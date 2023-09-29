Mike Tindall just debunked a common misconception about marrying into the Royal Family
Mike was very honest about what life was like after tying the knot with Zara
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Mike Tindall, husband to Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter, recently debunked the idea that, if you're married to a Royal, you don't need to work, and we love his honesty.
It can be understood by many naive Royal fans that, if you marry into the Royal Family, you're set for life. It is a misconception that, once you're in, you needn't work anymore, as being a member of the family is now your job - however, Mike Tindall recently went on record to debunk this preconceived incorrect notion that many people hold.
In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Mike opened up about what life was like for him after he married Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, and officially entered the Royal Family in 2011.
"Everyone thinks that just by marrying Zara that means it's all fine and dandy… But that doesn't stop the fact that you need a job," he said candidly.
The former professional rugby player and now host of podcast The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, also spoke out about what it was like to leave the rugby scene and become more incorporated into the traditions of the family - even though Zara and her brother Peter both do not have official Royal titles, per Princess Anne's request from their birth.
"And it's not that easy, you know — you get quite institutionalized into rugby, it's a way of life and you leave the game and that's not there," the 44-year-old said. "I don't think you can ever sort of describe when you're so used to being around that many people, and understanding, because of it being ingrained in you, where you fit in to then not being that person."
Following Mike's 17-year-long rugby career, Mike retired in 2014, just three years after the couple tied the knot. Afterward, he said it took him about a year to figure out what he wanted to do next.
"Zara would say if she was honest it was probably a year it took me to figure out what I was, who I was going to be. You've got to then go carve where the next path is — you can never replace going to work with 35 of your best friends every day," he said.
Since his retirement from rugby, he has gone on to utilize his talents in other ways, turning to charity work and media appearances, like his podcast, which are often related to rugby.
Zara, on the other hand, continues to pursue her professional equestrian career, and Mike helps take care of their three kids, Mia, 9, Lena, 5, and Lucas, 2.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Duchess Sophie's buttoned military jacket and autumnal accessories make the perfect understated yet chic ensemble
Duchess Sophie's buttoned military jacket with a chic belt was a perfect light cover-up for autumn as she attended a recent engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton looks epic in smart pin stripes with £60 earrings and a cosy autumn roll neck as she and William host special meeting
Princess Catherine nailed the pin striped suit look as she rocked bargain earrings and the perfect autumn jumper
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The only adult member of the Royal Family who hasn’t worn a tiara yet - and it makes total sense!
Only one adult member of the immediate Royal Family hasn't worn a tiara yet and there's one occasion where it's expected to happen
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall reveals the impressive childhood privilege that she received - but the Queen's other grandchildren missed out on
In a recent interview, Zara Tindall revealed that she and her brother Peter were treated to this impressive privilege - unlike other royals
By Laura Harman Published
-
This royal couple has been transformed into Barbie and Ken for a very special anniversary but the results are hilarious
A beloved royal couple has been transformed into Barbie and Ken and the public is completely divided by these unusual dolls
By Laura Harman Published
-
The relative who was 'dead against' Zara and Mike Tindall marrying
It has been revealed that one of Mike and Zara Tindall's relatives was 'dead against' their marriage and had concerns about being 'shunned'
By Laura Harman Published
-
Zara Tindall’s Coronation brooch subtly honoured both her mother, Princess Anne, and her uncle, King Charles and now we love it even more
We never noticed the poignant connection in Zara’s choice of accessory!
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne set for special day though it’s unlikely fans will get a glimpse of what’s to come
Princess Anne is set for special day of celebration with her nearest and dearest but if past years are anything to go on fans won't get a glimpse
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
How Princess Charlotte made royal history at the age of two
Princess Charlotte was given an advantage that other female royals didn't receive
By Robyn Morris Published
-
Zara Tindall shares struggle to get her 'body back' after becoming a mom
Zara Tindall says getting her body 'back' was hard after becoming a mom
By Caitlin Elliott Published