The ‘vibrant addition’ to King Charles’s Christmas plans he would be ‘heartless’ not to invite
Royal expert Jennie Bond had some inside info about who may and may not be getting invited to the royal Christmas traditions this year
Christmas is fast approaching, and there is one person that King Charles would be 'heartless' not to invite to the royal Sandringham festivities, as this person is a rather 'vibrant addition,' according to royal expert Jennie Bond.
The holiday season is a time for gathering with friends and family, and this also applies to the royal family. Every year, the royals, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and the rest of the gang, gather at Sandringham to join in some yuletide fun - although, not all royals are invited every year.
Royal expert Jennie Bond recently spoke with woman&home magazine about the royals Christmas traditions for 2023, and she mentioned that there's one black sheep royal who is quite the "vibrant addition" to the bunch, and said King Charles would be "heartless" not to invite them.
Firstly, Jennie said that "eyebrows will be raised" on the topic of Prince Andrew's attendance at Christmas. "Eyebrows might be raised that Prince Andrew is included, but he has consistently been invited to family gatherings like this, in spite of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal," she said.
Additionally, she noted that Sarah Ferguson is the other person King Charles would be "churlish" to not invite, despite her former relationship with Prince Andrew.
"And it would be churlish to exclude his ex-wife and “bestest friend” Sarah, especially when she is still recovering from breast cancer," she mentioned. "Besides which, Sarah is good fun; a vibrant addition to any party, and it would be heartless to separate her from her daughters and grandchildren at Christmas."
King Charles also just made it quite clear that he is hoping for a "leaner" group of royals this year, according to Jennie - but the usual suspects will all be involved.
"The family will gather again at Sandringham. The King has made it clear that although he wants a leaner core group of working royals, the extended family will always be welcome under his roof," she said. "And that’s why his siblings and their families, his nephews and nieces, along with Camilla’s children and grandchildren, will all be invited to share a right royal Christmas."
One family who will not be in attendance, however, is Harry, Meghan, and their children, Jennie said - which fills King Charles with "sadness."
"The elephant in the room…or rather, very much not in the room — will of course be Prince Harry and his family. And that will remain a great sadness for the King, who loves his son, in spite of all that has happened," she said.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
