Kate Middleton ‘in tears’ when Prince William cancelled ‘big plans’ last minute after having ‘second thoughts’

Kate was reportedly left “in tears” when Prince William cancelled their “big plans” last minute after having “second thoughts”.

A royal author once claimed that the Princess of Wales was left upset after Prince William allegedly changed their New Year plans.

It’s claimed they’d made “big plans” to spend New Year together and that he had started having “second thoughts” about their relationship.

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked their 12th anniversary earlier this year and are one of the most popular royal couples. However, the years leading up to Prince William and Kate’s wedding are believed to have included some major up and down moments for the future King and Queen Consort. Many royal fans might already be aware of the suggestion that Prince William once briefly broke up with Kate over the phone in 2007. But according to royal author and expert Katie Nicholl, the Christmas prior to this wasn't all that easy either.

As per Daily Mail, she claimed in her 2011 book, The Making of a Royal Romance, that Kate was “in tears” after Prince William cancelled “big plans” last-minute.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

Katie reportedly expressed the belief that the now-Prince and Princess of Wales didn’t spend Christmas together in 2006. The royal Christmas tradition Meghan Markle was allowed to break wasn’t something Kate ever did, as generally royal partners were only invited to Christmas at Sandringham once they were married into the Royal Family. Instead, Kate apparently celebrated Christmas 2006 with the Middleton family.

The royal author alleged that Kate and Prince William had made “big plans” to spend New Year together to make up for spending the pinnacle of the festive season apart. However, it was suggested in the book that Prince William supposedly called his future wife on Boxing Day to cancel fairly last-minute.

(Image credit: Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Making of a Royal Romance by Katie Nicholl: £8.88| Amazon Published in 2011, this provides a fascinating insight into the lives of Prince William and Kate. It reflects back on her childhood, her close family and her romance with the future King. The book goes up to the preparations for the couple's fairytale wedding and also focuses on their life in Wales together.

He’s said to have told the Princess of Wales that he would be staying with the Royal Family rather than travelling to spend time with her and the Middletons. The decision allegedly left Kate “in tears” and Katie Nicholl apparently went on to suggest that Prince William had been having “second thoughts” about the future of the relationship.

“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate,” Katie claimed. “Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales briefly broke up in 2007 but got back together very soon afterwards. The BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently expressed her belief to OK! that Kate and William’s split was the “best thing that happened to them” as it “strengthened” their marriage.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Getty)

Whilst they discussed the merits of having a little bit of time apart in their own engagement interview back in 2010.

"I, at the time, wasn’t very happy about it. But actually it made me a stronger person,” Kate declared, whilst Prince William stated, “We were both very young. We were finding ourselves. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up."

So it seems that their brief break-up is something both the Prince and Princess of Wales found to be a good decision considering how it’s helped their relationship long-term.