Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check-up

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has already undergone surgery, it's been revealed.

Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine mammogram check-up.

The Duchess of York, 63, is now recovering at home in Windsor following surgery.

Sarah Ferguson has had an operation after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The Duchess of York was released from King Edward VII hospital yesterday and is recovering at home in Windsor.

The Duchess was admitted to the London hospital on Tuesday, receiving six days of medical care before her release after a successful operation.

A spokesman for the Duchess said, "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening."

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."

(Image credit: Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty)

The spokesperson added that Sarah "wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

They continued, "She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

Thanks to the early detection, Fergie's prognosis is said to be good. A friend explained to The Sun, "It's been a difficult time but she is very grateful to the medical staff who carried out the mammogram and detected it early and the medical staff who looked after her these last few days, she is incredibly thankful."

Fergie's operation is also thought to be the reason for her absence at Royal Ascot this week. Instead, she has stayed at home with her family, including her ex-husband Prince Andrew and daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

(Image credit: Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images )

Before going into the hospital, the Duchess also spoke about her diagnosis on a podcast, 'Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah'. The episode will be aired tomorrow, having been delayed from its original publication date last Thursday.

Sarah had reportedly told close family and friends about the cancer diagnosis but wanted it to be kept private until she was released from the hospital.

Sarah has been heavily involved in charitable efforts surrounding cancer in recent years. The Duchess is a Teenage Cancer Trust patron and spoke at a Breast Cancer Foundation Gala in 2019.

She said at the time, "When I started to work with the Teenage Cancer Trust over 30 years ago, it was because my stepfather had died of cancer and I wanted to do something for cancer patients."