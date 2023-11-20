Sarah Ferguson on This Morning has fans very much divided

Sarah Ferguson's This Morning appearance has divided fans as the Duchess joined Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on the ITV daytime show.

This Morning switched things up on Monday, November 20th, as the ITV show invited a member of the Royal Family to co-host with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. Sarah, the Duchess of York, appeared on the show as a Guest Editor for the show on Monday and spoke about a selection of topics including; skincare routines for reversing sun damage and the importance of defibrillators. She also spoke about how best to rehome a dog, which is a rather personal issue for Sarah as she and Prince Andrew adopted the late monarch's beloved dogs, corgis Sandy and Muick who live with them at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

During the show, the Duchess spoke briefly about her close relationship with the Queen, as she was asked, "You loved the late Queen didn't you?" Sarah replied, "Yes, completely and utterly, I mean it's really like walking with a legend, an icon, but the whole nation loved her, the whole world loved her. So for me to have a second with Her Majesty was such an honour."

'For me to have a second with Her Majesty was such an honour.' Sarah, Duchess of York opens up about her relationship with the late Queen.#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/MlYrnlXRKdNovember 20, 2023 See more

Although there was a lot of excitement about Sarah's appearance on the show during the lead-up to the program, fans were less than impressed after watching the show.

"So painful to watch... she's awkward and irritating, and poor Alison and Dermot are trying to navigate around her mistakes..It looks clunky and isnt enjoyable to watch today..." said one commenter on X (formerly known as Twitter). "This Morning today has shown just how desperate they are. Who thought it was a good idea to get Fergie to apparently present and edit the show It is a car crash. Painful and embarrassing to watch," said another.

However, there was division among viewers as some felt that the Duchess was a 'breath of fresh air.' One commented, "Love Sarah Ferguson! Breath of fresh air this morning #thismorning"

"Such a shame it's one day only! The Duchess of York is fantastic on This Morning x" said another. "Absolutely brilliant. I really enjoyed this show and most of all The Duchess of York. Great guest editor," said yet another.

Taking to her own social media, Sarah Ferguson said after the show, "I was excited to join @ThisMorning with @dermotoleary and @alisonhammond55 today. As co-host and guest editor, I’ve been lucky enough to be able to pick some topics I’m passionate about. Thank you to my wonderful co-hosts and to everyone who tuned in!"

It's unclear if Sarah will be filling in for this role again given the mixed reviews, but there are some who enjoyed the segment and are demanding for a 'regular slot' for the Duchess.