The emotional significance of Princess Anne’s recent appearance – and how it represents one of her earliest signs of independence
Princess Anne recently paid a visit to her former school – but there’s a poignant reason why the school means a lot to the Princess Royal
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Anne paid a visit to her former school this week to celebrate its centenary. The Princess Royal’s visit might have held a special significance, as deciding to leave the palace to go to a regular school was one of the first independent decisions she made as a young girl – and it set in motion the future of the hard-working, no-nonsense royal we’ve come to respect.
- Princess Anne visited her former school, Benenden School, in Kent this week
- She was the first princess to ever leave the palace to attend school with other children – and it was arguably one of the first steps in the Princess Royal paving her own independent path
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton broke royal protocol this week twice and nobody noticed – is this a sign of a more relaxed monarchy?
The Princess Royal paid a visit to her former school in Kent to mark its centenary earlier this week.
Princess Anne started as a pupil at Benenden School in 1963 and has returned for various appearances throughout the years – suggesting the school holds a special place in her heart.
During her visit on Thursday, she spoke to sixth formers from 60 different schools about inspiring female leaders. The school's current head teacher Samantha Price said the princess was “a great role model” for pupils.
But the school might have meant a lot to the Princess Royal, too. She was the first princess to opt to go to a normal school, breaking years of tradition.
Choosing to go to the school was a departure from the usual for royal children, who typically were educated at the palace by private tutors before being old enough to go off to boarding schools or university.
Anne was so nervous on her first day that she was sick on the way, according to Channel 4's 2002 documentary The Real Princess Anne.
A former schoolmate told the documentary, “I do remember we were all extremely excited about her arrival. Everyone I knew said: ‘What's she like? What’s she like?’ you know.”
“And I said, ‘She’s just like one of us.’”
Anne had been educated by her governess, Catherine Peebles, up to that point – first with her older brother Charles and then, after he went to boarding school, on her own.
Another royal expert said in a different documentary, Channel 5’s Princess Anne: the Daughter Who Should be Queen, royal expert Katie Nicholl explained, “I think growing up as a young girl, Anne did have quite a different childhood to previous royal children. Initially, she was homeschooled… But she was desperate to go to school and she wanted to get out and discover life beyond the palace walls.”
This, of course, has become something of a pattern of the Princess Royal ever since.
She’s long been regarded as the hardest working royal – wracking up more appearances than royals decades younger than her even still – and she is beloved for her no-nonsense approach, with a throwback video revealing her humble plans for if she wasn't a royal.
From her sharp attitude to the press to being “ahead of her time” with her fashion boldness and later becoming the first royal to compete in the Olympics, Princess Anne has never followed the easy path.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Kate Middleton broke royal protocol this week twice and nobody noticed – is this a sign of a more relaxed monarchy?
The reign of King Charles might be ushering in a more relaxed approach to traditional protocols
By Jack Slater Published
-
The Paris Fashion Week street style trends you'll want to wear this season
These top 3 Paris Fashion Week street style trends are both chic and wearable, and we've found where you can shop them
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Princess Anne’s checked coat with cherry-red detailing and classic black accessories is a bold autumnal look we're obsessed with!
Princess Anne's checked coat had an asymmetric design and incorporated several autumnal shades as she returned to her old school
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Delight for Princess Anne as husband Sir Timothy Laurence appointed to major new role
Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy has a new role and shared it's an 'honour' it is to be able to 'advance' a cause close to his heart
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne makes a bold statement in retro giant polka dot suit as she and Princess Beatrice enjoy glam night out
Princess Anne's polka-dot suit made a bold statement as the Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice attended a London engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Anne’s Quality Street-purple coat makes bold autumn statement as she showcases clever scarf trick everyone can put to good use!
Princess Anne's Quality Street-purple coat is an iconic wardrobe staple for the senior royal and she paired it with a matching tartan scarf
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne was the 'original royal rebel' when it comes to fashion and 'doesn't give two hoots' what people think of her
Princess Anne has always been a frontrunner when it comes to unique royal fashion
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Why Princess Charlotte has a better chance of securing this prestigious position than Princess Anne ever will
Princess Charlotte has a better chance of taking on this role thanks to a royal change but it doesn't make a difference for her great-aunt
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne is the 'fun aunt' of the family despite her 'stiff and standoffish' outer shell that is reserved for professional moments
Princess Anne can have a serious exterior but she's plenty of fun too, a royal expert says
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince William recalls this 'terrifying' memory of Princess Anne - and it's so in keeping with the no-nonsense royal!
Prince William recalled a hilarious memory of the Princess Royal as they’d get competitive at Balmoral
By Jack Slater Published