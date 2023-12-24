Another popular royal could be set for reality TV following Mike Tindall’s I’m a Celebrity stint
This popular royal could land a huge £500,000 payday for taking part
Another huge name royal could make the somewhat unconventional choice to take part in a reality TV competition, sources have alleged.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is said to be a top choice for the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother – and she could earn a huge paycheque to guarantee a spot on the show.
Celebrity Big Brother bosses are reportedly prepared to offer the Duchess of York an impressive £500,000 to appear on the series.
If Sarah was to take part, bosses would obviously be hoping she’d be a huge draw – what with her famed connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II (even being given Her Majesty’s beloved dogs!) and, of course, her marriage to the now disgraced Prince Andrew.
Sarah has stood by her ex-husband amid his well-publicised controversies which saw him stripped of all titles and has shared her belief that he deserves to rebuild his life.
It would also be a great reversal of fortune for the Duchess, whose 2023 included a breast cancer diagnosis and double mastectomy.
If the Duchess of York was to take part, she’d join a short list of royals who have taken part in reality TV.
Mike Tindall – Princess Anne’s son-in-law – took part in the 2022 series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! where he revealed many surprising royal tidbits, including debunking a common misconception about marrying into the family.
A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity)
A photo posted by on
His Majesty King Charles also made a surprise appearance on BBC’s The Repair Shop in 2021. Appearing on the special programme, the then Prince of Wales tasked Jay Blades, Steve Fletcher, Will Kirk and Kirsten Ramsay to repair a handful of antiques from Dumfries House.
Dining with the Duchess - £15.99, Amazon
A renowned party-planner and all-round host, Sarah Ferguson released a cookbook offering recipes for main dishes, salads, vegetables, and desserts, from casual weekend suppers to provencal feasts.
It is thought Sarah impressed bosses with her stint on This Morning back in November.
The Duchess of York made her first appearance on the ITV show on Monday (November 20), sharing presenting duties alongside Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.
In addition to presenting the show, she also became the show's editor, choosing the stories to be discussed.
As the titles finished, Sarah joined the hosts who took the reins of the show immediately, “Hello and welcome to Monday's This Morning, and a very warm welcome to our guest editor and co-host Sarah!”
Alison asked Sarah how she was doing, to which she responded, “Terrified!”
However, her performance didn’t show any sign of nerves. While some were divided about her appearance on the show, a majority of the comments online were heaping praise on the Duchess-turned-successful-author.
Sarah was described as a “breath of fresh air” by one viewer, and another agreed, posting to X (formerly Twitter), “Such a shame it's one day only! The Duchess of York is fantastic on This Morning.”
“Absolutely brilliant. I really enjoyed this show and most of all The Duchess of York. Great guest editor,” added yet another.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
