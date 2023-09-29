Mike Tindall just debunked a common misconception about marrying into the Royal Family

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Mike Tindall, husband to Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter, recently debunked the idea that, if you're married to a Royal, you don't need to work, and we love his honesty.

It can be understood by many naive Royal fans that, if you marry into the Royal Family, you're set for life. It is a misconception that, once you're in, you needn't work anymore, as being a member of the family is now your job - however, Mike Tindall recently went on record to debunk this preconceived incorrect notion that many people hold.

In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Mike opened up about what life was like for him after he married Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, and officially entered the Royal Family in 2011.

"Everyone thinks that just by marrying Zara that means it's all fine and dandy… But that doesn't stop the fact that you need a job," he said candidly.

The former professional rugby player and now host of podcast The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, also spoke out about what it was like to leave the rugby scene and become more incorporated into the traditions of the family - even though Zara and her brother Peter both do not have official Royal titles, per Princess Anne's request from their birth.

"And it's not that easy, you know — you get quite institutionalized into rugby, it's a way of life and you leave the game and that's not there," the 44-year-old said. "I don't think you can ever sort of describe when you're so used to being around that many people, and understanding, because of it being ingrained in you, where you fit in to then not being that person."

Following Mike's 17-year-long rugby career, Mike retired in 2014, just three years after the couple tied the knot. Afterward, he said it took him about a year to figure out what he wanted to do next.

"Zara would say if she was honest it was probably a year it took me to figure out what I was, who I was going to be. You've got to then go carve where the next path is — you can never replace going to work with 35 of your best friends every day," he said.

Since his retirement from rugby, he has gone on to utilize his talents in other ways, turning to charity work and media appearances, like his podcast, which are often related to rugby.

Zara, on the other hand, continues to pursue her professional equestrian career, and Mike helps take care of their three kids, Mia, 9, Lena, 5, and Lucas, 2.