christmas Day best, a lot of their yuletide traditions have become very well-known. However, the Royal Family’s chaotic Christmas “free-for-all” before the big day itself is something that happens in the privacy of the royal residence in Norfolk - and it sounds rather unroyal!
According to the BBC’s former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, the exchange of gifts is set up in a particular way. However, once everything is in place, the royals apparently descend into a flurry of present-opening, with rules out of the window.
The Royal Family are known for opening their presents on Christmas Eve and this is believed to be a sweet nod to their German heritage. Jennie believes that this tradition will definitely continue this year and described how they set out the gifts before the Royal Family’s chaotic Christmas “free-for-all” begins.
Getting candid with OK!, she explained, "The long table [is] set out with a white cloth, white name cards and mounds of presents in front of each name.”
"Then it’s suddenly a free-for-all all with everyone tearing open their gifts, which are usually chosen to amuse rather than impress,” she shared, before going on to list the types of gifts that the royals could be unwrapping in this present-opening chaos.
“Singing fish, whoopee cushions, the dafter the better,” she said, “Traditionally the adults give one another fairly daft presents. But I bet William and Kate will want to treat each other to something quite special after such a busy and successful year."
Last year, it was reported that Kate’s Christmas Day earrings from Sezane were a gift from Prince William and some of the other fun presents the royals have gifted each other over the years have been widely revealed.
In Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book, Finding Freedom, it was alleged that the Duke of Sussex once gave the late Queen Elizabeth a shower cap with “ain't life a b****” written on it and gifted her a Big Mouth Billy Bass singing toy on another occasion.
Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand| £17.04 at Amazon
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may regularly make headlines, but in this enlightening New York Times best-selling biography, Scobie and Durand delve into the unknown details of the couple’s life together. They present an up-close portrait of a royal couple who are unafraid to break with tradition.
When the Princess of Wales was deciding what to get Queen Elizabeth for her first Christmas at Sandringham, however, she went down the homemade route. She explained in the documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, that she’d thought about what her own grandmother might like as a gift.
“I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?’ I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents,” she said. “And I thought, 'I'll make her something.' Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney.”
Who knows what the Princess of Wales could give as gifts this year in the Royal Family’s chaotic “free-for-all”. Whatever they end up “tearing open” on Christmas Eve, fans will no doubt just be excited to see them walking to the church together on Christmas Day.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Kate Middleton details 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with her kids as she reveals she had to 'keep her cool'
The Princess of Wales has spoken out about her 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis over the years
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton glistens in pink sequinned gown by Jenny Packham - and we've seen this gorgeous look before!
Kate Middleton's sequined pink Jenny Packham gown was the perfect luxury look as the Princess of Wales stunned at an important event in London
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton details 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with her kids as she reveals she had to 'keep her cool'
The Princess of Wales has spoken out about her 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis over the years
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s winter staple for looking glam on chilly nights out is surprisingly easy to shop and 'not ostentatious'
Kate Middleton’s winter staple for evenings out has been seen in spectacular style again this year and it can be remarkably wearable
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton banishes winter blues in head-to-toe steel blue look and sapphire jewellery
Kate Middleton's steel blue look showcased monochrome dressing at its best and her accessories added a touch of luxurious glamour
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Middletons set to face bittersweet Christmas period after big family changes
The Middletons could face a bittersweet Christmas this year as it's likely Kate, Prince William and their children will uphold a royal tradition
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s Nordmann Fir Christmas tree is a royal festive staple and it’s an ‘ideal choice’ for these reasons
Kate Middleton's Nordmann Fir Christmas tree preference was revealed in 2019 and here's where to buy one as the festive season arrives
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The controversial Christmas decoration the Royal Family steer clear of
There's apparently a Christmas decoration the Royal Family steer clear of putting on their Christmas trees and you might not have noticed
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton and Queen Elizabeth’s shared Christmas tradition to make the festive season extra special
Carole Middleton and Queen Elizabeth’s shared tradition at Christmas showcases how much their family means to them and it's so sweet
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William’s go-to dish to ‘impress’ Kate Middleton was part of special royal childhood tradition
Prince William's go-to dish he used to make for Kate in the early days was a teatime classic for the royal children growing up
By Emma Shacklock Published